A Black Amex, Flip-Flops, and This "Dated" Pant Trend—Meet Mary-Kate Olsen's Hamptons-Summer Uniform

The Hamptons season has officially started. This means that by 2 PM every Friday, New Yorkers begin heading "out East”—to the land of Round Swamp Farm, vibrant hydrangeas, and $75 workout sessions. Leading the fashion scene is Mary-Kate Olsen.

This week, the Bridgehampton resident and co-founder of The Row was seen clutching a brown paper bag and an Amex black card on a grocery run. While Olsen, who’s built her career on her chic style, made the bodega bag look cool, it was her outfit that caught our eye: Free City sweatpants and flip-flops.

(Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages.com)

On Mary-Kate Olsen: FREECITY Sweatpants ($168); The Row sandals

On anyone else, this combination might seem like a relic from 2006. On Olsen, it was a masterclass in understated luxury combined with nostalgic normcore. She kept her usual loose silhouettes, pairing the sweats with an oversize tee. But the real detail? Those sweatpants weren’t just a random throwback; they were an intentional choice. Free City sweats are actually sold at The Row’s boutiques. In other words, these sweats are less of a “dated” item and more of a wardrobe staple that has the highest badge of honor—Olsen approval.

Then there were the flip-flops. Once confined to pool decks and pedicure chairs, the humble thong sandal has become summer’s most popular footwear trend. On Olsen, paired with loungewear and a nonchalant attitude, it created a look that whispered, “I summer in the Hamptons, but I couldn’t care less if you notice." Feeling inspired to replicate her stylish yet laid-back look this summer? Keep scrolling to shop the best Free City sweatpants and flip-flops.