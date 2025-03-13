In More Breaking Fashion News, Gucci Announces Demna as Its New Artistic Director

(Image credit: Demna)

Just hours after Donatella Versace announced her departure from the brand her brother, Gianni, founded and she led for nearly 30 years, another Italian house shared its own piece of breaking news. On Thursday, Kering and Gucci answered one of fashion's biggest questions since Sabato de Sarno's departure from the brand in early February: who will lead Gucci into its next chapter? Their response? Demna Gvasalia, the soon-to-be former creative director of Balenciaga (another Kering brand), a role he's held since 2015. “Demna's contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the Group's success has been tremendous," François-Henri Pinault, Kering's Chairman and CEO said in a press release. "His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs."

The Georgian designer will finish his time at Balenciaga in the royalist of fashions, with one final collection presented during Paris Couture Week on July 6. According to the release, his time at Gucci will begin almost immediately after, in "early July 2025."

A balance between old and new appears to be what Gucci is looking for to propel the brand forward and increase sales going into the second half of the decade. “[Demna's] ability to honor the iconic legacy of a brand while embracing a modern sensibility is extraordinary," Stefano Cantino, CEO of Gucci, said. "With Gucci’s strengthened foundations as a springboard, Demna will lead the House towards renewed fashion authority and enduring cultural relevance.”

Gucci Aria collection (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

Gucci Aria collection (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

For now, all we have to look to for hints at what Demna's designs at Gucci could look like is The Hacker Project from 2021, when Gucci's former creative director Alessandro Michele (now at Valentino) "hacked" Balenciaga for its 100th anniversary Aria collection, putting his touches on Demna's most iconic designs, like the hourglass blazer and handbag. (Later, Demna returned the favor when he spray-painted "This Is Not a Gucci Bag" on Balenciaga-fied versions of Gucci's signature bags.) In mock texts shared on Gucci's Instagram Stories after the Aria show, Demna spoke of his history with the brand: "I remember at the end of the '90s when I bought my first perfume (it was a sample perfume, the only thing you could get in post-USSR Georgia)," the messages read. It was a tiny bottle of Gucci Envy, which, at the time, he still had at home. "So very fashion and fierce," he said of his first piece of Gucci.

Starting in just a few months, Demna will be able to create a scent of his own (and so much more) for the house he's loved for decades. “I am truly excited to join the Gucci family," he said in Thursday's release. "It is an honor to contribute to a House that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci's amazing story.”