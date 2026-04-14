How to Wear a Tube Top This Summer to Ensure It Looks Chic, Not Dated

It can be a hard task to come up with spring- and summer-friendly outfits, as the weather can get super hot. Trust me. NYC summers are the true test for fashionable people to put together chic looks. You want to stay cool but don't want to look sloppy or careless. That's why I'm wearing tube tops and straplesstops throughout spring and summer.
Tube tops gained popularity in the '90s and made their way into Y2K fashion as well. Shows like Sex and the City and Girlfriends showcased just how stylish this simple trend could be, and pop star Britney Spears and R&B singer Aaliyah put the trend on the map. Fashion people couldn't get enough of it, and now, they still can't. I wouldn't say they're particularly timeless, but styled the right way, they can be timely.
Tube tops are the perfect piece to sport while it's hot and can look chic and modern. I've been trying to figure out ways to style my own tube tops to look less '90s and more 2026, and I've cracked the code with these looks I discovered on Instagram. If you're curious about how to wear a tube top or strapless top this spring and summer, keep scrolling for the chicest outfits to re-create.
Chic Cargo Pants
I'm a proud outfit repeater, and if there's one look that I'll be wearing over and over again, it's a tube top and cargo pants. There's something so NYC cool girl about an outfit like that. It's the ultimate "model off duty" vibe that I'm trying to emulate. A tube top styled with cargo pants, a pair of chic sandals, and an east-west bag makes for the perfect spring and summer uniform in my book. Whether you're galavanting during the day or having a night out with friends, this is a look that won't fail you.
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SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Jersey Tube Top
The Frankie Shop
Bronte Cargo Pants
Proenza Schouler
Tee Thong Sandals
Mansur Gavriel
Helios Leather & Suede East-West Shoulder Bag
Denim Skirt
Denim skirts are a trend I have loved since childhood. It's piece that has undergone so much transformation over the last few years and is now back—so is the tube top. Two nostalgic pieces paired together may sound counterintuitive for a non-dated outfit, but it's actually so modern and chic. Take this look, for example. It's all about how you style these pieces. Instead of a solid-colored tube top, wear a printed one for a stylish twist, and slip on a pair of sleek flats or pumps.
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ALL THE WAYS
Marcie Strapless Top
Wilfred
Tome Skirt
ZARA
Slingback Heels
Bolero Shrug
If there's one piece that will make a tube top look way chicer, it's a bolero shrug. I'm so glad that this trend is making its way back into the limelight because tube tops and bolero shrugs are a match made in fashion heaven. The combination is perfect for spring, especially on chilly days. If you don't want to throw on a full jacket, a bolero is the solution. I recommend styling your tube top and bolero shrug with a pair of trousers and pointed-toe shoes for a stylish and mature take on the trends. If you want to keep it light and fun, wear a pair of baggy jeans and sneakers.