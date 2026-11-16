Everything to Know About F1 in 2026

With just three races to go and a first-time World Champion already crowned, the 2026 season is nearing its close, but there's still plenty of excitement left before this F1 chapter comes to an end. The Las Vegas Grand Prix might be one of the newer venues on the calendar, but it's already gained a reputation for being one of the season's most exciting moments, with a racing-friendly track, an over-the-top environment, and every celebrity under the sun popping up around the paddock and nearby events on the iconic Strip. Rihanna! Beyoncé! A$AP Rocky! Everyone who's anyone has attended the LVGP and hopefully will make another appearance this time around, when the F1 circus touches down in Nevada.
Before the action kicks off on Thursday—normally we see the race weekend run from Friday to Sunday, but given how late the sessions are in Las Vegas and the track's position on the literal Las Vegas Strip, everything is shifted up a day so track action can take place during the wee hours of the night—we're diving into the 2026 season so far and every storyline and stylish moment that came with it. That way, you can have the most up-to-date picture of the happenings surrounding Formula 1 in 2026. Context is key, and we're doling it out freely below. Want to know who's winning? We'll touch on that. More interested in who's wearing what? We talk about that, too.
The information you need is yours for the taking, much like pole position is the drivers'—if they want it bad enough. Catch up on all things F1 in 2026 below.
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The Basics
First up, the basics. In case you haven't been waking up in the middle of the night to watch Free Practice 1 and 2 like some of us, this is where you're going to find a true beginner's guide to the 2026 season. Currently, we're nearing the end of the 76th F1 season, with the first taking place in 1950. This weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the fourth of its kind, though F1 did race in Las Vegas prior to the sport's return to Sin City in 2023. Back in the early 1980s, F1 raced in Las Vegas in what was then referred to as the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, but it didn't stick. This one has.
The 2026 iteration will begin on November 19 with FP1, the first time all 22 drivers will get a chance to drive on the Las Vegas Street Circuit this year, at 4:30 p.m. local time, followed by FP2 at 8 p.m. It's an F1 Academy weekend, too, so the all-women's racing series will have practices, qualifying sessions, and races sprinkled throughout. On Friday, FP3 will start the track action at 4:30 p.m., followed by F1 Academy's Reverse Race at 6:15 p.m., and F1 Qualifying at 8 p.m., a sight you won't want to miss under the bright lights in Las Vegas.
And then, it's race day, both for F1 Academy at 4:20 p.m. and later for F1 at 8 p.m. There isn't a championship on the line anymore, with Kimi Antonelli winning his first F1 World Championship at the age of 20 at the Mexico City Grand Prix, making him the youngest-ever champion of the world. There's still plenty of fighting to be done further back on the grid, with every top-10 finishing position accounting for crucial points in the 2026 Constructors' Championship. We're talking millions of dollars on the line, and with the best 22 drivers in the world behind the wheel, there's practically nothing they won't do to take their teams up a notch in the standings.
The Top 5
The best five drivers in F1 this season aren't exactly a surprise, though after last year, there's certainly been a bit of a shake-up. McLaren's drivers sit in the sixth and seventh spots, with Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli taking their higher-up places, the latter winning the whole championship with races to spare. New regulations had a say in that, for sure, but Antonelli has shown us a master class in racing ever since the beginning of the season, more than deserving his nine wins, 16 podiums, and, of course, the championship trophy—the one everyone wants.
Kimi Antonelli
Last year, when Kimi Antonelli first entered the F1 field with Mercedes, he hadn't even completed his final exams in school. He was just 18 years old. Now, he's won an F1 World Championship, making him the youngest champion ever in F1's history. He's 20 now, and if the giant trophy that now says his name on it doesn't give it away, he's figured a lot out. To say he's gotten the hang of things would be the understatement of 2026, and the speed at which he's adjusted to not just the pinnacle of motorsport but also driving for a top team has been nothing short of incredible. Watching him win at his home race, the Italian Grand Prix, and then the entire championship, has been the kind of experience every F1 fan enjoys—no ill will, just excitement for a young kid with a dream who's accomplished everything he's ever wanted.
