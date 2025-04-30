5 Elegant Color Combos Every Cool European Will Be Wearing This Summer

If there’s one thing European style insiders have mastered, it’s the art of making even the most unexpected color combinations look impossibly chic. This summer, it’s not just about wearing color but how you pair it. Across Europe, we’re already seeing a wave of sophisticated, rule-breaking palettes that feel fresh, elevated, and a little bit daring (in the best way). Pretty soon, you'll meet the five elegant color combos every cool European will be wearing on repeat this summer—and yes, they’re all surprisingly easy to pull off. Just keep scrolling.

Across the board, the energy is clear: Europeans aren’t shying away from strong statements this summer, but they’re making them feel effortless. It’s less about matching perfectly and more about embracing colors and patterns with a certain relaxed confidence. The goal isn’t to look over-styled. It’s to look like you just threw pieces on and somehow got it exactly right.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe for the season ahead, consider the forthcoming pairings your ultimate cheat sheet. Whether you lean into one or experiment with all five, these combinations are proof that a few strategic choices can instantly make your outfits feel cooler, fresher, and more European-approved.

See and shop the five elegant color combos that will be everywhere this summer.

Green + Brown

First up: green and brown. Think of it as the 2025 version of “quiet luxury” but with a richer, earthier twist. Deep olives paired with buttery chocolates or pale sage against rich espresso tones create a natural, refined look that feels grounded yet elevated. Whether it’s a linen dress cinched with a leather belt or a silky brown skirt topped with a minty blouse, this combo reads effortless but considered, exactly the energy European dressers do so well.

Minkpink Olympia Bead Dress $149 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Anna Cow Suede Sandals $295 SHOP NOW

Pink + Red

Next, pink and red are taking center stage, and not in the sweet, girlish way you might expect. It’s bold, vibrant, and intentionally clashing. From hot-pink trousers styled with crimson tops to soft rose paired with candy-apple-red accessories, this look is all about controlled chaos.

Good American Satin Lace Up Maxi Dress $229 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Lara Strappy Flat Sandals $275 SHOP NOW

Red on Red

For those ready to take it even further, the monochromatic red-on-red styling move is having a major moment. Layering different tones of red—from maroon to fiery scarlet—creates a powerfully striking effect that feels both daring and tailored.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

EDIKTED Roman Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $77 $58 SHOP NOW

Butter Yellow + Something Neutral

Another combo making waves: butter yellow with a neutral. Soft, creamy yellows paired with crisp white, camel, or even slate gray feel like the breath of fresh air summer wardrobes need. It’s light, polished, and slightly unexpected without feeling too precious.

DÔEN Anisa Alpaca-Blend Cardigan $250 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Cropped Cotton-Blend Slim-Leg Pants $860 SHOP NOW

Stripes on Stripes

Okay, not exactly a color combo, but it’s a look we had to include. Leave it to Europeans to make wearing stripes on stripes look chic. From pinstriped button-downs layered under wide-striped trousers to nautical tees paired with contrasting stripe skirts, it’s all about creating dimension while keeping the palette clean and intentional. The vibe? Effortless but editorial—exactly how summer dressing should feel.

City Chic Celine Stripe Shirt $90 $63 SHOP NOW