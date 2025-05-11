I'm in the Mood to Gut: 7 Outdated Staples That Have Got to Go, and What I'm Adding

Elizabeth Bennett wearing tailored Bermuda shorts

(Image credit: @oldlizzybenz)

I'll be honest: Summer isn't historically my favorite season to dress for. Here in NYC, the weather turns from lightly balmy to downright tropical in the blink of an eye. Dressing for the humidity is a much trickier art than it looks, and most of the quintessential summer style staples that reemerge every May don't exactly do it for me.

I think we can all agree that the past two spring seasons have not exactly felt "normal," so the staples I used to wear between June and September could use an update. I took a look at my closet and will be removing nine outdated summer staples, in particular, because they no longer feel like the freshest options. Items like bucket hats, aviator sunglasses, and denim cutoffs that I hoarded for years are getting the boot, and now I have my eye on a few 2025 updates that will make all my summer outfits feel truer to my current style.

Going: Miniskirts

Coming: Full-Length Skirts

I'll be honest: I can't really remember the last time I wore a mini skirt. Longer skirts have become the backbone of my wardrobe and with summer coming into view, poplin skirts with a full volume shape are all I'll be wearing.

Parachute Gather Skirt - White
Scanlan Theodore
Parachute Gather Skirt

Madeleine Skirt
Reformation
Madeleine Skirt

Procida Asymmetric Gathered Stretch Cotton A-Line Skirt
STAUD
Procida Asymmetric Gathered Stretch Cotton A-Line Skirt

Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Open Edit
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Going: Sporty Sandals

Coming: Simple Thongs

With my overall style getting more and more minimal with each passing season, I'm leaning into the simple flip-flop trend and prioritizing elevated thongs as my new everyday summer sandal.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Kinto Leather Flip-Flops
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip-Flops

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Madewell Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

Going: Chunky Aviators

Coming: '90s Oval Sunglasses

Like most things in my closet these days, I've been weeding out all the über-trendy statement pieces in favor of more timeless styles, and that definitely applies to my sunglasses collection where I'm only really interested in '90s oval shapes these days.

Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses

СОЛНЦЕЗАЩИТНЫЕ ОЧКИ Noor
Karen Wazen
Noor Sunglasses

Oval Sunglasses
BP.
Oval Sunglasses

Annalise Mini Round Sunglasses
Rubi Shoes
Annalise Mini Round Sunglasses

Going: Cropped Tees

Coming: Boat-Neck Tees

Boat neck tees like the viral Flore Flore Steffi Tee are proliferating all over the internet and the silhouette is the chic T-shirt update I've been looking for.

White Steffi T-Shirt
FLORE FLORE
White Steffi T-Shirt

The Baby Rib Boat Neck
DONNI.
The Baby Rib Boat Neck

Feather Jersey Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt
J.Crew
Feather Jersey Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt

Theory Stripes Boat Neck Tee
Theory
Stripes Boat Neck Tee

Going: Denim Cutoffs

Coming: Tailored Bermuda Shorts

I'll always keep at least one pair of jean shorts in my summer wardrobe, but for now, I'm removing the rest of them as they no longer feel like me. I'm eyeing long, fluid paired of Bermuda shorts to wear with sandals and kitten heels.

Tala Bermuda Short
EAVES
Tala Bermuda Short

Long Chino Short
Matteau
Long Chino Short

Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts
COS
Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts

Tori Pleated Taffeta Bermuda Shorts
GIA STUDIOS
Tori Pleated Taffeta Bermuda Shorts

Going: Court Sneakers

Coming: Slim Runners

Seventies-inspired track-and-field sneakers are, quite frankly, the only ones I care about anymore. With their slim shapes and gummy track soles, they feel far more elevated than any other styles.

Low Top Sneaker
Miu Miu
Low Top Sneaker

Satin Sneaker
MANGO
Satin Sneaker

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Teddy Sneaker
Marc Fisher LTD
Teddy Sneaker

Going: Kitschy Bucket Hats

Coming: Classic Woven Hats

One thing I never reach for anymore when packing for a trip? Bucket hats. We've had a good run, but I think it's time to return them in favor of sun hats that are much more timeless and will remain in my closet for years.

Straw Hat
H&M
Straw Hat

Collette Straw Sun Hat
Janessa Leoné
Collette Straw Sun Hat

Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat
Nordstrom
Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat

Straw Bucket Hat
COS
Straw Bucket Hat

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