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's been doing Max Verstappen things throughout the second half of the 2026 season, quietly being great while drama commenced around him. He currently sits second in the standings despite not having the second-best car on the grid, as proven by his teammate, Isaac Hadjar, sitting in eighth place, and in São Paulo, he went from starting in 21st due to a 30-place grid penalty to finishing second in wet-dry conditions, earning him Driver of the Day. Early on this season, the four-time champion wasn't sure about the future of his F1 career. Now, as we near its end, he seems just as hungry to win a fifth as ever.
George Russell
Antonelli's teammate at Mercedes, George Russell, has achieved three wins and eight podiums in 2026 so far, which, for anyone else, would feel more like the achievement it is. The season started out just as he'd hoped it would, with the new regulations introduced in 2026 favoring Mercedes, but as he wrote in a recent Instagram post, "It very quickly unravelled." He continued: "Has it been tough to deal with? Yes, very. Has it been tough to pick myself up week in, week out? Yes, very. Confusion at times? Often. All I know is that I've given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year." Even in a tricky season, though, Russell is third in the championship and has done everything necessary to bring the Constructors' Championship back to his team in Brackley. Next year, we could very well see Russell's name at the top of the standings—he certainly has the skill and drive to make it happen.
Lewis Hamilton
Twenty twenty-six was a comeback season for Lewis Hamilton, whose switch from Mercedes, the team he won six of his seven world championships with, to Ferrari didn't immediately come with as much success as both parties hoped it would. The sport's winningest driver didn't let that break him, though, and as always, he came roaring back through the field and currently sits fourth in the standings, ahead of his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc. He's just one point behind Russell going into Las Vegas, and if anyone can make magic happen late in the season, it's Hamilton, a master in every condition who can never be underestimated. Just remember in 2024, his Mercedes started in 10th on the grid at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, only for him to charge to second place. Will this year see him win for the first time in Sin City?
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc has never had a completely clean season in F1 since he started his career in 2018. There are always roadblocks, be they strategy-related, car-related, or due to his own mistakes. And yet, he's often referred to as one of the best drivers on the grid because when everything does click, he's nearly impossible to beat—fast beyond belief and capable of things most drivers aren't. Everyone wants to see him win a championship with Ferrari, but despite a mid-season turnaround in 2026 that saw him triumph at the British Grand Prix, it just wasn't his year to win it all. Personally, though, Leclerc's seen W after W. In February, the Monegasque married Alexandra Leclerc in an intimate wedding in Monte Carlo, and on November 3, the couple welcomed their daughter, Bianca, whose name many believe is a nod to Jules Bianchi, Leclerc's godfather, who tragically passed away in a racing accident during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.
What's New
The last decade has brought about significant changes in the world of F1, from spiking viewership and attendance numbers to unexpected victors, and those shifts have hardly halted throughout the 2026 season. Two new teams have entered the grid, Audi (taking over from Sauber) and Cadillac F1, which brought the total number of teams from 10 to 11 and drivers from 20 to 22. In 2027, we'll also see a complete rebrand for Alpine, with the French team changing its colors from royal blue and baby pink to Gucci's signature shades as the Italian fashion house takes over as title partner. It's a whole new world, but one full of excitement and opportunity.
Cadillac F1
Cadillac had what seemed like an impossible task on their hands when Mario Andretti, a legend in the motorsport world, decided to go about starting a new 11th F1 team with the American car manufacturer. Everyone knew it would be hard, but that's never really stopped anyone in F1, so it wasn't going to stop Cadillac from facing the challenge. Against all odds, they did it, and with two experienced drivers (Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas) and a slew of top-tier sponsors (including Tommy Hilfiger, Jim Beam, and Gainbridge), they're eyeing down the end of their first season in the pinnacle of motorsport. Points, so far, have been hard to come by in 2026, but the team will hope that everything they learned in their first year will help them build a more formidable challenge in 2027.
