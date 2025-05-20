I'm Calling It—These 7 Summer Purchases Are About to Be Celeb Favorites

Check back in a few months to see if these predictions ended up coming true.

celebrities with their summer it-buy prediction
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

If you had told me I’d spend part of my job playing virtual stylist to celebrities like Bad Bunny and Sofia Richie Grainge, I’d probably ask what dimension we were in—and then happily clock in. Just in time for summer, I'm back with another round of fashion predictions, zeroing in on the It buys I could totally see making their way into the closets of Hollywood’s best dressed. Think Bad Bunny in razor-sharp Celine sunglasses and Richie Grainge in jelly flats that feel more quiet luxury than ’90s playground.

Summer might be known for its laid-back vibe, but for fashion lovers and celebrities, it’s prime time to shop with purpose—think vacations, parties, and everything in between, so get ready for major style inspiration. From minimalist muses like Laura Harrier to risk-takers like Paloma Elsesser, I’m betting on seven standout pieces that I wouldn’t be surprised to see on the street style circuit (or Instagram grid) any day now.

a summer prediction for bad bunny

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of my style muses of the summer is definitely going to be Bad Bunny, especially with his upcoming tour on everyone's calendars (including mine). Be ready to spot him in sporty sunglasses like this pair from Celine that is going to slowly but surely takeover in both silver and gold.

Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Shop sunglasses:

Cat Eye Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Cat Eye Sunglasses

Giv Cut Sunglasses
Givenchy
Giv Cut Sunglasses

Shield Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Shield Sunglasses

Koharu 太阳镜
District Vision
Koharu Sunglasses

a summer prediction for daisy edgar jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The '70s called, and they want their style muse back. Daisy Edgar-Jones has been quite a pioneer in the return of this iconic decade, and this new bag from Gucci comes in right on time. I can see her on her press tours sporting this on her side in between events and red carpets.

Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag

Shop hobo bags:

Calf Leather Hobo Bag
Miu Miu
Calf Leather Hobo Bag

Women's Large Hop in Madder Brown
Bottega Veneta
Large Hop

Flamenco Xl Clutch Bag in Napa Leather With Golden Foil Anagram
Loewe
Flamenco Xl Clutch Bag in Napa Leather With Golden Foil Anagram

Oskan Hobo Bag
Isabel Marant
Oskan Hobo Bag

a summer prediction for laura harrier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she may be more known for being a Khaite collector, Laura Harrier isn't afraid to dabble in the innovative designer brands such as Jacquemus. I already imagine she has quite the collection of east-west bags, but if this one doesn't catch her eye as well, I don't know what will.

Le Salon Leather Clutch
JACQUEMUS
Le Salon Leather Clutch

Shop east-west bags:

Le Teckel Medium Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Bag

Khaite, Simona Shoulder Bag in Natural Raffia With Black Leather
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag

Le Teckel Medium Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Bag

a summer prediction for sofia richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge might have blown up for her timeless style, but she also loves to dabble in the latest trend, and anything playful always gets her attention. That's why I am already predicting that she will collect jelly flats this summer. A pair from Chloé is already gaining steam, and I can't help but seeing it everywhere—I'm sure she feels the same.

Jelly Tpu Sandals
CHLOÉ
Jelly Tpu Sandals

Shop jelly sandals:

Women's Barcelona Jelly Sandals
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Sandals

Mellow Mary Jane Jelly in White, Size 10
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly

Leather Crochet Net Ballerina Flats
Jil Sander
Leather Crochet Net Ballerina Flats

a summer prediction for jasmine tookes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style muse I never tire of is Jasmine Tookes. Elegant hats have been sweeping celebrities closets lately, and this oversize one from Gigi Burris is a must-see. I picture her stepping out in the French Riviera wearing it.

Ingrid Silk-Blend Satin Hat
GIGI BURRIS
Ingrid Silk-Blend Satin Hat

Shop summer hats:

Veronica Hat
Loro Piana
Veronica Hat

Frankie Raffia Baseball Cap
Cult Gaia
Frankie Raffia Baseball Cap

Eugenia Kim, Mirabel Satin Bow Sunhat
Eugenia Kim
Mirabel Satin Bow Sunhat

hat
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Bucket Hat in Canvas

a summer prediction for zoe saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña has mastered cool-girl style, so of course her sneaker collection has me feeling envious. If she gets her hands on this retro Margiela style before I do, you can't say I didn't call it.

Sprinters Nylon Sneakers
Maison Margiela
Sprinters Nylon Sneakers

Shop more retro sneakers:

Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers

Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers
Miu Miu
Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers

Metallic Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Leather Sneakers

Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers
Miu Miu
Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

a summer prediction for paloma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser is a style icon to never overlook. She has a knack for collecting pieces that feel uniquely her before they hit the mainstream. These flats from Khaite are rising stars in the footwear category, and I'm sure she'd love to wear them this summer.

Boden Flat Sandal
KHAITE
Boden Flat Sandal

Shop more walkable flats:

Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals
The Row
Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals

Jack Leather Sandals
Bottega Veneta
Jack Leather Sandals

Whit Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Whit Leather Sandals

Pasely Studded Glossed-Leather Sandals
BALLY
Pasely Studded Glossed-Leather Sandals

Celine Maud Sandal With Triomphe in Calfskin
CELINE
Maud Sandal With Triomphe in Calfskin

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