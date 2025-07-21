6 Trending Summer It Bags That Say "That's Right—I Know What's Up"

Every summer has its It bags. Whether you’re heading on vacation, commuting in the heat, or simply trying to make a simple outfit feel pulled together, a great summer handbag can do a lot of heavy lifting. It’s the piece that adds polish to linen separates, brings personality to neutral outfits, and holds all the essentials without sacrificing style. For all these reasons, summer is the season when bags really get to shine. So, I thought now was the ideal time to take stock of the current handbag landscape and see which styles are proving most popular this year.
What’s interesting about summer 2025’s It bags, though, is that they aren’t necessarily brand new. The styles I’m seeing everywhere—from fashion insiders in the city to airport security snaps and coastal getaways—have been bubbling up for a few seasons. Now, they’ve hit their stride. That in itself feels like a refreshing shift—less about chasing the latest drop of new arm candy and more about investing in the pieces that have quietly proven their worth across several summers already.
These are the bags that have stood the test of time thanks to thoughtful design, versatility, and that intangible quality that makes a bag feel right. Ahead, I’ve rounded up six bags I keep seeing everywhere this season—each one a testament to the power of choosing your accessories well. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if some of you own one of these bags already. There's only one way to find out; scroll on.
The 6 It Bags of Summer 2025
1. Sézane Justine Basket Bag
Summer is the season of basket bags—straw carryalls that work just as well for the beach as they do for your commute. And while we usually see designer iterations come to the fore, adorned with logos when they do, for summer 2025, there's a more accessible basket bag that's taking over. Enter Sézane's Justine bag.
A bag that balances practicality with nostalgia, like many of the other bags I'm seeing a lot of right now, the French brand's large straw tote isn't new for 2025, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it is, judging by the sheer number of people currently carrying it. From London fashion people to top-tier celebs (Sienna Miller has been seen carrying one on several occasions now), there's no arguing—this is 2025's hottest basket bag.
2. The Row '90s Mini Bag
The Row has treated us to so many It items over the years—including the Margaux bag, fisherman sandals, and its flip-flops that changed how the whole world once viewed the casual shoe style. That said, right now, it's the brand's '90s mini bag that is proving most sought after in fashion circles.
Okay, so it won't hold as much as the other bags on our list, but not everything in this world needs to be practical, right? It's compact size and simple design make it the ideal investment for the occasion season. I, for one, can't think of a single dress or tailored set I own that it wouldn't go with. That said, there's no need to save your The Row '90s bag for the best. As you can see, it looks charmingly styled with everyday ensembles you'd typically expect to see bigger bags worn with.
3. Jimmy Choo Cinch Shoulder Bag
Utter the words "Jimmy Choo" and the first thing that probably comes to mind will be shoes, but, for 2025, the brand has proven that it can hold its own in the world of handbags, too. And fashionable types have been carrying one style, in particular: The Cinch.
Again, this design isn't new for 2025, but what is fresh is the treatment it is currently being given. From intricate embroidery to trending colors and adding interest to handles, the brand has been experimenting with ways to update the Cinch, and its efforts are being met with applause (and copious amounts of wearing).
4. Dragon Diffusion Totes
If you're looking for a bag that is guaranteed to still feel relevant in 40 years, then a style from Dragon Diffusion is a safe bet. The brand was founded in 1985, and its offering of woven leather totes hasn't changed all that significantly since. Fast forward to 2025, and Dragon Diffusion bags have remained core in the wardrobes of editors and influencers alike. Actually, I feel like I'm seeing more of them than ever.
Some of the bags are so similar, it can be hard to distinguish which is which. That said, the style I clock most is undoubtedly the Bamboo Triple Jump Tote. Its rectangular shape and top handles make it the perfect grab-and-go option. To say it's versatile is an understatement, too; it works just as well with pretty chiffon dresses as it does with linen trousers and boxy tees.
5. Staud Tommy Shoulder Bag
I've you've been reading Who What Wear articles for as long as I've been writing them, then you'll remember when Staud's Tommy bag was a big thing the first time around. Complete with colorful beading, it quietly took a step back during the years that quiet luxury reigned. Now, however, it's made a pretty sizeable comeback for 2025 thanks to a slew of zingy, eye-catching designs.
From a tin of sardines to a strawberry to comparatively simple block stripes, technicolor Tommys are cropping up all over my social feeds right now, gathering a new wave of fans (hey, Gen Z) as they go.
6. Chanel 25 Handbag
Chanel is a brand that works every season, but over the past few years, the brand seems to have set its sights on dominating summer. From double-C emblazoned swimwear (plus matching surfboards) to slider sandals and basket bags, let's face it—Chanel resortwear just makes sense. And this season, there's a particular bag shape that everyone but me seems to be carrying. (Yes, I'm jealous.)
The newest bag in our lineup is the Chanel 25 bag, which launched in February 2025, but it's over the last month that it's really come into its own. Slightly cinched and featuring the brand's signature quilting and CC clasp, leather styles will work year-round. The 25 also comes in denim and other lightweight fabrications, as well as a fresh color palette that was clearly made with summertime in mind.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
