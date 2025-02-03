I Always Reach for Knitwear in This Elegant Colour When I Want to Look Classy—5 Ways I'm Wearing it Now

When it comes to wardrobe staples, it doesn't get much more classic than a great jumper. And while black is of course a classic choice, it's brown knitwear that has been dominating over the last few months, after chocolate brown was the hue to know about last year. Yes, you'd be hard-pressed to find a fashion lover who didn't have at least one brown knit on rotation in the colder months, and that's for good reason—the simplicity of a brown jumper can be used to create a world of outfit possibilities. It can be combined with pretty much anything, from maxi skirts to jeans, to ballet flats to heels, to of course, all of your favourite accessories.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

But the simplicity of a brown jumper doesn't make it boring. Whether it's cashmere sweaters, chunky cable knits, or classic wool-blends, the assortment of options available feel endless, and there are so many ways to style them. I've been keeping a keen eye out for how our favourite fashion influencers are wearing brown jumpers this winter, and I've been delighted to find lots of inspiration for new ways to style this classic knit.

Keep scrolling to find my top five brown jumper outfits that I'll be trying this winter, and where I'll be shopping to create them.

5 Brown Jumper Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. Turtleneck Jumper + Brown Blazer + Black Trousers

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: I love how Liv has made neutral brown tones the talking point of this look. By pairing a chocolate brown turtleneck with an oversized brown blazer, it's easy to achieve that luxe minimalist feel.

Shop the look:

Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Turtleneck Jumper

A capsule wardrobe staple.

Wide Wool Blend Blazer
Massimo Dutti
Wide Wool Blend Blazer

Size up for a lovely boxy fit.

Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

All your wide-leg trouser looks, for less than £20.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

Split-toe ballet flats are everywhere right now, and we're loving them.

Mini Hammock Hobo in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Mini Hammock Hobo in Classic Calfskin

Stunning.

2. Chocolate Brown Sweater + Warm Toned Trousers

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: The contrast of the warm toned trousers with the richness of the chocolate sweater is an instant winner in my eyes. Pair with chic pointed toe flats and an oversized bag to complete the look.

Shop the Look:

Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Chocolate
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Chocolate

This is surprisingly affordable for a wool-cashmere blend.

Cord Straight Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Cord Straight Leg Trousers

The M&S Cord Trousers that went viral for a reason.

Buckle Skinny Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Buckle Skinny Belt

Gold hardware and chocolate leather always look good together.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

I love the slouchy structure of this, and it comes in five other colours too.

Gommettine Buckled Glossed Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats
ROGER VIVIER
Gommettine Buckled Glossed Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats

The epitome of elegance.

3. Chunky Cable Knit + Balloon Maxi Skirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Is there anything more cosy than a chunky cable knit? I love how Nnenna has styled this with an exaggerated balloon-hem skirt and statement necklace – living proof that brown jumpers don't just belong in a minimalist's wardrobe.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater
Monki
Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater

An oversized cable-knit like this is a winter fashion must-have.

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

Elevate a casual brown jumper with this volumonous skirt.

Lea Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Lea Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats

I love how understated these are.

Accessorize Moonstone Pendant Cord Necklace in White
Accessorize
Moonstone Pendant Cord Necklace in White

A necklace that would elevate summer and winter looks – for less than £15.

4. Leather Skirt + Brown Jumper + Strappy Heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: There's something pared-back about a black leather skirt that goes perfectly with a simple brown sweater. By adding chunky gold earrings and strappy sandals, Sylvie has completely elevated the look.

Shop the look:

Pace Brown Knitted Jumper
Emilia Wickstead
Pace Brown Knitted Jumper

If you're looking to treat yourself to a luxury brown knit, Emilia Wickstead would be my top recommendation.

Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt
Whistles
Jamie Leather Midi Skirt

Shouldn't this belong in every wardrobe?

Bare Sandal in Leather
The Row
Bare Sandal in Leather

I love how thin the straps are.

Asos Design Leather Oversized Clutch in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Leather Oversized Clutch in Black

Roomy enough to fit all the essentials, and then some.

Convertible Chunky Droplet Earrings
COS
Convertible Chunky Droplet Earrings

Timeless and cool in equal measure.

5. Slouchy Jeans + Brown Jumper + Khaki Blazer

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

Style Notes: I just love everything about this look. From the subtle herringbone of the blazer to the pop of blue from the jeans, to of course, the chocolate brown sweater underneath – everything about it works.

Shop the look:

Soft Plain Knit Sweater
ZARA
Soft Plain Knit Sweater

Superdry always manage to find the perfect balance between quality and affordability.

Wool-Blend Blazer
H&M
Wool-Blend Blazer

I'm a fan of the greige, but this also comes in black.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Slouchy jeans are quite simply a must-have.

Oval Frame Sunglasses
Gucci
Oval Frame Sunglasses

To make every outfit look (and feel) expensive.

Alva Shoulder Bag Suede Sand
Flattered
Alva Shoulder Bag Suede Sand

This is the shade of beige that complements everything.

