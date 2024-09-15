Prediction: These 5 It Buys Will Make Their Way Into Celeb Closets by Fall

It looks like my daydreams of being a stylist are taking a step in the right direction. Over the summer, I put together an article that required me to play dress-up with some of my favorite celebrities. I predicted which designer It buys they’d cop for the season, and it was so much fun we’re doing it again for fall. Summer is a more carefree time, but fall is when people get serious about fashion, and I made my predictions, so I can only now hope that they come true.

When I first began brainstorming for this story, certain celebrities came to mind as people whose style I’ll be looking out for this season. Laura Harrier has that elevated, minimalist look that always inspires me, and A$AP Rocky knows how to do something unexpected. I’m taking a gamble and predicting that these two and other celebrities will wear the below five It buys that have caught my eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since Prada announced its contribution to the anti-trend tote-bag conversation, people have been in shambles over this suede buckle bag. With A$AP Rocky being consistently unafraid of carrying the latest It bag everywhere he goes, it’s quite likely that this one will be next up on his shopping list.

Shop the prediction:

Prada Buckle Leather Handbag $6100 SHOP NOW

Shop more buckle handbags:

Coach Soho Regenerative Leather Shoulder Bag $395 SHOP NOW

Givenchy Voyou Mini Shoulder Bag $1800 SHOP NOW

Givenchy Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote $1950 SHOP NOW

The Row Margaux E/w Buckled Leather Clutch $5850 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to luxury, Kylie Jenner has long been a maximalist who finds herself drawn to the flashy yet sophisticated pieces but lately has been paring things down. These shoes stand at the crossroads of her signature aesthetic and her new wave—I’m here for it.

Shop the prediction:

Gucci Slingback with Marina Chain $1390 SHOP NOW

Shop more slingbacks:

Saint Laurent Carine Slingback Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW

Prada Saffiano Patent Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Slingback Heel $398 SHOP NOW

Amina Muaddi Slingback Pumps $1215 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her elevated, minimalist style, Laura Harrier might already own some of the pieces from the Elsa Peretti Tiffany collection. This pendant necklace is right up her alley.

Shop the prediction:

Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Sevillana Pendant $775 SHOP NOW

Shop more pendant necklaces:

Eliou Volu Necklace $200 SHOP NOW

Hermès Loop Pendant Necklace $750 SHOP NOW

Monica Vinader Cotton Cord Heirloom and Pearl Necklace Set $138 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Valentina Necklace $110 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The master of model-off-duty style lately has been none other than Kaia Gerber. One of her go-to outfit formulas has always been wardrobe staples plus a cool accessory. This Chloé bag will be everywhere soon, and I predict that she’ll be an early adopter.

Shop the prediction:

Chloé Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

Shop more hobo bags:

Little Liffner Pillow Hobo Bag $695 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Augustina Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $2500 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Drawstring Hobo Bag $898 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag $3400 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway has made quite the mark on the fashion scene, establishing herself as an icon in recent years. She loves the fashion pieces that make a statement but will be forever in your closet, so I think these Ferragamo pumps would suit her well.

Shop the prediction:

Ferragamo Eva Leather Pumps $980 SHOP NOW

Shop more pumps:

Loewe Rose 100 Sling Back Heel $953 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Eleanor Pointed Toe Pump $348 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 70MM Leather Pumps $895 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Jessa Pump $398 SHOP NOW