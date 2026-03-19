As much as it pains me to admit it, I think my days of wearing short shorts are over. I will, however, reflect fondly on my many trips to buy them at American Eagle in high school. Not only do they practically guarantee chafing, but they’re not exactly made for sitting in Ubers in 85-degree heat. Plus, as a 30-something, I feel like short shorts only feel right at the beach—and I don't spend much time at the beach! Therefore, I'm excited to explore other length options this spring and summer.
Enter Zendaya. After the Oscars and ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles this week, the (supposedly) newly married actress wore a Moschino blazer, blouse, and shorts along with white Christian Louboutin heels. What's that I see? Are Zendaya's knees fully covered by her shorts? Praise be! Her baggy, long shorts are so cool and practical. Zendaya's pair sits just below her navel, but you can't go wrong with either high-rise or low-rise Bermuda shorts right now. Scroll down to shop the trend for yourself.
On Zendaya: Moschino outfit; Christian Louboutin shoes
Shop Trendy Bermuda Shorts for Women
MANGO
Mid-Rise Denim Bermuda Jorts
I'm going to get the matching top, too.
Lioness
Sevigney Gingham Long Shorts
BRB, I'm copying this exact outfit.
MANGO
Straight Linen Bermuda Shorts
Linen is the perfect easy, breezy fabric for summer.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.