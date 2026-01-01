The quietening of fashion over the past few years has led to a rise in elegant, understated designs, and in turn, the rise of the mid-range bag. Without bold logos and branding to shout the luxury appeal of a handbag, space has been made for more affordable styles with serious design prowess to break through the noise. One such brand that has captured the attention of stylish people is Freja NYC, and the Caroline bag appears to be a firm favourite.
Freja NYC has quietly become the under-the-radar bag brand of fashion people across the globe. With a focus on slow and meaningful designs, each new piece shares the same intention to detail, refined look and vegan materials. Whilst they have the look of supple leather, each piece is crafted from ultrafiber, a premium fabric made using recycled microfiber with a top layer of water-based PU. This keeps the elegant look of regular leathers, now with a vegan focus and lightweight finish.
With so many handbag brands around, it takes something special to set a brand apart. Freja’s focus on detail and silhouette has propelled them into the wardrobes of the most stylish people around, with designs starting from the inside out to bring together practicality as well as style. A true example of this is the Caroline bag, created in collaboration with Caroline Lin, crafted to be the ultimate shoulder bag.
Exuding luxury from every angle, the '90s-style shoulder bag features a classic silhouette with softened edges, keeping it polished yet wearable. The longer straps are not only a sleek design detail, but also allow the bag to fit neatly over the shoulder. Inside, you’ll spy the brand’s signature merlot pop of colour, along with an interior slip pocket and key clip. The flap closure secures the style, with a rounded edge to retain the sophisticated look of the bag. No matter the year, no matter the season, this bag will move with your wardrobe and bring its polished finish to any outfit along the way.
Keep scrolling to shop the Freja Caroline bag and shop more Freja bags we adore.
Shop the Freja Caroline Bag
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Espresso
This deep brown shade fits right into all refined palettes.
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Black
Is there anything more classic than black?
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Oat
See Caroline carrying the oat shade above. It pairs seamlessly with neutrals and bolder shades alike.
Freja New York
Caroline Bag Pecan
Carry in the crook of your arm, by the handles or over the shoulder.
Shop More Freja NYC Bags
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Espresso
The Chrystie is also a firm favourite for its softened shape.
Freja New York
Kaia Bag Espresso
A spacious tote for work or weekends.
Freja New York
Paloma Tote Black
The bag is divided into three sections with two side compartments and middle zip pockets with space for a 13" laptio.
Freja New York
Jane Bag Espresso
A sweet barrel-shape bag for those who only carry the essentials.
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag Oat
The Chrystie also comes in a mini version.
Freja New York
Ida Bag Black
Surprisingly spacious, whilst still looking incredibly refined.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.