Gucci Racing
The buzz around Gucci Racing is sky-high as we approach the final part of the 2026 season and, soon, the start of the 2027 championship. In May, Gucci announced an exciting partnership with Alpine Racing starting in the 2027 season, a monumental news item for many of us who reside at the corner of fashion and sports. As part of their partnership, Alpine will get a title change, becoming Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team, marking the first time a luxury fashion house serves as title partner of an F1 team. The team will also race in Gucci colors. "Formula One represents today a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global reach," said Francesca Bellettini, president and chief executive officer of Gucci, in a press release. "And Alpine Formula One Team is the right partner to bring this vision to life." According to Bellettini, Gucci Racing is "more than a presence on the grid: it is an expression of who we are and where we want to take the brand." Already, we've seen those closest to the team in Gucci's finest, including driver Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend, model Kika Gomes, thus bringing Demna's distinct aesthetic into the F1 paddock.
The Storylines
The conversations taking place between F1 media, fans, and personnel going into the Las Vegas Grand Prix are majority about Mercedes and the way the team has dominated the season so far, winning both the Drivers Championship and the Constructors' Championship with time to spare. New regulations are tricky to get right, but Mercedes did just that, and the risk Team Principal Toto Wolff took on a very young and inexperienced Kimi Antonelli has more than paid off. That said, there's always more to talk about. Read about the most pressing news items below.
The Youngest World Champion
Some drivers, even great ones, will never get to Formula One, the pinnacle of motorsport. Some will but will never stand on the podium or feel what it's like to beat every single competitor on the grid. Others will win but never in front of their home crowd, and many will fail to reach the ultimate goal of every young racer: win a world championship. Kimi Antonelli did all of the above within two years of entering the sport, making him the youngest-ever world champion, an historic title that could take years or even decades for someone else to achieve. His win in Italy this year was big, but his dominance throughout the season is what most will remember down the line. Can he keep it up? All signs point to yes. But even if the 2026 season doesn't kick-start an Antonelli dynasty, what the 20-year-old achieved this year will forever live in the history books.
Hammertime
Never underestimate Lewis Hamilton when he gets behind the wheel of an F1 car. His doubters have done so since 2022 and look where he is now: competing at the top of the pack again—he currently sits in fourth in the driver standings, just one point behind his former teammate George Russell in third—and beating his teammate, Charles Leclerc. He's 41, and yet, he's racing as skillfully if not more so than competitors a decade his junior. Plus, if you listen to him talk about his future in F1, in fact, he appears more driven to succeed than ever before. When he'll hang up his helmet doesn't even seem to be on his mind at the moment. Winning, however, certainly is.
Mercedes Got It Right (Again)
In February, ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain, Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin called his team’s 2026 preparations the “biggest project we’ve ever done.” Now, months later as we approach the end of the season, all signs point to a job well done and time well spent, with a Constructors' Championship in the bag and their driver, Kimi Antonelli, beating out all drivers. This season ushered in a slew of new regulations that were expected to shake up the field, including a revised aerodynamic package and overhauled power unit rules for manufacturers. They, too, proved successful. (Teams and drivers outside of Mercedes might disagree, but I digress.) For the second time in the modern era, Mercedes got it right, with the V6 turbo-hybrid era in 2014 being the first. Both situations saw the top teams fight to figure out the regulations, and Mercedes came out the victor. Coincidence? I think not.
The Best Dressed
The entrance to the F1 paddock has become something of a runway-like unveiling in the last decade, with Lewis Hamilton leading the charge and ushering in a new era for the sport that more and more of his fellow drivers are embracing as the line between fashion and sport gets blurrier and blurrier. In addition to Hamilton, who this year donned custom Khaite (one of the only menswear creations I've seen from the New York–based label), Saint Laurent, Ferrari, Willy Chavarria, and more, Lando Norris has been spotted in Loewe, and Pierre Gasly's been preparing for Alpine's 2027 name switch to Gucci Racing, wearing the Italian brand more and more (as has his girlfriend, Kika Gomes). George Russell, Esteban Ocon, and Yuki Tsunoda have, too, debuted a 'fit or two throughout the 2026 season.
