The Shirt Trend Every It-Girl Is Buying First This Fall

There’s something about a flannel shirt that feels especially right for fall. Maybe it’s the ease of throwing one on with your favorite jeans, or the way it instantly makes an outfit feel a little more relaxed. Either way, the wardrobe staple is back on the fashion crowd’s radar, and this season, it’s getting a fresh spin. At Polo Ralph Lauren, flannel shirts were styled with tailored tuxedo blazers, while Chanel paired the classic piece with a denim pencil skirt, proving that there are plenty of ways to wear the trend beyond the typical casual combinations. It’s a styling approach that feels very now: taking an everyday basic and giving it a place alongside some of the most polished pieces in your closet.
On the street style scene, the flannel shirt is proving to be just as versatile. Fashion insiders are wearing theirs with denim and tailored trousers, creating easy outfits that still feel intentional. And while classic plaid will always have a place in our fall wardrobes, this season’s color palette makes the trend even more interesting. Think Kelly green, bright red, and aqua blue—shades that add a fun pop of color to an otherwise neutral outfit. Whether you opt for an oversized silhouette worn open over a tee or a more fitted style tucked into jeans, the flannel shirt is one of those pieces that makes getting dressed feel effortless. Ahead, consider this your inspiration to bring the flannel shirt back into your rotation this fall.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.