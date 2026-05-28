Dua Lipa Uses This Korean PDRN Face Mask—It's Internet-Viral and Only $19

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Dua Lipa

(Image credit: @dualipa)

As a beauty editor, I could say a lot about Dua Lipa's beauty aesthetic. There's her signature sultry, bronze makeup. There are her chic manicures. (Polka dots! Animal print! Red halo nails!) Most of all, though, there's her perpetually glowing skin. Presumably, it's all thanks to her namesake skincare line, which she created in partnership with Augustinus Bader.

However, she appears to get a glow boost from the occasional face mask. At least, that's according to a recent Instagram post, in which she shared a picture of herself wearing a pink, two-piece hydrogel mask while getting her hair done by hairstylist Peter Lux. As an eagle-eyed editor, I immediately recognized it as a certain internet-famous face mask, and after confirming it with the brand, I can finally share the details. Keep scrolling to see the exact $19 Korean face mask.

Dua Lipa wearing Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask

5 More Medicube PDRN Pink Products

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.