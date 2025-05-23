A Parisian Goes to Ibiza—Here's Everything She Packs

As I type this, I'm sitting with my dog on my bed in Los Angeles—oh how I wish I was in Ibiza though. With no summer travel plans to Europe (yet), I'll have to live vicariously through Sabina Socol, one of my favorite French fashion influencers. On Instagram, she recently shared a gallery of all the outfits she wore on a trip to the famed Balearic island. Ibiza is known for its party scene but Socol decided to eschew the clubs and enjoy a more low-key beach vacation instead. I knew I liked her for a reason.

Socol's Ibiza outfits are inspiring whether you're stuck at work or planning a tropical getaway. One outfit I'm particularly obsessed with? Her pastel pink tank top by Buci, which she styled with a vintage Ungaro skirt from the early 2000s that she sourced on Vestiaire. (She noted in the comments section that it was listed as a dress, but she's a genius for wearing it as a skirt.) Scroll down to see all her outfits and shop for similar pieces.

Sabina Socol's vacation outfit in Ibiza

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

On Sabina Socol: Buci top; vintage Ungaro skirt; Aeyde shoes

Illuminate Asymmetric Skirt
Zimmermann
Illuminate Asymmetric Skirt

Sabina Socol's vacation outfit in Ibiza

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

On Sabina Socol: Sir swimsuit; Suzie Kondi Shallis Shorts ($250)

The Shallis Shorts in Terry
Terry
The Shallis Shorts in Terry

Sabina Socol's vacation outfit in Ibiza

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

On Sabina Socol: Vintage Versace top and skirt

Long Scarf
CIN CIN
Long Scarf

Sabina Socol's vacation outfit in Ibiza

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Aerie the Sun-Lover Lace Bikini Top
Aerie
The Sun-Lover Lace Bikini Top

Aerie the Sunbun Lace Bikini Bottom
Aerie
The Sunbun Lace Bikini Bottom

Sabina Socol's vacation outfit in Ibiza

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

On Sabina Socol: Ziah dress

Spacedye Essence Dress
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Essence Dress

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

