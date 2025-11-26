Yes, Minimalists Can Wear Colour Too—5 Impeccably Chic Outfits That Prove My Theory
Whether it's a bold bag or a cosy scarf, these are the effortless ways to lift your cold-weather looks—because winter needn't be dull. Scroll on to see the minimalist outfits with colour that get even lovers of neutrals excited.
If I were to describe my style, I would say I sit somewhere between a minimalist and a maximalist. While I appreciate the power of brilliant basics—and they’re the building block to most of my outfits—I also love adding colour and print. If you tend to sway more towards the minimalist side, though, it can be trickier to incorporate brighter shades into your more tonal wardrobe. But what I’ve noticed on my feed lately, is that even the chicest women who rely only on classic separates are embracing a sprinkling of bold brights—and they’re all styling it in the exact same way: with one item.
Forget piling on clashing hues and mis-matched prints, minimalists have all decided that this year's winter outfits are going to include one look-at-me colourful piece— that single-handedly manages to give even the simplest of ensembles a whole new vibe. A styling trick anyone can try out, it can be as easy as adding a bright blue beanie to your timeless long black coat, a muted green scarf to your dinner outfit or swapping your trusty grey ‘just in case’ sweater to a bright pink version—and cleverly wearing around your shoulders as a scarf. And of course, there’s no need to break the age-old habit of adding a bag, shoes, or both, in a brighter colour than the rest of your outfit. Basically, the key to approaching colour this season is to stick to one item, in one colour and you can rest assured that it’ll look considered. The non-scary way to liven up winter, let me show you the five minimalists who have all been using this simple—yet very effective—styling trick to give a little something-something to their paired-back outfits.
5 Outfits That Prove Minimalists Can Wear Colour Too:
1. Bright Scarf + All Black
Style Notes: This is one of those winter-proof dinner outfits I can get on board with. With not too much bare skin braving the elements, I appreciate how Liv has added a cosy, bright scarf to make sure her all-black ensemble turns heads as soon as she turns up to the reservation.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Air-Yarn Scarf-Neck Cardigan
The viral grey M&S scarf cardigan now comes in olive—and yes, the scarf is detachable.
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wool Jacket
This minimalist wool jacket is too good to miss.
Massimo Dutti
Long Flannel Bermuda Shorts With Darts
Add knee-high boots now it's chillier.
MANGO
Patent Leather High-Heeled Shoes With Ankle Straps
So chic with socks for party season.
2. Statement Knit + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: Fair Isle and argyle knits always have a revival at this time of your—'tis the season for it, after all—but they're bigger than ever this year. Make like Marilyn and ensure yours is the centre of attention by going for a festive red iteration. Leave sequins to one side, instead, add to black separates for a sleek take on holiday dressing.
Shop the Look:
Karen Millen
Fairisle Pattern Crew Neck Knit Jumper
The funnel neck on this one sells it to me.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Every fashion editor loves this pair.
SAINT LAURENT
Dakota Appliquéd Satin Slingback Pumps
The partywear shoe of the season.
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
The shape of these sets them apart from the rest.
3. Bright Hat + Denim
Style Notes: Classic jeans? Check. Floor-sweeping black wool coat? Check. Leather gloves and loafers? Check. Now the only way to top this effortless everyday outfit is with a beanie that'll turn heads. Making your winter wooly the standout item is the key to adding a hint of colour.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Perfect Cashmere Beanie
Cashmere = extra cosy.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
We all know this iconic coat by now.
M&S
Leather Mid Length Gloves
No outfit should be without these this year.
AGOLDE
Arc Long High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are some of the best out there.
4. Classic Jacket + Bright Bag
Style Notes: At this time of year, there's no leaving the house without a coat of some kind, but that doesn't mean you can't liven it up. The simplest—and one of the most effective—ways to add colour to your outerwear is by adding a bright bag. I keep seeing so many red styles already this season, and it's definitely one of the handbag colour trends to invest in for AW25.
Shop the Look:
Barbour
Reagan Showerproof Jacket
A showerproof coat that looks this good? Sold.
DeMellier
The Vancouver
A bold bag is the easiest way to add colour.
Whistles
Navy Cashmere V Neck Knit
All about that neckline.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
I always rate & Other Stories denim.
5. 'Just In Case' Jumper + Tonal Two-Piece
Style Notes: At this time of year I always put a 'just in case' jumper in my tote bag, but I'm going to start wearing it after seeing this outfit. Choosing a fun coloured version like Chloe, instead of my usual grey style, I'll be styling it instead of a scarf considering how much it lifts an otherwise neutral outfit.
Shop the Look:
Anthropologie
The Goldie Cashmere Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Jumper
Who needs a scarf?
Autograph
Wool Rich Relaxed Cardigan With Cashmere
You can't beat M&S cashmere on the high street.
Whistles
Khaki Zig Zag Panel Leather Skirt
The sleek base to so many winter looks.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
I have this pair in black and they're my ultimate favourite tall boots.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.