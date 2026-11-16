Carmen! Esteban! Flavy! Meet the Stylist Behind Some of the F1 Paddock's Most-Saved Looks of 2026

Nat Rosenfeld is no stranger to the world of motorsports. Although she herself has never been to a race, the stylist has become a go-to for the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the Formula One paddock and now drivers, too. "Everyone's always like, 'What's your favorite race?' [and] I'm like, 'I've never been to one,'" she shares over the phone ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. "I kind of accidentally fell into it," she continues. "I honestly never thought I would be dressing an F1 pilot."
It all started with a DM. After watching Drive to Survive, the Netflix show often credited (in part) with taking F1 to new heights of popularity, particularly in America, Rosenfeld spotted Carmen Montero Mundt, the then-girlfriend (now fiancée) of George Russell. She instantly took notice of Montero Mundt and decided to shoot her shot. Rosenfeld asked her if she wanted to work with her for the Miami Grand Prix, and Montero Mundt agreed. That was in 2022, and in the years since, Rosenfeld has styled everyone from Alexandra Leclerc (formerly Saint Mleux) for a Rhode event hosted by Hailey Bieber to French driver Esteban Ocon and his partner, Flavy Barla. "It was like a domino effect," she explains.
With a current roster that includes Ocon, Barla, and Montero Mundt, plus Ollie Bearman's and Gabriel Bortoleto's respective partners, Alicia Torriani and Isabella Bernardini, the stylist keeps herself plenty busy throughout the F1 season and is already planning looks for next year's races. Below, we dive deeper into her story and ask her about what it's been like to style some of the most notable faces in F1.
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Tell us about your origin story in F1. How did you and Carmen Montero Mundt meet?
Literally, I DM'd her. I was visiting a friend, and she was obsessed with Drive to Survive. I was like, "What are you watching?" We got hooked. Carmen popped up; it was when George was still driving for Williams. I think it was his first season in F1? When I saw Carmen on screen, I was like, "This girl's so cute. Who's this girl?" I googled her, and I saw that she was from Spain. I was like, "Oh, I'm gonna DM her."
It was the year [F1 started the] Miami Grand Prix; I want to say it was like four years ago? [I said,] "Hey, do you want to work together for the Miami Grand Prix on the house? I could send you some looks to carry you through the weekend." We just clicked. It was just a few looks the first season. Nothing crazy, because Carmen ultimately likes to dress herself. I do more of a curation for her, and then it's a surprise to me what she ends up wearing. Half the time, I'll be like, "Oh, wear this on race day," and she'll wear it on Saturday. She's very independent, knows her style, knows herself.
How did you end up becoming a go-to for other WAGs and now drivers?
Carmen was my very first client in F1. She referred me to Alexandra [Leclerc]. I worked with Alex for one Grand Prix. She, like Carmen, has a very strong sense of style. Whether it's researching designers or researching the culture of that city prior to going, Alex is an art history major, so she has a lot of fun with dressing herself. I've helped Alex with specific events; for instance, her very first Miami Rhode event with Hailey Bieber at the W Hotel, I dressed her. Alex referred me to Alicia [Torriani], who then referred me to Flavy [Barla], who then referred me to Isabella [Bernardini], Gabriel Bortoleto's girlfriend. It was like a domino effect—Carmen, Alex, Alicia, Flavy, Isa.
What sport do you hope to venture into next?
Well, I'm Argentinian, so I would love to venture into soccer. Anyone from the Argentine national team, but I'm not even a sports girl to be honest. Everyone's always like, "What's your favorite race?" I'm like, "I've never been to one." I kind of accidentally fell into it. I shot my shot with that DM. I was like, "All right, let's see if she answers." And I honestly never thought that I would be even dressing an F1 pilot. That's how not planned it was. I'm very casual about everything, so sometimes I think the casualness of it is why things organically fell into place.
You sign on a new client, particularly one involved in F1. Can you walk me through your process?
It's very casual. They call me. I give them my spiel. I explain to them that I've been in the sport for four years now, so I know the underlying dress code of every race. I know the logistics of it, and there's never a deep interview process, since they're all referrals. Carmen was more season by season, and each season we worked together more and more. While with Alicia, Flavy, and Isa, it's been like, "I'm going to this race. Three days, two days, and it's just quick." It's like, "Isa told me about you. I'm so excited to work with you. How does it work?" It's that simple. I love it.
When it comes to planning wardrobes for the new F1 season, where do you begin? How early do you start?
