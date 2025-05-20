If you had told me I’d spend part of my job playing virtual stylist to celebrities like Bad Bunny and Sofia Richie Grainge, I’d probably ask what dimension we were in—and then happily clock in. Just in time for summer, I'm back with another round of fashion predictions, zeroing in on the It buys I could totally see making their way into the closets of Hollywood’s best dressed. Think Bad Bunny in razor-sharp Celine sunglasses and Richie Grainge in jelly flats that feel more quiet luxury than ’90s playground.

Summer might be known for its laid-back vibe, but for fashion lovers and celebrities, it’s prime time to shop with purpose—think vacations, parties, and everything in between, so get ready for major style inspiration. From minimalist muses like Laura Harrier to risk-takers like Paloma Elsesser, I’m betting on seven standout pieces that I wouldn’t be surprised to see on the street style circuit (or Instagram grid) any day now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of my style muses of the summer is definitely going to be Bad Bunny, especially with his upcoming tour on everyone's calendars (including mine). Be ready to spot him in sporty sunglasses like this pair from Celine that is going to slowly but surely takeover in both silver and gold.

CELINE EYEWEAR Gold-Tone Sunglasses $580 SHOP NOW

Shop sunglasses:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The '70s called, and they want their style muse back. Daisy Edgar-Jones has been quite a pioneer in the return of this iconic decade, and this new bag from Gucci comes in right on time. I can see her on her press tours sporting this on her side in between events and red carpets.

Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag $3500 SHOP NOW

Shop hobo bags:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she may be more known for being a Khaite collector, Laura Harrier isn't afraid to dabble in the innovative designer brands such as Jacquemus. I already imagine she has quite the collection of east-west bags, but if this one doesn't catch her eye as well, I don't know what will.

JACQUEMUS Le Salon Leather Clutch $1290 SHOP NOW

Shop east-west bags:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge might have blown up for her timeless style, but she also loves to dabble in the latest trend, and anything playful always gets her attention. That's why I am already predicting that she will collect jelly flats this summer. A pair from Chloé is already gaining steam, and I can't help but seeing it everywhere—I'm sure she feels the same.

CHLOÉ Jelly Tpu Sandals $590 SHOP NOW

Shop jelly sandals:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style muse I never tire of is Jasmine Tookes. Elegant hats have been sweeping celebrities closets lately, and this oversize one from Gigi Burris is a must-see. I picture her stepping out in the French Riviera wearing it.

GIGI BURRIS Ingrid Silk-Blend Satin Hat $670 SHOP NOW

Shop summer hats:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña has mastered cool-girl style, so of course her sneaker collection has me feeling envious. If she gets her hands on this retro Margiela style before I do, you can't say I didn't call it.

Maison Margiela Sprinters Nylon Sneakers $875 SHOP NOW

Shop more retro sneakers:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser is a style icon to never overlook. She has a knack for collecting pieces that feel uniquely her before they hit the mainstream. These flats from Khaite are rising stars in the footwear category, and I'm sure she'd love to wear them this summer.

KHAITE Boden Flat Sandal $1280 SHOP NOW

Shop more walkable flats: