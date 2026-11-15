These Casual It Pants Keep Selling Out—Here's How I'm Dressing Them Up For Fall and Winter

As someone who works in fashion, I can say with confidence that something fashion people love is a great pair of pants. And when selective shoppers collectively fall in love with a great pair of pants, they become a cult item that people are willing to splurge on if they can get their hands on their size. This brings me to the cult-favorite Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants.
The cropped, relaxed-fitting pull-on pants are Leset's best-selling style, which says a lot in and of itself. They feature utility pockets and an adjustable waistband, and are made of crisp yet soft 100% cotton poplin. While some pull-on poplin pants on the market are thin and therefore look cheap, the Leset fabric is thicker and has a bit of structure to it. My point is, they live up to their highly rated reputation.
Something about all pull-on poplin pants is that they're primarily thought of as summer pants, casually paired with flip-flops and a T-shirt or tank, but I'm here to dispel that and prove that the Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pants, in particular, are just as useful during fall and winter as they are during the warmer months, and that they're quite easy to dress up. Accordingly, I put together seven cold-weather outfits that include the Leset pants in black and red, and styled them in elevated ways that would suit a plethora of fall and winter occasions. Faux fur, brocade, and heels are all present and accounted for.
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Keep scrolling to see my dressed-up fall and winter Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pant outfits and shop the key pieces for each.
The Faux-Fur Outfit
A faux-fur jacket dresses up even the most inherently casual pieces, and I find the combination of chocolate brown and red to be particularly elegant.
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Alex Mill
Duane St Jacket In Faux Fur
Leset
Kyoto Cropped Cotton Wide-Leg Pants in Cerise
J.Crew
Verona Ballet Flats in Satin
The Barn Jacket Outfit
While this outfit is on the casual side, I find that the additions of the buttoned-up barn jacket and soft ballet flats looks polished.
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DÔEN
Pascual Jacket
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pants in Black
Reformation
Blaine Flats
The Brocade and Heels Outfit
Brocade outerwear is one of winter's biggest trends, and it happens to look very chic with these pants and heels.
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Reformation
Stella Coat
DÔEN
Clara Cashmere Cardigan With Removable Faux Fur Cuffs
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pants in Black
ZARA
Leather Bow Heeled Ballet Flats
The Color-Blocking Outfit
The pants come in a slew of colorful options, which makes color-blocking easy. But you can't go wrong with royal purple and red this season.
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Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap
ZARA
Soft Knit Sweater
Leset
Kyoto Cropped Cotton Wide-Leg Pants in Cerise
Reformation
Inez Pumps
The Leather Jacket Outfit
A weathered leather jacket provides such a cool contrast to the inky black pants, with the paisley scarf and sleek leather boots on hand to dress the outfit up even more.
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ZARA
Paisley Print Scarf
ZARA
100% Leather Jacket
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pants in Black
The Fur-Trim Outfit
This chic, cozy outfit is great for chilly days. I added socks here, but you could even layer tights under the pants for extra warmth.
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ZARA
Combined Faux Fur Padded Jacket
Leset
Kyoto Cropped Cotton Wide-Leg Pants in Cerise
Tony Bianco
Cameo Pumps
The Dressed-Up Sweatshirt Outfit
This would make the perfect travel outfit. It doesn't get more comfortable than a sweatshirt and Leset Kyoto pants, and the triangle scarf and leopard ballet flats add a bit of personality to the look.
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Reformation
Emma Cashmere Alpaca Triangle Scarf
Gap
Vintagesoft Terry Oversized Wedge Side-Slit Sweatshirt
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.