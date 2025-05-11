I'm in the Mood to Gut: 7 Outdated Staples That Have Got to Go, and What I'm Adding
I'll be honest: Summer isn't historically my favorite season to dress for. Here in NYC, the weather turns from lightly balmy to downright tropical in the blink of an eye. Dressing for the humidity is a much trickier art than it looks, and most of the quintessential summer style staples that reemerge every May don't exactly do it for me.
I think we can all agree that the past two spring seasons have not exactly felt "normal," so the staples I used to wear between June and September could use an update. I took a look at my closet and will be removing nine outdated summer staples, in particular, because they no longer feel like the freshest options. Items like bucket hats, aviator sunglasses, and denim cutoffs that I hoarded for years are getting the boot, and now I have my eye on a few 2025 updates that will make all my summer outfits feel truer to my current style.
Going: Miniskirts
Coming: Full-Length Skirts
I'll be honest: I can't really remember the last time I wore a mini skirt. Longer skirts have become the backbone of my wardrobe and with summer coming into view, poplin skirts with a full volume shape are all I'll be wearing.
Going: Sporty Sandals
Coming: Simple Thongs
With my overall style getting more and more minimal with each passing season, I'm leaning into the simple flip-flop trend and prioritizing elevated thongs as my new everyday summer sandal.
Going: Chunky Aviators
Coming: '90s Oval Sunglasses
Like most things in my closet these days, I've been weeding out all the über-trendy statement pieces in favor of more timeless styles, and that definitely applies to my sunglasses collection where I'm only really interested in '90s oval shapes these days.
Going: Cropped Tees
Coming: Boat-Neck Tees
Boat neck tees like the viral Flore Flore Steffi Tee are proliferating all over the internet and the silhouette is the chic T-shirt update I've been looking for.
Going: Denim Cutoffs
Coming: Tailored Bermuda Shorts
I'll always keep at least one pair of jean shorts in my summer wardrobe, but for now, I'm removing the rest of them as they no longer feel like me. I'm eyeing long, fluid paired of Bermuda shorts to wear with sandals and kitten heels.
Going: Court Sneakers
Coming: Slim Runners
Seventies-inspired track-and-field sneakers are, quite frankly, the only ones I care about anymore. With their slim shapes and gummy track soles, they feel far more elevated than any other styles.
Going: Kitschy Bucket Hats
Coming: Classic Woven Hats
One thing I never reach for anymore when packing for a trip? Bucket hats. We've had a good run, but I think it's time to return them in favor of sun hats that are much more timeless and will remain in my closet for years.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
-
Effortless, Elegant, and Under $100: 29 Pairs of Linen Pants Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe This Summer
A staple you won't regret.
-
A Guide to Summer's Big Four: Sunglasses, Shorts, Sandals, and Swimwear
From timeless staples to right-now buys.
-
I Live in Basics, But I Keep Talking About These 5 Trends That Are Very Fashion Person Coded
Cool vibes.
-
This Very Specific White Tank Top Is All You Need to Be On-Trend This Summer
The neckline to champion this season.
-
The 2025 Vacation Edit: Every Cool Trend and Brand to Pack in Your Suitcase
Ready your PTO.
-
How Backyardcore Quietly Took Over Summer Style
The latest dressing trend we're obsessed with.
-
High Sport's Viral Candy-Cane Pants and 8 More Non-Basic Bottoms to Buy This Summer
Jump right in.
-
Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In
It's not red.