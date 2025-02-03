I Always Reach for Knitwear in This Elegant Colour When I Want to Look Classy—5 Ways I'm Wearing it Now
When it comes to wardrobe staples, it doesn't get much more classic than a great jumper. And while black is of course a classic choice, it's brown knitwear that has been dominating over the last few months, after chocolate brown was the hue to know about last year. Yes, you'd be hard-pressed to find a fashion lover who didn't have at least one brown knit on rotation in the colder months, and that's for good reason—the simplicity of a brown jumper can be used to create a world of outfit possibilities. It can be combined with pretty much anything, from maxi skirts to jeans, to ballet flats to heels, to of course, all of your favourite accessories.
But the simplicity of a brown jumper doesn't make it boring. Whether it's cashmere sweaters, chunky cable knits, or classic wool-blends, the assortment of options available feel endless, and there are so many ways to style them. I've been keeping a keen eye out for how our favourite fashion influencers are wearing brown jumpers this winter, and I've been delighted to find lots of inspiration for new ways to style this classic knit.
Keep scrolling to find my top five brown jumper outfits that I'll be trying this winter, and where I'll be shopping to create them.
5 Brown Jumper Outfits to Copy This Season:
1. Turtleneck Jumper + Brown Blazer + Black Trousers
Style Notes: I love how Liv has made neutral brown tones the talking point of this look. By pairing a chocolate brown turtleneck with an oversized brown blazer, it's easy to achieve that luxe minimalist feel.
Shop the look:
Split-toe ballet flats are everywhere right now, and we're loving them.
2. Chocolate Brown Sweater + Warm Toned Trousers
Style Notes: The contrast of the warm toned trousers with the richness of the chocolate sweater is an instant winner in my eyes. Pair with chic pointed toe flats and an oversized bag to complete the look.
Shop the Look:
This is surprisingly affordable for a wool-cashmere blend.
I love the slouchy structure of this, and it comes in five other colours too.
3. Chunky Cable Knit + Balloon Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: Is there anything more cosy than a chunky cable knit? I love how Nnenna has styled this with an exaggerated balloon-hem skirt and statement necklace – living proof that brown jumpers don't just belong in a minimalist's wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
A necklace that would elevate summer and winter looks – for less than £15.
4. Leather Skirt + Brown Jumper + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: There's something pared-back about a black leather skirt that goes perfectly with a simple brown sweater. By adding chunky gold earrings and strappy sandals, Sylvie has completely elevated the look.
Shop the look:
If you're looking to treat yourself to a luxury brown knit, Emilia Wickstead would be my top recommendation.
Roomy enough to fit all the essentials, and then some.
5. Slouchy Jeans + Brown Jumper + Khaki Blazer
Style Notes: I just love everything about this look. From the subtle herringbone of the blazer to the pop of blue from the jeans, to of course, the chocolate brown sweater underneath – everything about it works.
Shop the look:
Superdry always manage to find the perfect balance between quality and affordability.
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.