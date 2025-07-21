If Simple Elegance is Your Summer Vibe, You’re Going to Want to Try One of These 5 Pretty Dress Outfits
An elegant dress never dates—but for summer 2025, it’s the delicately embroidered styles that are constantly catching my eye. I've seen them on so many of my favourite sophisticated dressers, and they're the perfect blend of timeless and on-trend. Plus, they're so versatile. Case in point, these five pretty broderie anglaise dress outfits I can't wait to recreate this season...
When it comes to summer dressing, I always tend to gravitate towards those more timeless pieces that I know I can bring out year after year. Linen fabrics, midi skirts and floaty dresses line my wardrobe and it's around this time of year that I branch out from my usual neutral colour palette comfort zone and inject a little bit of colour and print into my capsule.
Light fabrics, delicate details and easy silhouettes feel more appealing than ever in peak summer, and there’s always one classic style I always revert to: the broderie anglaise dress. With its intricate detailing and soft floral-esque design, it’s clear why the romantic style has cemented itself into a classic summer piece rather than a fleeting trend.
No matter your preference in dresses, whether its length or shape, I can guarantee there is a broderie anglaise iteration to suit your style. From floaty midi dresses to fitted mini, the options are endless. And due to its versatile nature and timeless appeal, the ways to wear your broderie dress of choice are endless. I’ve rounded up five to inspire you. Simply scroll on and take a look for yourself....
5 Broderie Anglaise Dress Outfits To Wear This Summer:
1. Broderie Anglaise Midi Dress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: This is definitely one of those outfit combos to opt for on those days where you just want to throw something on with minimal effort and look instantly put together and the flip-flops keep it casual enough for an easy, everyday look.
Shop the Look:
DOEN
Simona Dress
So stunning.
ZARA
Braided Bucket Hat
You may as well look stylish while keeping you're head protected from the sun.
CELINE
Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses in Acetate
A cat-eye shape is so flattering on so many people.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Flip Flops Dark Brown
These have been at the top of my wishlist for so long.
2. Broderie Anglaise Maxi Dress + Tie-Up Sandals
Style Notes: This is absolutely an outfit I’d wear to feel a bit more dressed up. The tie-up sandals feel a bit more dressy than flip flops, and will easily take this from running errands to a bar drinking cocktails.
Keep your jewellery minimal to keep all eyes on the dress.
KHAITE
Lotus Medium Raffia Tote
A raffia bag will go with anything.
A.EMERY
Heidi Leather Sandals
These sandals will go with so many different outfits.
3. Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A broderie anglaise mini dress is a staple in my wardrobe and I pack mine every time I go on holiday. Pairing with mesh ballet flats allows it to feel a bit more dressed up, and the flats are better if you know you’ve got a long day of walking ahead of you.
Shop the Look:
Nobodys Child
White Broderie Angalise Claudia Mini Dress
Nobody's Child are one of my favourite brand for summer dresses at such an affordable price.
ARKET
Printed Silk Scarf
Silk scarves are so versatile, wear as a head scarf, neck scarf or even a top.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Rosanna Small Leather Top-Handle Bag
Fashion insiders love Dragon Diffusion bags.
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
The OG mesh ballet flat.
4. Broderie Anglaise Puff-Sleeve Dress + Slides
Style Notes: Adding a simple, chic slider to a broderie anglaise dress gives it a more casual, everyday feel and will see you through a number of occasions, from running errands to a day in the office.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
Quinn Dress
Dôen perfect romantic dresses.
Missoma
Lucy Williams Engravable Arco Cord Necklace
I love a cord necklace right now.
LOEWE
Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Raffia Tote
Loewe raffia bags and summer go hand-in-hand.
& Other Stories
Leather Slides
These look so much more expensive than they are.
5. Broderie Anglaise Maxi Dress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Pairing a broderie anglaise dress with ballet flats is the perfect combo if you have an upcoming event such as a baby shower, Wimbledon or barbeque with friends. It looks so sophisticated yet requires zero effort.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Katarin Dress
Reformation have every kind of dress you could ever need.
The Nano Montreal
A classic style.
Jigsaw
Ferndale Round Sunglasses
Tortoiseshell sunglasses are so versatile.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas
These Miu Miu ballet flats are so worth the investment.