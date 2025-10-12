Is it Just Me, or Are Stylish Londoners Suddenly Swapping Their Cream Knits for This Just-as-Classy Alt?
We all know cream and white knitwear can look so elegant, but recently I've noticed stylish Londoners holding back on their neutrals and opting for pale yellow knitwear instead. Turns out, it looks just as classy and expensive! Scroll on to learn more about the pale yellow knitwear trend dominating right now.
I'll always have a soft spot for cream and white knitwear. Timeless, versatile and undeniably chic, these classic neutrals have long been staples in the wardrobes of some of the best-dressed people out there—especially come autumn. But recently, a new contender has quietly emerged on the streets of London, and it's offering a fresh (and frankly, very stylish) take on cosy, new-season dressing. Enter: pale yellow.
At first glance, the hue might seem a little boring, but I can promise you it is not. Not only does it deliver that same polished, expensive-looking aesthetic as your trusty creams, but feels so much fresher. It’s the kind of piece that looks just as chic paired with black, or even better, 2025's biggest colour trend, brown, as it does with blue denim or red. And from buttery cardigans to roll-necks, some of the most stylish Londoners are swapping out their usual neutrals for this soft shade, and now I'm planning on doing the same.
Now you might be wondering what exactly I mean by pale yellow. Let me explain. It’s safe to say that pale yellow can cover a range of shades, but for all intents and purposes, I’m referring to that soft, buttery, almost cream-like hue—with just the right, very subtle touch of yellow. It’s not bright or bold, but it stands apart from your typical beiges in a noticeable, understated way. Got it? Good!
If, like me (and the rest of London) you're planning on swapping your shades this winter, I've rounded up my favourite pieces so you can nail the pale yellow knitwear trend yourself. Scroll on to see and shop my edit.
Shop the Pale Yellow Knitwear Trend That's Taking Over London Right Now:
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!