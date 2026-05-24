6 Chic Sandal Trends That Will Give Your Summer Shoe Collection Some Personality
From boho beads to PVC plastic straps, sandals have never had so much pizazz. As a fashion editor with a shoe obsession, I've collated the summer shoe microtrends you need to know for the coming months.
ICYMI, we’re experiencing our first heat wave of the year. 30 degrees and counting London! As such, the pedicures have been booked in and the dogs (as in our feet) are officially out. Footwear in summer isn’t easy, it’s actually a topic that we get most questions on: what shoes should I wear in summer, that look good but are comfortable to walk in? What sandal trends will be big this year? Well; I’m here to tell you!
Your shoes say a lot about you, and importantly, your style. Whilst I like to suggest investing in worthwhile, wearable pieces that can be worn multiple ways time and time again, there is something to having a couple of solid pairs for different occasions and outfit aesthetics. For example, if you’re looking for a pair comfortable enough to walk all day in, but refined enough to wear in the office, I would suggest a wedge sandal. If you’re looking for a sandal for a high-summer occasion, a holiday or abroad wedding, then I’d suggest something a little more fun and vibrant, perhaps a colourful stiletto or kitten heel with an embellished to, or if you're really daring, look to the princess shoe trend.
What are the Biggest Sandal Trends For 2026?
Although summer always inspires us to venture more into colour and playful prints, this year we’re experiencing a truly maximalist awakening. After years of quiet luxury leading the charge, we're about to embrace bolder hues and more gregarious silhouettes than we have in some time. For example, the long-lasting return of Y2K has sparked interest in many shoes trends popular at this time. Studs and eyelets, beaded details that feel quite boho, as well as clogs are all back on the menu. Let's not forget jelly shoes, too. This being said, minimalists shouldn't worry, staples like linen shirts and cotton dresses and are still very much on-trend, and the sandal trends that are gaining traction aren't all 'extra', for example, clear PVC straps are trending, as are mother-of-pearl buttons, which feel understated and chic.
Which are the Most Comfortable Sandals?
When it comes to comfort, I always recommend anything with a wedge heel instead of a stiletto or kitten silhouette. Whilst espadrille wedges have fallen out of favour a little lately, plastic wedges for those that love the '90s and 2000s are fun, and wood wedges are great with jeans or white linen, and are perfect for those like me who are obsessed with the return of boho.
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5 Sandal Microtrends For Summer 2026
1. Boho Beads
Style Notes: Equal parts folky and bohemian, beaded sandals are the chic maximalist microtrend that is an easy way to add a little colour to your outfit, without too much commitment. I’ve seen many cool girls on early summer holidays wearing theirs with column skirts, shell belts and a tank top, which feels very Mischa Barton in The O.C.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Strappy Sandals
Love this yellow colour.
LE MONDE BERYL
Bead-Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
I've seen these on many influencers already.
M&S
Beaded Strappy Stiletto Sandals
M&S just get it—these look much more expensive than they are.
2. 'Life in Plastic' PVC
Style Notes: Something I'm finding very chic at the moment is clear vinyl and PVC sandal straps. From fisherman shoes to slides, mules with a heel as well as generic flip flop silhouettes, sandals are getting the 'life in plastic, it's fantastic' memo. This is closely tied to the jelly shoe phenomenon going on right now, but instead of adopting nostalgic silhouettes like the princess shoe, these versions I've seen feel much more wearable.
COS
Jelly Fisherman Sandals
I am obsessed with these shoes. Minimalists, rejoice!
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design High-Five Kitten Heel Mules in Clear
So chic and so affordable.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Irini Recycled-Pvc Slingback Sandals
These also come in some really fin colours.
3. Surfer-Girl Shells
Style Notes: Shells are a huge microtrend well beyond footwear, seen on belts, jewellery and even adorned on net skirts this season. But there’s nowhere I’ve seen them look chicer than adorned on the top straps of thong sandals. The creamy tone with the mother of pearl effect is so sultry and chic, and feels a little noughties nostalgic, but not in a way that feels tacky.
SIMKHAI
Elin Shell-Embellished Leather Sandals
So elegant yet fun for an abroad wedding!
Jeffrey Campbell
Agent Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell is king of mules.
River Island
Cream Mother of Pearl Toe Thong Flip Flops
A great 'throw on and go' shoe.
4. Studs and Eyelets
Style Notes: Cool girls obsessed with Charli XCX and Gimaguas will no doubt have a few studded trousers or t-shirts already in their arsenal, but it’s a microtrend now infiltrating our sandals, too. From Zara to Mango, I’ve noticed studded and eyelet details embossed on the sandal straps from all my favourite brands,