I do a lot of fashion treasure hunting as Who What Wear UK's fashion editor, but there is something about the new designer offerings for spring/summer 2026 that have got me particularly excited for the season ahead. I'm convinced that spring is the perfect time to invest in your wardrobe as taking stock and clearing things out feel like second nature at the beginning of the year, but I'm just as interested in the newness that is coming in too (blame my dedication to my craft).
After what felt like a particularly long winter and an even slower start to spring, we're finally able to enjoy the joyful, warm-weather looks we saw on the runways, but until high summer really kicks in, I've been giving careful thought as to what to wear in the in-between. Florals, sheer skirts, blouses and sandals might be spiking in searches right now, but the reality is still a slightly chillier (read: temperamental) forecast. Still, convinced that I can dress with all of the optimism of summer but with a little more spring sensibility, I started looking for investment pieces that could do both, and naturally my search lead to luxury brands.
The high street serves it's purpose when it comes affordable pieces that are quick to pick up on buzzy, micro trends, but if you're looking for a piece that you can buy now but wear for years to come, I always consider designer purchases a great place to start. Spending a little more guarantees premium materials, quality craftmanship and an eye for design and detail that is often unmatched by cheaper pieces. Longevity and wearability are crucial when shopping at any time of year, but particularly in the spring/summer transition when the change in weather can be drastic overnight. So, determined to find a luxury purchase to meet my needs (and yours), I tried on as many designer pieces as I could in one morning to bring you a concise edit of the pieces that really impressed me.
From the Toteme co-ord that will be huge again this summer, to the classic Loewe bag that has a new look for 2026, these are luxury buys that I think are worth your time (and hard earned money). Happy scrolling.
JW Anderson Rugby Top and Kilt
Style Notes: Whether it's down to the return of collegiate prep or simplythe Hailey Bieber effect, suddenly rugby shirts are feeling like ultra-cool territory. Having bought one already from Zara last year, what was once a crisp, bright shirt quickly turned into a wrinkly, faded tee in the wash, so imagine my joy to spot this fine knit on the rail in Selfridges.
It was the colours that first caught my eye, but the soft finish that really piqued my interest, and cotton/wool blends like this really come into their own in a cool spring that requires defence against the cold, but not too much for sunshine too. For me, it was perfect on it's own, but in autumn you could layer over a t-shirt, and in winter it's fine enough to get underneath your wool coat, so how is that for year round wear? Tempted to wear with failsafe jeans, I branched out and tried the wool kilt from the brand too, another piece I'm convinced is perfect for spring in having just enough breathability without being flimsy. A strong start from JW.
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JW Anderson
Striped Rugby-Collar Knitted Polo Top
Such a light and easy knit that you can wear with jeans, tailored trousers, mini, midi and maxi skirts, cargo trousers, capris...
JW Anderson
Raw-Edge Belted Wool Kilt
In winter I would live in this skirt with a chunky knit and knee high boots, but it feels perfect for right now with a tank top and flats.
Toteme Monogram Cotton Shirt and Wide Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Regular readers of Who What Wear UK will know just how popular the Toteme Monogram co-ord has been over the last couple of years, so much so in fact that I was desperate to try it for myself. You may be more familiar with the silk version of the PJ style top and trousers, but Toteme are banking on the cotton iteration being this years bestseller as it has just landed in white and powder blue.
A word of warning, yes, the cotton is fine and so a little sheer (not sheer enough to show all of my underwear, but enough to let light through), so think carefully about what you wear underneath. However, when wearing it feels like lighter, softer linen, something that will be ideal during a heatwave. Warm weather is all about comfort, and this delivers in spades, in fact it feels like wearing nothing at all. To keep the look from feeling too pyjama-ish, I'd wear with leather sandals, a big tote and a jumper tied around the waist. (You never know when you might need it).
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Toteme
Monogram Spread-Collar Cotton
Tuck into jeans and add a trench coat and loafers for a cooler start to the day.
I'd also wear with these with a white tee and layered crew neck.
Victoria Beckham Satin Twist Dress
Style Notes: It might not be one for everyday, but this is a summer occasion dress if ever I saw one. Weddings! Parties! Maybe even a particularly lavish date night! This dress proves why VB is a master of dress design in particular. Ruched and draped in exactly the right places, it's all about defining the feminine form, and I couldn't have been more comfortable. I said goodbye to clingy bodycon dresses a long time ago, and sometimes baggy styles don't feel special enough—this is the pleasing middle ground, and there's something about this colour in particular that I'm sure would invite compliments. There's no need to over-style a dress like this as it already does all of the talking, so just add a strappy heel and a simple bag and you're good to go for a summer of socialising.
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Victoria Beckham
Asymmetric Twist Satin Midi Dress
So beautiful in bright indigo, but it also comes in blossom, a soft blush pink.
SIR Fringe Bodysuit
Style Notes: Having not yet owned any pieces from SIR, this was an impressive introduction to the brand. With all of the pleasing thickness of a premium piece (something you just don't find on the high street), this immediately stopped me from shuffling through the rails, it was just too chic to ignore. Minimalists will appreciate it's proximity to a simple tank top, maximalists with love the exciting fringing, this one of those pieces that command attention, and it feels surprisingly versatile. Wear under blazer as part of a suit? Dress it up with a printed skirt and heels? Keep it casual with baggy jeans and flats? This could really serve as the basic layer in all of your summer outfits, and the thick fabric has just the right amount of smoothing sculpt for 'wear-all-day' comfort.
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SIR.
Marcelline Fringe Bodysuit
I'm convinced—there's nothing this top can't do.
The Frankie Shop Drop Waist Maxi Dress
Style Notes: It's becoming a regular occurrence that I fall in love with something I've seen in the Frankie Shop, and this dress is no exception. The brand always manages to make simplicity feel so effortlessly elegant, and this dress is exactly the kind of thing I would roll out of bed and straight into during summer. The drop waist, the unexpected shade of green, the texture contrast—this is how to do pared-back minimalism without compromising on the joy of dressing up. My only query? The skirt started a couple of inches below belly button for me, but on the models its more like mid-knicker grazing. Not inherently an issue, but you may want to try it on first to see exactly where it falls on you.
Frankie Shop
Iliya Drop Waist Cotton Blend Maxi Dress
This also comes in cream and attention-grabbing burgundy on the Frankie Shop site.
Loewe Featherlight Puzzle Bag
Style Notes: I have a thing for bags that is almost as bad as my thing for shoes, so I've managed to amass a collection spanning cheap and cheerful high street finds, to vintage designer that I've had to save up for. The one contemporary designer bag that I do own however, is a Loewe puzzle, and I've used it almost every day since getting it. Not only are Puzzles so much roomier than they look, but they're also recognisable from a mile away (no quiet luxury here). If you've been debating about whether or not to make the leap, the latest Puzzles were a recent re-edition in celebration of the bag's 10th anniversary, and now come in fun new colours and limited editions. My money though is on this stunning shade of burnt red. Now this is the kind of bag you can take to the airport, the beach bar, the boardroom and the birthday party. So that's your spring and summer covered.
Loewe
Small Featherlight Puzzle Bag in Nappa Lambskin
There's something about the smaller size that makes it feel dressy and evening ready.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.