Prediction: These 5 It Buys Will Make Their Way Into Celeb Closets by Fall
It looks like my daydreams of being a stylist are taking a step in the right direction. Over the summer, I put together an article that required me to play dress-up with some of my favorite celebrities. I predicted which designer It buys they’d cop for the season, and it was so much fun we’re doing it again for fall. Summer is a more carefree time, but fall is when people get serious about fashion, and I made my predictions, so I can only now hope that they come true.
When I first began brainstorming for this story, certain celebrities came to mind as people whose style I’ll be looking out for this season. Laura Harrier has that elevated, minimalist look that always inspires me, and A$AP Rocky knows how to do something unexpected. I’m taking a gamble and predicting that these two and other celebrities will wear the below five It buys that have caught my eye.
Ever since Prada announced its contribution to the anti-trend tote-bag conversation, people have been in shambles over this suede buckle bag. With A$AP Rocky being consistently unafraid of carrying the latest It bag everywhere he goes, it’s quite likely that this one will be next up on his shopping list.
When it comes to luxury, Kylie Jenner has long been a maximalist who finds herself drawn to the flashy yet sophisticated pieces but lately has been paring things down. These shoes stand at the crossroads of her signature aesthetic and her new wave—I’m here for it.
Known for her elevated, minimalist style, Laura Harrier might already own some of the pieces from the Elsa Peretti Tiffany collection. This pendant necklace is right up her alley.
The master of model-off-duty style lately has been none other than Kaia Gerber. One of her go-to outfit formulas has always been wardrobe staples plus a cool accessory. This Chloé bag will be everywhere soon, and I predict that she’ll be an early adopter.
Hathaway has made quite the mark on the fashion scene, establishing herself as an icon in recent years. She loves the fashion pieces that make a statement but will be forever in your closet, so I think these Ferragamo pumps would suit her well.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.