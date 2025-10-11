Every Cool Fall Outfit Will Include This Specific Jacket Trend, and I Found the 14 Best Versions

Every fall, one jacket trend comes around and dominates all the previous year's favorites, and in 2025, there's no question about what it is. Scroll through any It girl's Instagram feed and you'll stumble upon at least one photo of them wearing a red sporty jacket in recent weeks. They've become an instant identifier for good taste—a bright red sign that tells passersby that you know what's cool.
Like most of today's most attractive trends, this one originated primarily with The Row, dating back to its summer 2024 collection, which featured a range of technical jackets and anoraks in white, black, and red. For such an elegant, understated brand, the addition of a sportier silhouette caught people's attention, and soon, everyone wanted a red jacket of their own. It wasn't until a while later that other brands began catching on, and soon, the trend was being spotted everywhere, on the streets in New York City and in mirror selfies inside London flats. Now, brands like Alfalo, Roucha, Eaves, and St. Agni are leading the charge, with one specific affordable option also becoming a crowd favorite. (It's from Uniqlo, and it's just $50.)
What makes this trend so fresh and intriguing is not only the bright color but also the technical fabric and athletic silhouette. It's practical in nature, yet unexpected, especially when paired with more formal items like trousers, skirts, or dresses. At the same time, these jackets, when added to any outfit, instantly become the star, allowing you to wear impressive ensembles with very little effort or work. Any look will become chic with a red sporty jacket on top, even if it's just a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt.
Convinced you need one? Same. Scroll down for everything from styling inspiration to the best versions on the market right now.
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + off-white pants + sneakers + oversize tote bag + baseball cap
EAVES
Silje Half Zip Parka
Free People
Field Tripper Jacket
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + Loose jeans + Red flip-flops
Uniqlo
UV Protection Pocketable Parka
St. Agni
Paper Taffeta Parka Jacket
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + black trousers + flip-flops + lace-trim slip
AFLALO
Tor Anorak in Nylon
ASOS Design
Funnel Neck Button Jacket
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + White shorts + Mesh flats
roucha
Janssen Jacket
TNA
Caddie Blouson Jacket
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + White T-shirt + White drawstring pants + Ballet flats + Bucket bag
SEV
Technical Pockets Jacket
AO YES
Red & White Padded Reversible Jacket
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + button-down shirt + gray trousers
Helsa
The Suede Zip Bomber
Nike
Loose UV Woven Full-Zip Jacket
Get the look: Red sporty jacket + white T-shirt + white shorts + flip-flops + crossbody bag
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.