Alba Larsen Takes Her Spot on the Podium's Top Step
After her maiden victory at the U.S. Grand Prix, F1 Academy's breakout star is ready to make winning the norm. We caught up with Larsen to discuss prerace rituals, wellness on the road, and the magic of Ferrari.
At first glance, Alba Hurup Larsen might seem like your typical 17-year-old. A fresh 10th-grade graduate from Roskilde, Denmark, the golden-haired teenager enjoys getting a fresh manicure, putting on a good outfit, and filming TikTok dances with her friends. But when you zoom out just a touch, you'll notice Larsen is decked out in a firetruck-red Scuderia Ferrari racing suit, said TikTok videos were filmed in the Formula One paddock, and she's standing on the first-place podium at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. By no means is the race car driver your typical teen.
I hop on a video call with Larsen just two days after she claimed her maiden F1 Academy victory at the U.S. Grand Prix for the Reverse Grid Race. With confidence beyond her years and a sweet, lilting Danish accent, the driver describes how life looks nowadays, with an 18th birthday fast approaching (December 12—Sagittarius hive, rise), a fresh win under her belt, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix hurtling down the pipeline. It's Larsen's second season in the Academy, and a third year under Ferrari's wing for 2027 was secured mere weeks ago, but everyone who has witnessed her Rosso Corsa single-seater rocketing down the track knows that she's just getting started.
"For every driver, that first win is something you'll always remember," she reflects. "Getting to stand on a podium hearing the Danish national anthem is something I've been dreaming of for a really long time." It wasn't a weekend without its challenges: Larsen wasn't satisfied with her qualifying results, and she started the race in fourth place on the grid. "I had to fight my way through," she explains. "The data had shown for a while that I had the speed, but a few small things and some inexperience meant it didn't happen overnight. So when the win finally came, I was really proud to show my potential. The road to victory is almost even more special."
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For the uninitiated, there are a few things you should know about the F1 Academy. Headed up by former Scottish racing driver Susie Wolff (the wife of Torger "Toto" Wolff, principal and CEO of Mercedes's championship-winning F1 team), the Academy is reserved for a select number of female drivers who race in the Formula 4 championship—the goal being advancement to higher levels of motorsport. Larson is one of 18 drivers who competed in the 2026 season, but she's the only one to be supported by the long-revered Ferrari racing team.
"[It] is such a crazy thing to be able to say that I drive for Ferrari," Larsen says with a proud smile. "I mean, it's every racing driver's dream to be part of the red team." She's in good company with F1-favorite drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who have been sources of support to her during her second Academy season with the team. "When I'm on the racetracks and they're there, they are very sweet and always willing to give me advice," she adds. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted new mom Alexandra Leclerc stopping to film Larsen as she suits up for a race, and Larsen's seen the comments. "She adores Alba and never stops showing it," one TikToker writes on a video of Leclerc's stop-and-go footage of a blue-helmeted Larsen. Another comments, "At this rate, I feel like Alba is their adopted daughter." A smile tugs at Larsen's lips as I ask her about those small but meaningful interactions. "The Ferrari family is just amazing," she replies.
Seeing Larsen dripping in the racing red of one of the sport's most prestigious teams, it's hard to imagine that her first time behind the wheel was a mere six years ago—when she was just 11 years old. "It was during the COVID-19 lockdown," Larsen starts. "I had absolutely nothing to do, and I wanted to try something fun." The then-tween didn't know that a karting track lay just 15 minutes from her house until a friend suggested she and her sister try it on a particularly boresome day. "It was just the most fun [thing] I've ever tried," she tells me. "Half a year later, I participated in my first race, and then it was a snowball effect. I found out quite quickly that it's the most fun to win."
Though 11 may be the age most middle-schoolers are just deciding whether to try out for their school's sports teams, Larsen was on the older side when it came to racing. Her comparatively late start, however, was quickly compensated for by raw talent. By 2022, Larsen began racing competitively, securing a third-place title in the Zealand Championship, plus two top-four wins in the Danish and Nordic IAME Championships—all in her first season, mind you.
"My first big international breakthrough was actually when I participated in a global competition called Girls on Track," Larsen explains. The race is put on by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission and Ferrari Driver Academy, with the goal of finding the "fastest girl in the world." Though Larsen lacked the years of training and racing experience that many of her competitors possessed, the budding driver clinched this coveted title during the 2023 Senior shootout. It was only right that the fastest girl in the world would soon make her single-seater debut and catch the attention of Ferrari.
From first tuning in to F1 races at 11 years old to working in Ferrari's factory in Maranello, Italy, at 14, to later being supported by the team at 17, Larsen turned her love for the team into a job. "I developed a really close relationship with people at Ferrari [during the Girls on Track competition], so it became much more personal for me," she explains. "They're the ultimate in motorsport, so getting the chance to be part of the Ferrari Driver Academy is incredibly special."
