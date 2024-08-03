These Rihanna-Approved Bras Are Sending Nordstrom Shoppers Into a Tizzy
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand is among the most successful celebrity labels in existence. Now, it's even easier to get your hands on the bras, underwear, and loungewear pieces because Savage x Fenty has chosen Nordstrom as its first-ever retail partner in the U.S. The brand has a full selection of items online and will also be available in select brick-and-mortar stores.
Savage x Fenty has excellent silhouettes, colors, and prints, but what really stands out is its inclusive sizing: most bras come in sizes 32A to 46DDD. Right now, I'm in love with the brand's floral designs, but you really can't go wrong with any item. Whether you're looking for a push-up bra or a lightweight bralette, scroll down to shop Savage x Fenty's debut at Nordstrom.
If you're looking for a push-up bra, this one is a failsafe choice.
