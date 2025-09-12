Forget Jeans for a Minute—These 6 Dress-and-Boot Outfits Are Making Up My Autumn Rotation Instead Right Now

I'm not one to be overdramatic, but trust me when I say I reach for a pair of denim jeans nearly every day without fail. But while I will always love the classic jeans and a nice top combination, from blue jeans with a white tee to black jeans and a blazer, as well as everything in between, I also envy those who wear chic dresses come rain or shine. Admittedly, I normally save mini dresses for summer holidays, while midi and maxi dresses are my go-to for special occasions, such as weddings or christenings. However, I desperately want to change things up this season and embrace dress outfits more often, even in the colder months.
So, in a bid to shake up my fashion formula, I have been taking style inspiration from those in the know. Turns out, there are plenty of ways to wear dresses outside of the summer months and special occasions, and footwear plays a key part in that. The secret to wearing dresses in autumn and staying chic yet weather-appropriate is pairing them with boots.
From satin maxi dresses with knee-high boots for date night, to knitted dresses with chunky biker boots for cosy autumn/winter dressing, and an LBD with heeled ankle boots for any outing in between, there are plenty of dress-and-boot combos that work. Even mini dresses have a place in your wardrobe outside of the warmer months (you'll see how soon enough!).
So, without further ado, keep scrolling for the chicest dress-and-boot outfits to swap your jeans for this autumn. Enjoy!
6 Dress-and-Boot Outfits I'm Rotating:
1. Silk Dress + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: For elegant evenings out or special occasions, a satin slip dress is a popular choice. But, if you are dressing for autumn/winter and you want footwear that is comfortable, chic and more protective than your open-toe stilettos (no shade) on a rainy day, then knee-high boots are a saving grace.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jeany Silk Dress
This satin maxi dress with a halterneck and strappy back detail is as elegant as they come.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These are such a fantastic pair of high-street boots!
ARKET
Relaxed Blazer
No wardrobe is complete without a great blazer, end of.
Astley Clarke
Gold Flare White Topaz Pear Cut Drop Ear Jacket Studs
These drop-down earrings tie the full monochromatic look together.
2. LBD + Heeled Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Whether you consider the LBD acronym to refer to a little black dress or long black dress, it's been a go-to staple for many decades. The best part about an LBD is how versatile it is; team with heeled ankle boots like Salome to take you from day to night, though you can pair it with ballet pumps, trainers or stilettos , too.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Such a pretty piece.
& Other Stories
Sleek Leather Cowboy Boots
A heeled ankle boot is a failsafe wardrobe staple.
Allsaints
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
If you want an extra layer to keep the chill at bay, I would turn to a trusty leather jacket.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Knot Torque Necklace
When styling a delicate dress, I love the contrast more hardy accessories offer.
3. Midi Dress + Chunky Boots
Style Notes: Emma proves that a midi dress styled with chunky biker boots and a suede jacket is an easy yet stylish look you can rely on when you don't have a clue what to wear. This is a particular combo I often reach for mid-way through autumn, when it's not cold enough for coats and knits but too chilly for sandals.
Shop the Look:
DOEN
Quinley Dress
Pull out colours in the embroidered detail when accessorising to show off the craftsmanship of this ornate Farm Rio dress.
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket
The sell-out suede jacket is finally back in stock, but I doubt it will be for long.
Sandro Paris
Ankle Boots With Notched Sole
These will never go out of style.
DeMellier
The Vancouver
A vibrant cross-body bag will add a pop of colour to any look in an instant.
4. Knitted Dress + Biker Boots
Style Notes: Now autumn has arrived, I am desperately seeking out my cosy knitwear, and I don't just mean wool cardigans and jumpers, but knitted dresses, too. And, a knitted dress pairs perfectly with a pair of edgy biker boots à la Cristina.
Because the winter sun can be blinding, even if it is cold outside.
Bottega Veneta
Knot Lock in Black
To finish the look!
5. Mini Dress + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: I used to shy away from mini dresses outside of the summer months, but Liv has encouraged me to think otherwise with her preppy ensemble. The pinafore-style mini dress is a nod to the '60s and '70s, so pairing this dress with a pair of knee-high boots with a chunky heel is a match made in heaven.
Shop the Look:
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Mini Shift Dress
So cute!
Uniqlo
100% Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper
No autumn/winter wardrobe is complete without a turtleneck, and Uniqlo's Merino Ribbed Jumpers are my go-to because they are ultra soft, versatile and don't irritate my skin.
ALAÏA
Click E/w Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Yes, please!
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot
I've been eyeing up these boots for a while now...
6. White Lace Dress + Western Boots
Style Notes: Chloe nails so many trends here with her suede jacket, boho-style white lace dress and Western boots, but all you really need to know is that white dress and black boot combo always looks chic. That's all!
Shop the Look:
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Strappy Dress
I would also wear this with a chunky cashmere jumper and trainers.
Maisie Bovingdon is a Freelance Journalist with over a decade of editorial experience, covering e-commerce, as well as fashion, beauty, health and travel features for leading publications such as Who What Wear, The Telegraph, Marie Claire, Woman & Home, Hello!, Glamour, Refinery29, Independent, and Evening Standard, among other titles. Throughout her career, she has interviewed an array of experts, including leading dermatologists, trichologists, doctors, stylists, brand founders, and multiple celebrities. Alongside her editorial projects, Maisie has also worked on copywriting projects for leading beauty brands, including L’Oréal Paris and Mason Pearson.When she’s not researching the latest fashion and beauty trends, or scouting unmissable deals, Maisie is often exploring, and testing, solutions for Trichotillomania, which she has experienced first-hand for over 15 years, and aims to help others battling hair and beauty concerns.If you can prize her away from her busy work schedule, Maisie can be found enjoying long muddy walks around Hampstead Heath with her family and friends, or venturing further afield to witness the best sunrises and sunsets around the world.