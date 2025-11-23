I Went Outfit–Spotting in London—These 5 Impeccably Chic and Cosy Looks Wowed Me
From a plaid shirt (over thermals) to a preppy pullover look, Londoners have mastered the art of layering, so prepare to feel inspired. Scroll on to see the London winter outfits that have wowed me this year.
I’m not going to lie, I really struggle to get dressed at this time of year. As someone who loves all things summer, these dark mornings and short days aren't for me. And don’t even get me started on the layering and delayering techniques I’ve had to master over 14 years of cold London commutes. You would think I would be used to it by now, but there’s most certainly a skill to city dressing at this time of year. You want to be cosy, but not overheat, and still embrace winter, without having to roll up to the office in a puffer coat and snow boots. There’s a fine line between practical outfits and the ones you actually want to be seen out in. My secret? Hidden thermals. Uniqlo’s Heattech will be my most trusted friend over the next few months, so much so, I'll tell anyone who will listen to buy the thin long sleeve tops that have the power to keep you so warm, without having to add huge bulky layers. Something that’s important to city girls who don’t necessarily want to be swaddled up in hundreds of layers when they’re on and off trains, or in and out of meetings throughout the day. It’s also my key to getting longevity out of my autumn hero buys I’ve bought—I add thermals under a cotton shirt, wear them under dresses on a night out (tell me you’re in your 30s, without telling me) and I know so many other fashion people rely on them on heavy rotation, too.
So, instead of showing you five different ways to wear a puffer coat for winter, I wanted to show you the outfits I’ve spotted around London that look a little bit more considered. Whether it’s a wool coat layered over a plaid shirt with trusty jeans and loafers, a faux fur jacket with a leather skirt or a way to wear all of the key accessories—triangle scarf, fluffy gloves and chunky boots—at once. And the best part? Each of these outfits shows easy ways to layer, just like a London girl.
5 London Winter Outfits That Have Impressed Me This Year:
1. Maxi Coat + Checked Shirt + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: If you don’t own a plaid shirt by now, where have you been? If you do, then you’ve most likely been wearing it on heavy rotation. When it’s not tied around your waist, wear cleverly layered over a thermal long sleeve top. Chiara has kept it simple with jeans, loafers and a long wool—it’s important to consider warm materials at this time of year—coat. And of course feel free to pile on a scarf, gloves and a balaclava if it’s cold enough.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop's Gaia coat is iconic at this point.
Style Notes: At this point, the scarf coat is a mainstay in many wardrobes around the globe but London girls know how to give it that cool-girl nod. Karina styles her cream iteration with Adidas track pants (taking over from summer’s shorts) with sleek trainers and a carry-everything-including-your-laptop slouchy bag. This has to be the chicest way to style sporty trousers, right?
Mint Velvet
Neutral Wool Blend Hand Finished Scarf Coat
This also come in red and grey, FYI.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
We can always count on Cos to keep us snug in cashmere.
adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Firebird Track Pants in Black
The winter version of those cult Adidas summer shorts.
LIFFNER
Mega Sprout Suede Tote
In the colour and texture of the season.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Y-3 Suede Sneakers
Streamline trainers are key.
3. Leather Jacket + Kilt + Biker Boots
Style Notes: While some people face winter with puffer coats and rubber boots, others choose to wear their existing autumn wardrobes with some clever hidden styling hacks. Chloe’s kilt skirt and leather jacket look can work across the seasons simply by adding thermal layers underneath like tops, leggings and extra cosy socks to make it weather-proof. And you could always add a tailored coat over this jacket if it’s extra chilly.
& Other Stories
Boxy Nappa Leather Jacket
Love the collar on this one.
Kiltane
Knitted Cashmere Neck Tie
For those days when you don't need a big bulky scarf, a triangle will work.
H&M
Belted Pleated Skirt
You can easily hide super warm tights under this.
ARKET
Suede Gloves
An essential at this time of year.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Cobra Buckle Harness Knee Boots
Exactly what you need for stomping around the city.
4. Faux Fur Jacket + Leather Skirt + Tall Boots
Style Notes: Texture, texture and more texture is the tip to take note of for winter. Dig out those fuzzy jackets, make friends with leather separates and embrace tall boots for the look as well as the added leg warmth. Again, an easy outfit to add hidden cosy layers too, Danielle has given a clear example of an outfit that’ll work no matter your plans—unexpected after-work drinks are often on the cards around party season, so be prepared.
Brown Faux Fur Jacket
Yep, it's as warm as it looks.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Savil A-Line Leather Midi Skirt
This would also look so good with a technical jacket.
Rise & Fall
Chocolate Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
A tonal outfit = a chic outfit.
KHAITE
Davis Leather Knee Boots
My jaw dropped when I saw these.
ALAÏA
Click E/w Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Firmly on my wish list.
5. Burgundy Trench + Burgundy Long Gloves + Jeans
Style Notes: Lauren has taken all of winter’s most worthy trends, and styled them at once. Ticking off burgundy, preppy layering and long leather gloves, this is the sleek way to tackle winter head on. See how there’s a blazer poking out from underneath the coat? Told you more is more when it comes to layering this season.
John Lewis
Longline Leather Trench Coat
There's so many expensive-looking leather coats, and this is one of them.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Fine Poplin
To add that preppy touch underneath a sweater.
M&S
Leather Mid Length Gloves
Long leather gloves are huge news this seaosn.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
They're a fashion editor-favourite for good reason.