Oh, I'm already starting for next year. "Let's save this for Miami," or "Let's save this for Silverstone." I don't overplan because the season is so long that new stuff comes out all the time, but I do save some important stuff. I start looking at things, especially for Carmen, like New York Fashion Week. It's how I imagine styling someone for a press tour would be, depending on the city. The city and the race play the maximum role because you could look ridiculous dressed for Monaco at Silverstone.
So it's similar to method dressing for a press tour but for races?
That's probably the closest thing you can compare it to in the styling world. They're hopping around from city to city, and the same thing happens in F1. If you notice, Lewis [Hamilton]'s Monza looks are always very Ferrari, very Italian-tailored or Milan-styled.
Some races on the F1 calendar tend to feel more significant and garner more media attention than others. Which would you say are your top-priority Grand Prix?
Monaco, Vegas, Monza is getting pretty big, and Miami as well. Monaco is on everybody's mind at the beginning of every season. I don't even think there's another race that compares to it. Silverstone's a big deal for a lot of the racers because a lot of them are British, but it's not as dressed up. I would say the leader is Monaco, nothing even comes close. Las Vegas is important because it's a championship one, Miami's getting there, and Monza is just playful. The girls always have a lot of fun in Monza.
George Russell and Carmen usually walk in together. Do you coordinate looks with George? Team colors?
No, not at all. George might have the best style of anyone I know. I texted Carmen this weekend and was like, "Okay, George shut it down in Austin. None of your looks are even going to compare." I feel like, within themselves, they coordinate together. I don't think it's as thought out as people might think it is. George also wears team gear. He's extremely well dressed, and I think he dresses himself. Honestly, that's how sophisticated he is in that regard—he just has a very high level of taste; they both do. They really know what they like and what they don't.
Do you ever send styles to Carmen to match Mercedes's colors?
Mercedes changes their colors so much. Honestly, we don't coordinate any of that. I'm not even gonna try to make something up. We really don't.
No electric blue?
No, no electric blue.
Let's talk big moments. Did you help style Carmen's engagement look?
We figured out her proposal look a couple months in advance, so I knew what she was gonna wear when he asked. She's not one of those girls that's like, "I'm in my bridal era." She told me, "I definitely want to be wearing white when it happens. Can you start getting me white options and send them to me in Monaco?" I said sure, and that's kind of what we did. I had no idea what month it was. I was as surprised as the internet was when it happened, and I was also surprised by which one she chose. I actually thought it was going to be her least favorite of the ones I sent. I sent her three Cult Gaia white looks, and that was ultimately the one she wore.
How did you both decide on her first paddock look after George's proposal?
It was Italy, it was Pucci and Missoni, and it was all black. We definitely wanted to do Italian designers, but I couldn't get ahold of Pucci. I somehow managed to get someone's email. I said, "Hey, I'm Carmen's stylist. Is there any way we can get her in a Pucci look, but like not a Pucci look?" Alex [Leclerc] had done kind of her birth announcement in that blue Pucci handkerchief dress, and we didn't want to steal her thunder. It wasn't a birth announcement, but it was definitely her first bump on the paddock that she didn't try to hide. So ultimately, we loved that dress with the matching bag; it was a no-brainer with that dress. It probably never even crossed her mind that her first look after getting engaged was black—that's how not bridal era she is.
Not a bridezilla?
No, 0%.
How does your approach differ when you're styling a couple, like Esteban Ocon and Flavy Barla? Do you decide on their looks together? If not, who do you style first?
I don't want them to be matchy-matchy, but I definitely don't want them to be eyesores. For the Spider-Man premiere, it was rough trying to get something in London so last-minute. For Flavy it was easy, but for Esteban it was a little harder, so I definitely went with that color knowing already what Flavy had picked out. I went that route with him so that they flowed together. Whoever has the outfit first, I usually take it from there. That's my approach.
What's your favorite part about styling a couple?
Just seeing them look good together, like "Wow, that couple's hot. They look good. Who are they?" It brings me joy when I see couples dressed together, but I don't do it that often.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is almost here. Are you dressing any of your clients for the weekend? What can you tell us about their looks?
I have Isabella, Gabriel Bortoleto's girlfriend. We have her in some sick sets, motorcycle-style sets. Still working on Alicia's looks. The Vegas looks are cool. They're very strong, very Vegas, very night race, sophisticated, clean lines, but a little playful, a little cool girl, playful for sure.