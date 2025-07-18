Trust Me, These 5 Summer Trends Will Still Be Dominating in The Fall

@sylviemus_ wearing white tank and dark wash jeans and @rikkekrefting wearing dark leather jacket and lace skirt
(Image credit: @sylviemus_ @rikkekrefting)
If you are a fall-obsessed freak like me, mid-July signals the seasonal shift in the fashion space. We’re still wearing summer clothing, but mentally, we’re wandering to thoughts of the perfect fall wardrobe. August and September are still particularly warm months, so I shouldn’t be getting quite so ahead of myself (the sweaters can wait). To deal with this shift, I’m prioritizing buying into summer trends that I won’t have to pack away in the colder months. That way, I’m still giving in to my fall excitement a little bit, but can continue wearing the pieces I’m purchasing throughout the rest of summer as well. Cheers to versatility!

I combed through lists and lists of summer 2025 trends (Who What Wear has reported on them all) and thought about whether each could easily translate well for fall. Some require a little extra styling to look ready for the next season. For example, lace trim is an obvious summer trend that we’ve been seeing everywhere. It’s flowy and feminine and seen as synonymous with the bohemian look that Chemena Kamali of Chloé revived last year. But layer it under a chunky sweater or leather jacket, and you’ve shifted it from a beachy vibe to an autumnal day in the city. Easy! Below, you’ll find the five trends that I think are worth investing in right now, because you can wear them all year long.

Lace Trim

@rikkekrefting wearing black leather jacket, lace skirt, and black heels

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

Style tip: Layer that lace tank you've been throwing on as-is underneath a chunky sweater or a leather jacket. It'll immediately add a bit of an edge and contrast against the delicate lace.

Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top
ZARA
Lace Camisole Top

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
jcrew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

Big Bangles

@annaaborisovna wearing beige blazer, red dress, and gold bangle

(Image credit: @annaaborisovna))

Style tip: Wear your chunky bangles over your long-sleeve. It makes the stack stand out against your blazer or sweater instead of hidden underneath the layers.

Pack of Rigid Bracelets
Zara
Pack of Rigid Bracelets

Disguise Bangle
Free People
Disguise Bangle

Gia Mega Bangle
Jenny Bird
Gia Mega Bangle

Dark Rinse Denim

@sylviemus_ wearing white sweater, dark wash jeans, and black accessories posing on the street

(Image credit: @sylviemus_))

Style tip: Come fall, lean into the darkness of the denim wash. Currently, dark jeans look great with a crisp white T-shirt or tank. In a few months, pair them with a thick wool sweater and black accessories.

Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
H&M
Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Mesh Flats

close-up shot of mesh flats with socks

(Image credit: @commesi)

Style tip: Mesh flats were keeping your feet cool all summer, but for the fall, why not switching things up and adding a fun pair of socks? I'd love to see a bright red-pair.

Buckle Strap Fishnet Ballet Flat
MANGO
Buckle Strap Fishnet Ballet Flats

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Butter Yellow

@olympiamarie wearing striped sweater, butter yellow pants, and navy sweater tied around the waist

(Image credit: @olympiamarie))

Style tip: Butter yellow pairs so well with other pastels, but start getting moody in September. Now, I love seeing it with pale blue or whites. In the fall? Contrast the lightness with jet-black, navy, or a deep burgundy.

Pre-Order the Linen Crop Stripe Pant
DONNI
The Linen Crop Stripe Pants

Cropped Jersey Vest
H&M
Cropped Jersey Vest

Nico Chunky Cotton Cardigan
Alex Mill
Nico Chunky Cotton Cardigan

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor

After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, Yusra Siddiqui found her way to the team after graduating with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, Nylon, and Allure. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest social media trends, and diving deep into all things Gen Z-related.

