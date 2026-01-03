You know Ashley Olsen as the delightful tween actress of our youth, as a bona fide fashion maven, and as the almost unbelievably stealthy co-founder of exclusive label The Row, along with her twin sister Mary-Kate. But what you might not know is that Ashley has a mother-in-law with her own fashion brand: Lisa Eisner Jewelry.
For context, Ashley has been married to Louis Eisner, an artist originally from California, since 2022. Together, they have a son born in 2023. Louis's mother, Lisa, is well-known as both a fashion photographer and a jewelry designer. In her artist statement on her brand's website, Lisa says, "I like big statement jewelry. I like unique, one-of-kind pieces, and the beautiful patina of bronze really works for me. All my jewelry is handmade. It is all either hand forged or made using a lost wax casting technique."
And here's the twist: Lisa has actually collaborated with The Row, making a line of jewelry exclusively for the brand. Predictably, it's all gorgeous. Below, I've selected my very favorite Lisa Eisner Jewelry pieces.