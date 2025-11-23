I Went Outfit–Spotting in London—These 5 Impeccably Chic and Cosy Looks Wowed Me

From a plaid shirt (over thermals) to a preppy pullover look, Londoners have mastered the art of layering, so prepare to feel inspired. Scroll on to see the London winter outfits that have wowed me this year.

I’m not going to lie, I really struggle to get dressed at this time of year. As someone who loves all things summer, these dark mornings and short days aren't for me. And don’t even get me started on the layering and delayering techniques I’ve had to master over 14 years of cold London commutes. You would think I would be used to it by now, but there’s most certainly a skill to city dressing at this time of year. You want to be cosy, but not overheat, and still embrace winter, without having to roll up to the office in a puffer coat and snow boots. There’s a fine line between practical outfits and the ones you actually want to be seen out in. My secret? Hidden thermals. Uniqlo’s Heattech will be my most trusted friend over the next few months, so much so, I'll tell anyone who will listen to buy the thin long sleeve tops that have the power to keep you so warm, without having to add huge bulky layers. Something that’s important to city girls who don’t necessarily want to be swaddled up in hundreds of layers when they’re on and off trains, or in and out of meetings throughout the day. It’s also my key to getting longevity out of my autumn hero buys I’ve bought—I add thermals under a cotton shirt, wear them under dresses on a night out (tell me you’re in your 30s, without telling me) and I know so many other fashion people rely on them on heavy rotation, too.

So, instead of showing you five different ways to wear a puffer coat for winter, I wanted to show you the outfits I’ve spotted around London that look a little bit more considered. Whether it’s a wool coat layered over a plaid shirt with trusty jeans and loafers, a faux fur jacket with a leather skirt or a way to wear all of the key accessories—triangle scarf, fluffy gloves and chunky boots—at once. And the best part? Each of these outfits shows easy ways to layer, just like a London girl.

5 London Winter Outfits That Have Impressed Me This Year:

1. Maxi Coat + Checked Shirt + Jeans + Loafers

Chiara wearing long coat

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: If you don’t own a plaid shirt by now, where have you been? If you do, then you’ve most likely been wearing it on heavy rotation. When it’s not tied around your waist, wear cleverly layered over a thermal long sleeve top. Chiara has kept it simple with jeans, loafers and a long wool—it’s important to consider warm materials at this time of year—coat. And of course feel free to pile on a scarf, gloves and a balaclava if it’s cold enough.

2. Scarf Coat + Wool Jumper + Track Pants + Trainers

Karina wearing scarf coat

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: At this point, the scarf coat is a mainstay in many wardrobes around the globe but London girls know how to give it that cool-girl nod. Karina styles her cream iteration with Adidas track pants (taking over from summer’s shorts) with sleek trainers and a carry-everything-including-your-laptop slouchy bag. This has to be the chicest way to style sporty trousers, right?

3. Leather Jacket + Kilt + Biker Boots

Chloe wearing checked skirt

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: While some people face winter with puffer coats and rubber boots, others choose to wear their existing autumn wardrobes with some clever hidden styling hacks. Chloe’s kilt skirt and leather jacket look can work across the seasons simply by adding thermal layers underneath like tops, leggings and extra cosy socks to make it weather-proof. And you could always add a tailored coat over this jacket if it’s extra chilly.

4. Faux Fur Jacket + Leather Skirt + Tall Boots

Danielle wearing faux fur jacket

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Texture, texture and more texture is the tip to take note of for winter. Dig out those fuzzy jackets, make friends with leather separates and embrace tall boots for the look as well as the added leg warmth. Again, an easy outfit to add hidden cosy layers too, Danielle has given a clear example of an outfit that’ll work no matter your plans—unexpected after-work drinks are often on the cards around party season, so be prepared.

5. Burgundy Trench + Burgundy Long Gloves + Jeans

Astyleedit wearing leather coat

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

Style Notes: Lauren has taken all of winter’s most worthy trends, and styled them at once. Ticking off burgundy, preppy layering and long leather gloves, this is the sleek way to tackle winter head on. See how there’s a blazer poking out from underneath the coat? Told you more is more when it comes to layering this season.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

