I Always Reach for Knitwear in This Elegant Colour When I Want to Look Classy—5 Ways I'm Wearing it Now

When it comes to wardrobe staples, it doesn't get much more classic than a great jumper. And while black is of course a classic choice, it's brown knitwear that has been dominating over the last few months, after chocolate brown was the hue to know about last year. Yes, you'd be hard-pressed to find a fashion lover who didn't have at least one brown knit on rotation in the colder months, and that's for good reason—the simplicity of a brown jumper can be used to create a world of outfit possibilities. It can be combined with pretty much anything, from maxi skirts to jeans, to ballet flats to heels, to of course, all of your favourite accessories.

But the simplicity of a brown jumper doesn't make it boring. Whether it's cashmere sweaters, chunky cable knits, or classic wool-blends, the assortment of options available feel endless, and there are so many ways to style them. I've been keeping a keen eye out for how our favourite fashion influencers are wearing brown jumpers this winter, and I've been delighted to find lots of inspiration for new ways to style this classic knit.

Keep scrolling to find my top five brown jumper outfits that I'll be trying this winter, and where I'll be shopping to create them.

5 Brown Jumper Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. Turtleneck Jumper + Brown Blazer + Black Trousers

Style Notes: I love how Liv has made neutral brown tones the talking point of this look. By pairing a chocolate brown turtleneck with an oversized brown blazer, it's easy to achieve that luxe minimalist feel.

Shop the look:

H&M Turtleneck Jumper £28 SHOP NOW A capsule wardrobe staple.

Massimo Dutti Wide Wool Blend Blazer £249 SHOP NOW Size up for a lovely boxy fit.

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £20 SHOP NOW All your wide-leg trouser looks, for less than £20.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW Split-toe ballet flats are everywhere right now, and we're loving them.

Loewe Mini Hammock Hobo in Classic Calfskin £1450 SHOP NOW Stunning.

2. Chocolate Brown Sweater + Warm Toned Trousers

Style Notes: The contrast of the warm toned trousers with the richness of the chocolate sweater is an instant winner in my eyes. Pair with chic pointed toe flats and an oversized bag to complete the look.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Chocolate £128 SHOP NOW This is surprisingly affordable for a wool-cashmere blend.

M&S Collection Cord Straight Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The M&S Cord Trousers that went viral for a reason.

MANGO Buckle Skinny Belt £16 SHOP NOW Gold hardware and chocolate leather always look good together.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW I love the slouchy structure of this, and it comes in five other colours too.

ROGER VIVIER Gommettine Buckled Glossed Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats £695 SHOP NOW The epitome of elegance.

3. Chunky Cable Knit + Balloon Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: Is there anything more cosy than a chunky cable knit? I love how Nnenna has styled this with an exaggerated balloon-hem skirt and statement necklace – living proof that brown jumpers don't just belong in a minimalist's wardrobe.

Shop the Look:

Monki Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater £45 SHOP NOW An oversized cable-knit like this is a winter fashion must-have.

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW Elevate a casual brown jumper with this volumonous skirt.

LE MONDE BERYL Lea Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW I love how understated these are.

Accessorize Moonstone Pendant Cord Necklace in White £14 SHOP NOW A necklace that would elevate summer and winter looks – for less than £15.

4. Leather Skirt + Brown Jumper + Strappy Heels

Style Notes: There's something pared-back about a black leather skirt that goes perfectly with a simple brown sweater. By adding chunky gold earrings and strappy sandals, Sylvie has completely elevated the look.

Shop the look:

Emilia Wickstead Pace Brown Knitted Jumper £580 SHOP NOW If you're looking to treat yourself to a luxury brown knit, Emilia Wickstead would be my top recommendation.

Whistles Jamie Leather Midi Skirt £249 SHOP NOW Shouldn't this belong in every wardrobe?

The Row Bare Sandal in Leather £860 SHOP NOW I love how thin the straps are.

ASOS DESIGN Leather Oversized Clutch in Black £46 £30 SHOP NOW Roomy enough to fit all the essentials, and then some.

COS Convertible Chunky Droplet Earrings £35 SHOP NOW Timeless and cool in equal measure.

5. Slouchy Jeans + Brown Jumper + Khaki Blazer

Style Notes: I just love everything about this look. From the subtle herringbone of the blazer to the pop of blue from the jeans, to of course, the chocolate brown sweater underneath – everything about it works.

Shop the look:

ZARA Soft Plain Knit Sweater £33 SHOP NOW Superdry always manage to find the perfect balance between quality and affordability.

H&M Wool-Blend Blazer £80 SHOP NOW I'm a fan of the greige, but this also comes in black.

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Slouchy jeans are quite simply a must-have.

Gucci Oval Frame Sunglasses £270 SHOP NOW To make every outfit look (and feel) expensive.