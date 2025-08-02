The Rare, Iconic Pieces You Can Only Buy on the Vintage Market

These days, it seems like people are investing in a lot of the same pieces each season. Whether it’s an It buy or a buzzy internet trend, it can often lead to style feeling a bit, well, stale. Perhaps that is why I’ve been increasingly drawn to the vintage market. On late nights, I find myself searching through the rare, iconic pieces from decades past that you can only buy on the vintage market.
I recently purchased a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag. Though the bag is currently being produced, I tracked down a style finished in LV’s Epi leather, which is no longer available for the new Speedy styles. It’s not exactly scarce, but I don’t spot anyone else carrying the bag when I walk down the streets of NYC or scroll through my Instagram feed. This was just the first thrill of the archival find, though I plan to add more pieces to my collection. Ahead, see the iconic vintage shopping finds sitting in my shopping cart right now.
Louis Vuitton Speedy Epi Bag
This Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, finished in Epi leather, was the vintage shopping buy that ignited my hunt for archival fashion finds. I ordered the black colorway, but there are also versions available in shades of luggage brown, cherry red, and aqua blue.
Cartier Tank Française Watch
While the Cartier Tank Française watch is still in production, a new design was introduced in 2023. The earlier model, worn by Princess Diana and passed down to Meghan Markle, is now a rarer and unique find as fewer are available on the vintage market.
Tom Ford–Era Gucci
Tom Ford’s designs for Gucci continue to be just and in-demand, and influential in fashion as they were when they first appeared on the runways over two decades ago. Fashion insiders are collecting iconic designs ranging from evening dresses to handbags.
Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses
Sunglasses designed by Jacques Marie Mage are still somewhat of a cult buy. What makes them so coveted is their limited-edition production. Once the models sell out, you can no longer buy the frames. Unless, of course, you find them on the vintage market.
