The Rare, Iconic Pieces You Can Only Buy on the Vintage Market

Outfit
(Image credit: @kelseymerritt; @ilanatorbiner)
By
published
in Features

These days, it seems like people are investing in a lot of the same pieces each season. Whether it’s an It buy or a buzzy internet trend, it can often lead to style feeling a bit, well, stale. Perhaps that is why I’ve been increasingly drawn to the vintage market. On late nights, I find myself searching through the rare, iconic pieces from decades past that you can only buy on the vintage market.

I recently purchased a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. Though the bag is currently being produced, I tracked down a style finished in LV’s Epi leather, which is no longer available for the new Speedy styles. It’s not exactly scarce, but I don’t spot anyone else carrying the bag when I walk down the streets of NYC or scroll through my Instagram feed. This was just the first thrill of the archival find, though I plan to add more pieces to my collection. Ahead, see the iconic vintage shopping finds sitting in my shopping cart right now.

Louis Vuitton Speedy Epi Bag

This Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, finished in Epi leather, was the vintage shopping buy that ignited my hunt for archival fashion finds. I ordered the black colorway, but there are also versions available in shades of luggage brown, cherry red, and aqua blue.

Outfit with a Louis Vuitton Bag

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Epi Leather Speedy 35 Vintage
Louis Vuitton
Epi Leather Speedy 35

Epi Leather Speedy 30
Louis Vuitton
Epi Leather Speedy 30

Epi Leather Speedy 25 Vintage
Louis Vuitton
Epi Leather Speedy 25

Epi Leather Speedy 30
Louis Vuitton
Epi Leather Speedy 30

Cartier Tank Française Watch

While the Cartier Tank Française watch is still in production, a new design was introduced in 2023. The earlier model, worn by Princess Diana and passed down to Meghan Markle, is now a rarer and unique find as fewer are available on the vintage market.

Outfit with a Cartier watch

(Image credit: @ilanatorbiner)

Tank Française Watch
Cartier
Tank Française Watch

Tank Française Watch
Cartier
Tank Française Watch

Tank Française Watch
Cartier
Tank Française Watch

Tank Française Watch
Cartier
Tank Française Watch

Tom Ford–Era Gucci

Tom Ford’s designs for Gucci continue to be just and in-demand, and influential in fashion as they were when they first appeared on the runways over two decades ago. Fashion insiders are collecting iconic designs ranging from evening dresses to handbags.

Black dress outfit

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

Vintage 2000 Crop Top
Gucci
Vintage 2000 Crop Top

Vintage Knee-Length Skirt
Gucci
Vintage Knee-Length Skirt

1955 Horsebit Horsebit Chain
Gucci
1955 Horsebit Horsebit Chain

Vintage Midi Length Dress
Gucci
Vintage Midi Length Dress

Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses

Sunglasses designed by Jacques Marie Mage are still somewhat of a cult buy. What makes them so coveted is their limited-edition production. Once the models sell out, you can no longer buy the frames. Unless, of course, you find them on the vintage market.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley outfit

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Wayfarer Tinted Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage
Wayfarer Tinted Sunglasses

Donohu Shield Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage
Donohu Shield Sunglasses

Whiskeyclone Square Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage
Whiskeyclone Square Sunglasses

Grand Prix Shield Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage
Grand Prix Shield Sunglasses

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