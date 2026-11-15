These Casual It Pants Keep Selling Out—Here's How I'm Dressing Them Up For Fall and Winter

The viral Leset style can be worn year-round. See the proof.

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Who What Wear senior fashion editor Allyson Payer wearing Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants
(Image credit: @allypayer)
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As someone who works in fashion, I can say with confidence that something fashion people love is a great pair of pants. And when selective shoppers collectively fall in love with a great pair of pants, they become a cult item that people are willing to splurge on if they can get their hands on their size. This brings me to the cult-favorite Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants.

The cropped, relaxed-fitting pull-on pants are Leset's best-selling style, which says a lot in and of itself. They feature utility pockets and an adjustable waistband, and are made of crisp yet soft 100% cotton poplin. While some pull-on poplin pants on the market are thin and therefore look cheap, the Leset fabric is thicker and has a bit of structure to it. My point is, they live up to their highly rated reputation.

Something about all pull-on poplin pants is that they're primarily thought of as summer pants, casually paired with flip-flops and a T-shirt or tank, but I'm here to dispel that and prove that the Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants, in particular, are just as useful during fall and winter as they are during the warmer months, and that they're quite easy to dress up. Accordingly, I put together seven cold-weather outfits that include the Leset pants in black and red, and styled them in elevated ways that would suit a plethora of fall and winter occasions. Faux fur, brocade, and heels are all present and accounted for.

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Keep scrolling to see my dressed-up fall and winter Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pant outfits and shop the key pieces for each.

The Faux-Fur Outfit

A faux-fur jacket dresses up even the most inherently casual pieces, and I find the combination of chocolate brown and red to be particularly elegant.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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The Barn Jacket Outfit

While this outfit is on the casual side, I find that the additions of the buttoned-up barn jacket and soft ballet flats looks polished.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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The Brocade and Heels Outfit

Brocade outerwear is one of winter's biggest trends, and it happens to look very chic with these pants and heels.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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The Color-Blocking Outfit

The pants come in a slew of colorful options, which makes color-blocking easy. But you can't go wrong with royal purple and red this season.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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The Leather Jacket Outfit

A weathered leather jacket provides such a cool contrast to the inky black pants, with the paisley scarf and sleek leather boots on hand to dress the outfit up even more.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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The Fur-Trim Outfit

This chic, cozy outfit is great for chilly days. I added socks here, but you could even layer tights under the pants for extra warmth.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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The Dressed-Up Sweatshirt Outfit

This would make the perfect travel outfit. It doesn't get more comfortable than a sweatshirt and Leset Kyoto pants, and the triangle scarf and leopard ballet flats add a bit of personality to the look.

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants try-on

(Image credit: @allypayer)

Shop the Outfit

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.