From Kendall to Alexa: These Are the Celeb Outfits I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Spring

The truth is, I spend far too much time on Instagram saving outfits I plan on recreating, and often never do. In fact, I have a whole folder dedicated to 'outfits to copy' that I always forget about. But this never happens when it's a celebrity look. As soon as Alexa Chung posts a new outfit, my wardrobe is instantly ransacked for similar pieces to try and pretend I can look like her. Because, who wouldn't? And the same thing happens with Elsa Hosk. Surely she has one of the most enviable wardrobes in the whole world? What I would do to have a rummage in her walk-in. But the thing is, though, some celebrities are more private —starting a petition for Kendall Jenner to post more outfit pics—and they can be harder to find. Which is why I went on a search to find the papped pictures that may have gone under the radar to find us all some new spring outfit inspiration.
What did I find? Alexa Chung is set to bring back the logo T-shirt, Laura Harrier has shown a preppy way to wear the humble half-zip sweater and Zoë Kravitz's high/low look featuring a technical jacket and a satin slip is one you'll no doubt want to wear for upcoming evening plans. These are the 5 A-list-approved spring ensembles I will be recreating, and you'll no doubt be quick to follow suit.
5 Celebrity-Approved Spring 2026 Outfits:
1. Kendall Jenner: Tank Top + Tailored Trousers + Thong Sandals
Style Notes: We all remember that Kendall white tank, white shirt and cream trousers outfit that every fashion person worldwide recreated in 2021, right? Well this is the new formula to follow for spring. Proof that monochrome never fails, combining a staple tank, tailored trousers with matching accessories will never fail to look polished.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Premium Slim Fit Tank Top
You can't beat M&S when it comes to basics.
TOTEME
Pleated Twill Straight-Leg Pants
Simple, yet so deserving of a place in everyone's wardrobe.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Wedge Thong Heels
The wedge will stop the heel catching on your trouser hem.
Theory
Crewneck Sweater in Regal Wool
The 'just in case' fine knit sweater is a spring essential—tie cleverly around your waist, just like Miss Jenner.
The Row
Estelle 2 Medium raffia tote bag
Fashion editors also love this woven tote.
2. Alexa Chung: Car Coat + Logo T-shirt + Khaki Trousers
Style Notes: I pretty much gasped at every one of Alexa Chung's fashion week looks, and this one was no different. Although simple when you break it down—a logo tee, khaki trousers and a car coat—together, with the more exciting shoes and bag choice, makes for the perfect everyday look worth recreating from your own wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Car Coat
The best car coats can be found in the men's sections.
Style Notes: I'm sure you've seen this now iconic Zoë Kravitz look from the Saint Laurent show. And yes, of course it's top-to-toe Laurent. To get a similar vibe, though, it's all about juxtaposing more practical pieces (the funnel neck jacket) with dressier items (the satin skirt and heels), and somehow, they just work together to create a fresh spring look.
Shop the Look:
Anthropologie
Odd Muse Funnel-Neck Jacket
The funnel neck, the pockets—it's ticking off all the key jacket elements.