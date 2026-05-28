Dua Lipa Uses This Korean PDRN Face Mask—It's Internet-Viral and Only $19

However, she appears to get a glow boost from the occasional face mask. At least, that's according to a recent Instagram post, in which she shared a picture of herself wearing a pink, two-piece hydrogel mask while getting her hair done by hairstylist Peter Lux. As an eagle-eyed editor, I immediately recognized it as a certain internet-famous face mask, and after confirming it with the brand, I can finally share the details. Keep scrolling to see the exact $19 Korean face mask.
Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask
Medicube
PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask
Here's the exact face mask—Medicube's PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask. As the name suggests, it contains PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), a popular Korean skincare ingredient that's famously found in salmon sperm (yes, really), as well as other plant sources. It's known for its healing and regenerative properties and can increase collagen production, reduce inflammation, and more.
The face mask targets everything from enlarged pores to dark spots and even strengthens a damaged moisture barrier. The most instant and obvious effect, though, is a mega-watt glow. Wear it for 3-4 hours (or overnight, as I prefer to do), and you'll see smooth, shiny, glass-like skin.
Because of this, I basically stockpile it for use ahead of big events, such as the night before I attend a friend's wedding or have a work trip. Or, in Dua Lipa's case, while on set as she prepares to perform or film a new project. Regardless, it achieves glass skin with basically zero effort.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.