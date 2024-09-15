Prediction: These 5 It Buys Will Make Their Way Into Celeb Closets by Fall

It looks like my daydreams of being a stylist are taking a step in the right direction. Over the summer, I put together an article that required me to play dress-up with some of my favorite celebrities. I predicted which designer It buys they’d cop for the season, and it was so much fun we’re doing it again for fall. Summer is a more carefree time, but fall is when people get serious about fashion, and I made my predictions, so I can only now hope that they come true.

When I first began brainstorming for this story, certain celebrities came to mind as people whose style I’ll be looking out for this season. Laura Harrier has that elevated, minimalist look that always inspires me, and A$AP Rocky knows how to do something unexpected. I’m taking a gamble and predicting that these two and other celebrities will wear the below five It buys that have caught my eye.

A$AP Rocky with Prada bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since Prada announced its contribution to the anti-trend tote-bag conversation, people have been in shambles over this suede buckle bag. With A$AP Rocky being consistently unafraid of carrying the latest It bag everywhere he goes, it’s quite likely that this one will be next up on his shopping list.

Shop the prediction:

Prada, Buckle Leather Handbag
Prada
Buckle Leather Handbag

Shop more buckle handbags:

Soho Regenerative Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach
Soho Regenerative Leather Shoulder Bag

Voyou Mini Shoulder Bag in Tumbled Leather
Givenchy
Voyou Mini Shoulder Bag

Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote
Givenchy
Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote

Margaux E/w Buckled Leather Clutch
The Row
Margaux E/w Buckled Leather Clutch

Kylie Jenner with Gucci shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to luxury, Kylie Jenner has long been a maximalist who finds herself drawn to the flashy yet sophisticated pieces but lately has been paring things down. These shoes stand at the crossroads of her signature aesthetic and her new wave—I’m here for it.

Shop the prediction:

Gucci, Slingback with Marina Chain
Gucci
Slingback with Marina Chain

Shop more slingbacks:

Carine 浅口无带鞋
Saint Laurent
Carine Slingback Pumps

Prada, Saffiano Patent Slingback Pumps
Prada
Saffiano Patent Slingback Pumps

Tory Burch, Pierced Slingback Heel
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingback Heel

Begum Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Canvas Slingback Pumps
Amina Muaddi
Slingback Pumps

Laura Harrier with Tiffany necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her elevated, minimalist style, Laura Harrier might already own some of the pieces from the Elsa Peretti Tiffany collection. This pendant necklace is right up her alley.

Shop the prediction:

Elsa Peretti® Sevillana™ Pendant
Tiffany & Co.
Elsa Peretti Sevillana Pendant

Shop more pendant necklaces:

Volu 项链
Eliou
Volu Necklace

loop pendant necklace
Hermès
Loop Pendant Necklace

Cotton Cord Heirloom and Pearl Necklace Set
Monica Vinader
Cotton Cord Heirloom and Pearl Necklace Set

Valentina Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Valentina Necklace

Kaia Gerber with Chloé bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The master of model-off-duty style lately has been none other than Kaia Gerber. One of her go-to outfit formulas has always been wardrobe staples plus a cool accessory. This Chloé bag will be everywhere soon, and I predict that she’ll be an early adopter.

Shop the prediction:

Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Chloé
Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop more hobo bags:

Pillow Hobo Bag
Little Liffner
Pillow Hobo Bag

Augustina Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Augustina Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Fleming Soft Drawstring Hobo Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Drawstring Hobo Bag

hobo bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Bag

Anne Hathaway with Ferragamo pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway has made quite the mark on the fashion scene, establishing herself as an icon in recent years. She loves the fashion pieces that make a statement but will be forever in your closet, so I think these Ferragamo pumps would suit her well.

Shop the prediction:

Eva Leather Pumps
Ferragamo
Eva Leather Pumps

Shop more pumps:

Rose 100 Sling Back Heel
Loewe
Rose 100 Sling Back Heel

Eleanor Pointed Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Eleanor Pointed Toe Pump

unique slingback pumps
Christian Louboutin
Hot Chick 70MM Leather Pumps

Jessa Pump
Tory Burch
Jessa Pump

River Python-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
Khaite
River Python-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

