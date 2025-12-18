There are a few trouser and shoe combinations that feel slightly trickier to get right. However, when you do, the payoff is worth the time spent digging through your wardrobe and shoe rack. Case in point? Leather shorts. They're an undeniably interesting option as far as chic shorts outfits go, but not always the easiest when it comes to selecting a pair of shoes. Lately, they're usually Bermuda-length and are made of a thicker material, so not everything will feel like it goes. However, there are a few reliable leather shorts and shoes pairings you can consistently turn to when you're putting together this kind of look.
When you're scanning your shoe collection for the right choice, there are several that stand out. Heels quickly elevate your look (literally and figuratively), and both kitten heels and heeled sandals tend to be the shoe most of our favourite fashion creators turn to. They aren't the only options though. Slimline trainers, wedges, slingback flats and mules all create sleek outfits too.
The type of leather shorts you're wearing—such as patent leather or suede—and the length will also help determine what shoes work best. Though no matter what style you're wearing, the following seven shoes work for nearly all outfits. Scroll on to see the best shoes to wear with leather shorts.
The Chicest Shoes to Wear with Leather Shorts:
1. Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: We're starting off strong with heeled sandals—a style of shoe that has proven time and time again just how good it looks with leather shorts. Just ask our favourite fashion creators. Simple heels such as Ingrid's are perfect if you're trying to elevate your pair of shorts. Pair with a black T-shirt and statement jewellery for a look that's effortless but chic.
Shop Heeled Sandals:
2. Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Kitten heels are infinitely versatile. They look phenomenal with jeans, skirts, dresses and yes, leather shorts. Like heeled sandals, they give an elevated spin to outfits, but they're perfect for seasons where a closed-toe is necessary. To take your shorts into autumn and winter, copy Nnenna's look and add a chic pair of ankle socks and a cropped jacket.
Shop Kitten Heels:
3. Trainers
Style Notes: Leather shorts can also lean casual with the right pair of shoes. Emili's pink trainers are an excellent example of this. They make a blazer and leather shorts combination look a touch more laid-back and add the perfect pinch of colour. If you have longer shorts, flat and thinner-soled trainers are complementary. Shorter lengths work with this type of trainer but also look nice with chunky-soled sneakers.
Shop Trainers:
4. Slingback Flats
Style Notes: If you love the elegance slingback heels bring to an outfit, but need a little more functionality, slingback flats are your solution. A pointed toe and sleek strap give the same energy, but they bring a slightly better level of comfort. Go monochrome and choose flats in the same colour as your shorts, or make them pop à la Marilyn's chic white-and-black pairing.
Shop Slingback Flats:
