5 Elegant Color Combos Every Cool European Will Be Wearing This Summer

If there’s one thing European style insiders have mastered, it’s the art of making even the most unexpected color combinations look impossibly chic. This summer, it’s not just about wearing color but how you pair it. Across Europe, we’re already seeing a wave of sophisticated, rule-breaking palettes that feel fresh, elevated, and a little bit daring (in the best way). Pretty soon, you'll meet the five elegant color combos every cool European will be wearing on repeat this summer—and yes, they’re all surprisingly easy to pull off. Just keep scrolling.

Across the board, the energy is clear: Europeans aren’t shying away from strong statements this summer, but they’re making them feel effortless. It’s less about matching perfectly and more about embracing colors and patterns with a certain relaxed confidence. The goal isn’t to look over-styled. It’s to look like you just threw pieces on and somehow got it exactly right.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe for the season ahead, consider the forthcoming pairings your ultimate cheat sheet. Whether you lean into one or experiment with all five, these combinations are proof that a few strategic choices can instantly make your outfits feel cooler, fresher, and more European-approved.

See and shop the five elegant color combos that will be everywhere this summer.

Green + Brown

First up: green and brown. Think of it as the 2025 version of “quiet luxury” but with a richer, earthier twist. Deep olives paired with buttery chocolates or pale sage against rich espresso tones create a natural, refined look that feels grounded yet elevated. Whether it’s a linen dress cinched with a leather belt or a silky brown skirt topped with a minty blouse, this combo reads effortless but considered, exactly the energy European dressers do so well.

woman wearing green pants and t-shirt with brown bucket hat on vacation

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

woman wearing green top and skirt with brown bandana on a boat

(Image credit: @minahabchi)

woman wearing green vest and long shorts with brown mules

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

woman wearing leopard swimsuit with green beads and miu miu bag

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Minkpink Olympia Bead Dress
Minkpink
Olympia Bead Dress

Aeyde Anna Cow Suede Sandals
Aeyde
Anna Cow Suede Sandals

Pink + Red

Next, pink and red are taking center stage, and not in the sweet, girlish way you might expect. It’s bold, vibrant, and intentionally clashing. From hot-pink trousers styled with crimson tops to soft rose paired with candy-apple-red accessories, this look is all about controlled chaos.

woman wearing pink and red long dress

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

woman wearing pink t-shirt, jeans, and red sandals

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

woman wearing pink and red printed button-down shirt and mini shorts

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Satin Lace Up Maxi Dress
Good American
Satin Lace Up Maxi Dress

Loeffler Randall Lara Strappy Flat Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Lara Strappy Flat Sandals

Red on Red

For those ready to take it even further, the monochromatic red-on-red styling move is having a major moment. Layering different tones of red—from maroon to fiery scarlet—creates a powerfully striking effect that feels both daring and tailored.

woman wearing red shirt and red jeans

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

woman wearing red miniskirt and red cardigan over shoulders

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

woman wearing matching red set and black leather boots

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

woman wearing red matching linen set

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Roman Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
EDIKTED
Roman Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Butter Yellow + Something Neutral

Another combo making waves: butter yellow with a neutral. Soft, creamy yellows paired with crisp white, camel, or even slate gray feel like the breath of fresh air summer wardrobes need. It’s light, polished, and slightly unexpected without feeling too precious.

woman wearing butter yellow dress and leather jacket with white bandana

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

woman wearing butter yellow outfit with brown belt

(Image credit: @immegii)

woman wearing butter yellow tank and midi skirt

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

woman wearing butter yellow matching workout set and brown bag

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

woman wearing black midi skirt, white t-shirt, and butter yellow sweater around waist

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Anisa Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
DÔEN
Anisa Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

Cropped Cotton-Blend Slim-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Cropped Cotton-Blend Slim-Leg Pants

Stripes on Stripes

Okay, not exactly a color combo, but it’s a look we had to include. Leave it to Europeans to make wearing stripes on stripes look chic. From pinstriped button-downs layered under wide-striped trousers to nautical tees paired with contrasting stripe skirts, it’s all about creating dimension while keeping the palette clean and intentional. The vibe? Effortless but editorial—exactly how summer dressing should feel.

woman wearing stripes on stripes outfit

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

woman wearing stripes on stripes outfit with trench coat

(Image credit: @chey_maya)

woman wearing stripes on stripes outfit and white flip flop heels

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

woman wearing stripes on stripes outfit

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

woman wearing stripes on stripes outfit

(Image credit: @laurenpops)

Celine Stripe Shirt
City Chic
Celine Stripe Shirt

Striped Shorts
ZARA
Striped Shorts

