Two noteworthy things about the first day of November are that it started getting dark at 4:15 P.M., and we've officially entered one of the busiest times of the year. Translation: You need easy outfit ideas this month. Well, just in time, Lila Moss stepped out in a simple three-piece outfit that I'm naming the It-girl uniform of November 2026.
The reason I'm being so conclusive is that it contained jeans (no explanation needed), paired with a plaid shirt (an enduring fall and winter trend that's also a basic), and classic ballet pumps (a trend It girls can't stop wearing this year). On chilly days this month, you can easily throw on a coat or scarf for added warmth, and the outfit will be equally cool.
Below, see Moss in the It-girl uniform and shop the three pieces you need to recreate it yourself: a plaid shirt, jeans, and ballet pumps.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.