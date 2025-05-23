A Parisian Goes to Ibiza—Here's Everything She Packs

As I type this, I'm sitting with my dog on my bed in Los Angeles—oh how I wish I was in Ibiza though. With no summer travel plans to Europe (yet), I'll have to live vicariously through Sabina Socol, one of my favorite French fashion influencers. On Instagram, she recently shared a gallery of all the outfits she wore on a trip to the famed Balearic island. Ibiza is known for its party scene but Socol decided to eschew the clubs and enjoy a more low-key beach vacation instead. I knew I liked her for a reason.

Socol's Ibiza outfits are inspiring whether you're stuck at work or planning a tropical getaway. One outfit I'm particularly obsessed with? Her pastel pink tank top by Buci, which she styled with a vintage Ungaro skirt from the early 2000s that she sourced on Vestiaire. (She noted in the comments section that it was listed as a dress, but she's a genius for wearing it as a skirt.) Scroll down to see all her outfits and shop for similar pieces.

On Sabina Socol: Buci top; vintage Ungaro skirt; Aeyde shoes

Zimmermann Illuminate Asymmetric Skirt $775 SHOP NOW

On Sabina Socol: Sir swimsuit; Suzie Kondi Shallis Shorts ($250)

Terry The Shallis Shorts in Terry $250 SHOP NOW

On Sabina Socol: Vintage Versace top and skirt

CIN CIN Long Scarf $180 SHOP NOW

Aerie The Sun-Lover Lace Bikini Top $19 SHOP NOW Aerie The Sunbun Lace Bikini Bottom $19 SHOP NOW

On Sabina Socol: Ziah dress

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Essence Dress $118 SHOP NOW