Launched in 2022, F1 Academy has been alive and kicking just as long as Larsen's competitive career. It was created to empower girls and women to explore the world of motorsport—which plenty of F1 fans and fellow F1 Academy driver Joanne Ciconte have referred to as male-dominated. But karting in Larsen's hometown lockdown bubble made her initially think that the sport was anything but.
"I was lucky that I had a sister, and we started racing together. So I had that girlhood with me through her," she tells me. It was only after years of spirited laughs and victory laps with her sister that Larsen realized she was "one of the only girls there" and that most female drivers were not lucky enough to have had a similar introduction. "Everyone was very open, very sweet, [and] always willing to help. … In that way, I've never had that many problems," she explains. "But I know other girls have had it that way." Having played handball before karting, Larsen was used to a team dynamic before immersing herself in a solo, heavily male-ratioed sport. "I'm so keen to push girls into the sport because I miss that girlhood," she adds. Hence, she created the Girls International Racing Lab (G.I.R.L.) at just 15 years old. G.I.R.L. is an online platform uplifting women in motorsport that encourages girls to approach racing from a team perspective rather than a competitive one.
The driver works tirelessly—with girlish flair and Gen Z relatability—to inject a sense of sisterhood into every race. Larsen's TikTok account is sprinkled with everything from dancing videos with fellow F1 Academy drivers Payton Westcott (supported by Mercedes) and Esmee Kosterman (Lego) to sped-up clips of the driver roving around in Ferrari garb with unserious captions and Zara Larsson chart-toppers. "Me OMW to drive in circles again," she jokingly titled a recent video of herself strutting onto the racetrack. "Me and some of the other drivers send ideas to each other," she laughs. "Oh, we need to do this TikTok trend. No, we need to do that one!" But what fans wait with bated breath for is her nail reveal before a race.
"I have been matching my nails with the helmet at all the races this year," she tells me. Whether star-spangled for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin or mixed and matched for Shanghai, Larsen finds small ways to infuse beauty into her racing persona—including a flash of mascara. "Cause when I'm wearing the helmet, the only thing you can see is the eyes!" she exclaims. However, a themed manicure is far more than menial prerace prep for the driver. It's also quality time with her mother amid a busy schedule. "My mom is a hairstylist and a hairdresser. She does permanent makeup. She does nails—a bit of everything," Larsen explains. "Getting my nails done with my sister when we were younger is something I look back on as my first memories [of beauty]."
Having an awareness of self-care and wellness from a young age became a resourceful skill for the driver as her training intensified. Whether conditioning, strength training, or racing ("We're on the track from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday," she tells me of race weekends), a proper wind-down routine is just as essential as the months of work beforehand. This is why Larsen jettisoned straight to the Austin Proper Hotel's Recovery Room after her big win to decompress.
"It's cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy," she says, rattling off her go-tos postrace. "Before I even leave Austin, I'm already starting my recovery. The day after, I'm not even sore." Teenagers today undeniably have a better grasp on wellness than the generation before them, but Larsen credits the team around her for her above-average expertise. "I'm lucky that, already at 17, I have some good routines that help me recover and get into the rhythm again," she adds. Said rhythm, she tells me, involves heaps of Rihanna, Pitbull, and Lukas Graham in a prerace pump-up playlist.
Sponsorships and off-track opportunities are secondary to motorsport itself but wholly important to a driver's career longevity. Professional drivers more or less sign up to be social media personalities as well—especially with their corresponding Netflix shows, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and F1: The Academy. This means churning out social media content and propping themselves up for brands to support their dreams. "It's essential," says Larsen. "Motorsport is a very expensive sport. You need to be able to work with sponsors and brands to get on track and to be able to drive." Forbes Travel Guide, Whoop, and jewelry brand Kinraden are among the current partners helping Larsen bring G.I.R.L. and public speaking moments to life, and you'll regularly see her sporting Tommy Hilfiger. She is an official partner and representative of the brand, but it doesn't hurt that she organically loves it.
"I love fashion," she tells me. "I really love working with Tommy as a partner because I get to express myself in different ways." It's a family affair, she elaborates, as her mother and sister are "very fashionable" and involved in her off-track styling: a curated collection of relaxed denim, tailored jackets, and leather staples. "When you see my sister (she helps plan my outfits), she's also very fashionable when she's on track," she gushes.
As we inch closer to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Larsen has her eyes set on the finish line. The driver had an exceptional experience on the Sin City track in 2025, scoring her best qualifying time ever for the big race. "I was P3 last year! The track suited me very well, apparently, because I was really fast," she laughs, "so I hope I can do that again this year." Her plan, she states, is to "be fast and extract the most out of the car."
"The atmosphere, the fans—everything was just amazing last year, and I can't wait to experience it again," she remarks. Only a driver with the need for speed and casual airs of a nearly-18-year-old can playfully call racing the famed Las Vegas Strip under the glittering night "pretty cool," but that's just how Alba Larsen rolls.
As she prepares to defend her latest win, there's no doubt that Larsen and her sisters in motorsport have the podium at the final American race of the 2026 season on their minds. But no matter who stands where, we know Larsen is going to relish every second of the ride.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.