The WAGs
No one does paddock style quite like Lewis Hamilton, but the many WAGs, or wives and girlfriends, of the F1 grid follow closely behind him in fashion prowess. Nearly every race weekend, we get a slew of enviable ensembles worn by the likes of Alexandra Leclerc, Kika Gomes, Rebecca Donaldson, Lily Muni He, Carmen Montero Mundt, and more. Plus, now that Kim Kardashian, styled by the one and only Law Roach, technically fits into this category, you know the looks will be noteworthy. This season alone we've seen Leclerc and He debut iconic looks from Sex and the City—Leclerc in John Galliano's archival newsprint dress from Dior's fall/winter 2000 collection and He in the spring/summer 2000 Prada lipstick skirt worn by Charlotte York. The Row Peggy bags, Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats, Hermès Bolide on Wheels top-handles, and more have all, too, been spotted in the paddock, carried and worn by the first ladies of F1.
The Big Brands
Brand partnerships have always been a huge part of F1, but the last decade has ushered in bigger names and, particularly, more fashion brands, with LVMH's decade-long partnership with the sport being the biggest and most well-known. With it came Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Moët, and more names, digging them deep roots (even deeper ones for those brands that already had a foothold) in the pinnacle of motorsport. It's not just the series overall, though. Teams have been signing on to work with fashion brands, from Adidas to Boss to, next year, Gucci, with the introduction of Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team. It's a stylish world and always has been, but every year, F1 seems to level up, one collaboration at a time.
Louis Vuitton
This year, Louis Vuitton (and LVMH as a whole) entered its second year (of 10) as an official partner of F1, a deal that's proven once and for all how perfectly matched fashion and motorsport are. Their collaboration involves a lot of moving parts, from trackside branding to each race's bespoke Trophy Trunk, given to the winner, which is made by hand at the house's historic atelier in Asnières-sur-Seine, France. Each one is customized for the victor and features a V for both "victory" and "Vuitton." This season alone, Antonelli has received nine of them, and by the time his career comes to an end, he'll likely need an entire residence to put all his Louis Vuitton custom Trophy Trunks. Not a bad problem to have at all.
TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer has a long history with F1. Jack Heuer was the first watchmaker to advertise on an F1 car in the late 1960s, with Jo Siffert's Lotus Ford. It also became the first to sponsor an F1 team, Ferrari, in 1971. Three years later, Heuer served as the sport's official timekeeper. When Heuer merged with Techniques d’Avant Garde (TAG), becoming TAG Heuer, both brands' presence in the sport made it the perfect watchmaker to have its own dedicated timepiece, the Formula 1, launched in 1986. Since then, TAG Heuer's Formula 1 has become one of the most well-known watches in sport, worn by Steve McQueen, Ayrton Senna, Max Verstappen, and Brad Pitt. Since 2016, the brand has partnered with Red Bull Racing, and starting in 2025, it returned as the sport's official timekeeper as part of LVMH's partnership agreement with F1.
Adidas
When it comes to Adidas's presence in sports, many think of soccer first, but the German brand's involvement in motorsport dates back all the way to the 1970s, when its Monza Racing Boots were introduced and worn by iconic drivers such as Ayrton Senna and Mario Andretti. Even so, it wasn't until last year that Adidas really joined the world of F1, signing a multiyear contract with Mercedes to become an official team partner, dressing its two drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, primarily, but also the British team as a whole, including mechanics and engineers. This year, their collaboration really hit its stride, with Antonelli's campaign with fellow Adidas ambassador Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves ushering him into the brand's world. Released in September, the video campaign was titled The Ants and set against the backdrop of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The two superstars stopped by a local Italian café to team up for a game of cards. Antonelli went on to win his home Grand Prix. Was the Ant-Man his good luck charm? It's hard to say no.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.