Trust Me, These 5 Summer Trends Will Still Be Dominating in The Fall

If you are a fall-obsessed freak like me, mid-July signals the seasonal shift in the fashion space. We’re still wearing summer clothing, but mentally, we’re wandering to thoughts of the perfect fall wardrobe. August and September are still particularly warm months, so I shouldn’t be getting quite so ahead of myself (the sweaters can wait). To deal with this shift, I’m prioritizing buying into summer trends that I won’t have to pack away in the colder months. That way, I’m still giving in to my fall excitement a little bit, but can continue wearing the pieces I’m purchasing throughout the rest of summer as well. Cheers to versatility!
I combed through lists and lists of summer 2025 trends (Who What Wear has reported on them all) and thought about whether each could easily translate well for fall. Some require a little extra styling to look ready for the next season. For example, lace trim is an obvious summer trend that we’ve been seeing everywhere. It’s flowy and feminine and seen as synonymous with the bohemian look that Chemena Kamali of Chloé revived last year. But layer it under a chunky sweater or leather jacket, and you’ve shifted it from a beachy vibe to an autumnal day in the city. Easy! Below, you’ll find the five trends that I think are worth investing in right now, because you can wear them all year long.
Lace Trim
Style tip: Layer that lace tank you've been throwing on as-is underneath a chunky sweater or a leather jacket. It'll immediately add a bit of an edge and contrast against the delicate lace.
ZARA
Lace Camisole Top
jcrew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Big Bangles
Style tip: Wear your chunky bangles over your long-sleeve. It makes the stack stand out against your blazer or sweater instead of hidden underneath the layers.
Zara
Pack of Rigid Bracelets
Free People
Disguise Bangle
Jenny Bird
Gia Mega Bangle
Dark Rinse Denim
Style tip: Come fall, lean into the darkness of the denim wash. Currently, dark jeans look great with a crisp white T-shirt or tank. In a few months, pair them with a thick wool sweater and black accessories.
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
H&M
Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Mesh Flats
Style tip: Mesh flats were keeping your feet cool all summer, but for the fall, why not switching things up and adding a fun pair of socks? I'd love to see a bright red-pair.
MANGO
Buckle Strap Fishnet Ballet Flats
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Butter Yellow
Style tip: Butter yellow pairs so well with other pastels, but start getting moody in September. Now, I love seeing it with pale blue or whites. In the fall? Contrast the lightness with jet-black, navy, or a deep burgundy.
After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, Yusra Siddiqui found her way to the team after graduating with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, Nylon, and Allure. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest social media trends, and diving deep into all things Gen Z-related.