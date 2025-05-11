I'm in the Mood to Gut: 7 Outdated Staples That Have Got to Go, and What I'm Adding

I'll be honest: Summer isn't historically my favorite season to dress for. Here in NYC, the weather turns from lightly balmy to downright tropical in the blink of an eye. Dressing for the humidity is a much trickier art than it looks, and most of the quintessential summer style staples that reemerge every May don't exactly do it for me.

I think we can all agree that the past two spring seasons have not exactly felt "normal," so the staples I used to wear between June and September could use an update. I took a look at my closet and will be removing nine outdated summer staples, in particular, because they no longer feel like the freshest options. Items like bucket hats, aviator sunglasses, and denim cutoffs that I hoarded for years are getting the boot, and now I have my eye on a few 2025 updates that will make all my summer outfits feel truer to my current style.

Going: Miniskirts

Coming: Full-Length Skirts

I'll be honest: I can't really remember the last time I wore a mini skirt. Longer skirts have become the backbone of my wardrobe and with summer coming into view, poplin skirts with a full volume shape are all I'll be wearing.

Scanlan Theodore Parachute Gather Skirt

Going: Sporty Sandals

Coming: Simple Thongs

With my overall style getting more and more minimal with each passing season, I'm leaning into the simple flip-flop trend and prioritizing elevated thongs as my new everyday summer sandal.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal

Going: Chunky Aviators

Coming: '90s Oval Sunglasses

Like most things in my closet these days, I've been weeding out all the über-trendy statement pieces in favor of more timeless styles, and that definitely applies to my sunglasses collection where I'm only really interested in '90s oval shapes these days.

Saint Laurent Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses

Going: Cropped Tees

Coming: Boat-Neck Tees

Boat neck tees like the viral Flore Flore Steffi Tee are proliferating all over the internet and the silhouette is the chic T-shirt update I've been looking for.

FLORE FLORE White Steffi T-Shirt

Going: Denim Cutoffs

Coming: Tailored Bermuda Shorts

I'll always keep at least one pair of jean shorts in my summer wardrobe, but for now, I'm removing the rest of them as they no longer feel like me. I'm eyeing long, fluid paired of Bermuda shorts to wear with sandals and kitten heels.

EAVES Tala Bermuda Short

Going: Court Sneakers

Coming: Slim Runners

Seventies-inspired track-and-field sneakers are, quite frankly, the only ones I care about anymore. With their slim shapes and gummy track soles, they feel far more elevated than any other styles.

Miu Miu Low Top Sneaker

Going: Kitschy Bucket Hats

Coming: Classic Woven Hats

One thing I never reach for anymore when packing for a trip? Bucket hats. We've had a good run, but I think it's time to return them in favor of sun hats that are much more timeless and will remain in my closet for years.

Janessa Leoné Collette Straw Sun Hat

