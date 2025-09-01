Blue Jeans Are Fine, But For Fall, Chic People Know This Controversial Denim Trend Looks Richer

It's official: we've finally entered the last few weeks of summer. The onset of colder temperatures makes it all the more compelling to pack our closets' warm-weather staples in a box to the left—sorry to our sandals, dresses, and even some pairs of white jeans! With the latter, though, we argue that you shouldn't stash this denim style away in storage, but rather, you should figure out how to style white jeans for the fall. Controversial take, we know. But hear us out: no other style cannot only effortlessly transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, while giving off an innate air of sophistication. Although some might adhere to the myth that white clothing "shouldn't" be worn after Labor Day, stylish people know that some "rules" are meant to be broken; white jeans are the perfect rule-breaker.
Of course, even if you're the type of person who's comfortable not conforming to traditional fashion rules, chances are there will come times when you, too, need styling inspiration to act as a starting point, especially when it comes to embracing this specific denim trend. Thankfully, that's where our editorial team comes in handy. After spending hours scouring social media, we've compiled our findings to create a comprehensive guide on how to style white jeans in 2025, which includes outfit ideas, styling tips, and even a few shopping recommendations. If you thought you were about to send your white jeans packing (at least until next summer), prepare for your storage space to be a little emptier.
WEAR: Off-White Long Coat + White T-Shirt + Baggy Wide-Leg White Jeans + Stacked Resin Bangles + Barrel Bag + Jelly Flip Flops
Styling Notes: If you thought that transitioning your white jeans into the fall would take a lot of effort, allow us to present the outfit idea above as our counterargument. Frankly, there's no easier way to style white-wash jeans for fall than adding a few extra layers into the mix, ideally in the form of a long coat in a contrasting off-white color. The beauty of adding a long coat to your outfit is that you'll be able to continue wearing your jeans and flip-flops without being unprepared for the transitional temperatures.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Tribeca Oversized Woven Coat
Freja New York
Jane Bag in Butter
ZARA
Interlock Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Ben-Amun
Riviera Ryan Set-Of-Two Resin Bangles
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans: Airy Denim Edition
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Flip Flop
WEAR: Green Trench Coat + Tan Turtleneck + Light Tan Studded Belt + White Wide-Leg Jeans + Tan Suede Ankle Boots + Dark Brown Bowler Bag
Styling Notes: While there's always a point in fall when you can no longer get away with wearing certain summer staples (looking at you flip-flops), there's rarely a point when you can't make white jeans work for the season. The secret lies in styling these jeans with some of the more timeless fall staples, such as a trench coat, turtleneck sweater, and suede ankle boots. Finish off the look with some of fall's most trend-forward accessories, such as a bowler bag and a studded belt.
ATP Atelier
Noale Grained Leather Top Handle Bag
ASOS
Longline Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Luxeloft Lurex Slim Ribbed Turtleneck Top
Aureum
No. 2 Studded Belt
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
Staud
Wally Ankle Boot in Dune Suede
WEAR: Silver Earrings + TanLeather Jacket + White Tank + White Jean Shorts + Tan Suede Pumps + Tan Suede Handbag
Styling Notes: Before you pack away your white jean shorts, why not challenge yourself to try styling them in a new way? Let us explain our rationale: dressing for fluctuating fall temperatures is far easier when you adopt a pair of bottoms with a high-cut hemline—ahem, your white jean shorts. Whether it's frigid or hot, there's no safer outfit choice than styling white denim shorts with a matching tank top, a tan leather jacket, and some suede accessories. It's a fall outfit formula that will have you feeling comfy no matter the forecast.
Lié Studio
The Caroline Drop Earrings
Rag & Bone
Jordie Faux Leather Jacket
Lna
Scoop Ribbed Tank
Tory Burch
Romy Suede Shoulder Bag
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts
Veronica Beard
Caroline Pump
WEAR: Reading Glasses + Tan Trench Coat + Black Crewneck Sweater + White T-Shirt + White Relaxed Jeans + Black Ballet Flats + Long Silver Pendant + Black Tote Bag
Styling Notes: When it's too chilly outside to wear your denim shorts, you don't necessarily have to give up on wearing a pair of white jeans. First off, you can switch your shorts for a pair of white jeans with a baggy, relaxed, or wide-leg fit to make them more fall-forward. Secondly, you can make this denim style more pragmatic for later in the season by paying attention to the styling, specifically, layering in more functional fall items. Even the most "impractical" pair of white jeans can suddenly feel pragmatic when paired with a trench coat, a base layer t-shirt, a crewneck sweater, a tote bag, reading glasses, and ballet flats.
Miu Miu
Regard Oval Glasses
Aritzia
New The Finch Trench Coat
jcrew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
COS
Clean Cut Regular Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
ALIGNE
Tommy Barrel Leg Jeans
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Flat
WEAR: Brown Sunglasses + Oversized Denim Jacket + White T-Shirt + White Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans + Suede Birkenstock Slides + Neutral Oversized Tote Bag
Styling Notes: We wouldn't judge you if you're still dubious about wearing white jeans for the fall; we totally get it. However, we'd encourage you to try challenging those long-held sentiments by embracing a Canadian tuxedo outfit. What better way to ease yourself into wearing white jeans than by styling them with a denim jacket? It's the perfect way to micro-dose white wash denim into your wardrobe, without having to abandon the other darker washes you love most.