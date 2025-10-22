This Is the 2025 Way to Wear the Ankle Boot Trend Everyone Bought 4 Years Ago

The easiest way to make a "dated" trend look current is to wear it with classic pieces or more current trends. Miley Cyrus, for one, knows this. She was just spotted wearing the ankle boot trend no one could get enough of circa 2021: lug-sole boots. There's been a fair amount of talk lately that lug-sole boots are "out," but I tend to disagree. The rugged, chunky boot style is somewhat classic, in my opinion. But if you want to know how to make it look the most 2025, look no further than how Cyrus just styled her black leather pair.
Cyrus's casual-yet-elevated outfit consisted of an oversize tweed jacket with a matching T-shirt, straight-leg blue jeans, and a pendant necklace (the jewelry trend that was all over the S/S 26 runways). She looked classic, but the boxy cut of the jacket and chunky boots gave her outfit a hint of edge. My parting advice? Don't toss your lug-sole boots yet—simply style them like this (or similarly). Keep scrolling to shop the pieces you need and a few of my favorite lug-sole boot options.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.