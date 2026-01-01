From NYC to London—Stylish People Everywhere Are Carrying This Chic, Under-the-Radar Bag

Freja is the insider brand for expensive-looking handbags, and one style in particular has been spotted on stylish people across the globe.

Three women carrying the Freja caroline bag
(Image credit: @indiraci @thecarolinelin @anoukyve)
The quietening of fashion over the past few years has led to a rise in elegant, understated designs, and in turn, the rise of the mid-range bag. Without bold logos and branding to shout the luxury appeal of a handbag, space has been made for more affordable styles with serious design prowess to break through the noise. One such brand that has captured the attention of stylish people is Freja NYC, and the Caroline bag appears to be a firm favourite.

Caroline wears a green blazer, green scarf, maxi denim skirt, black boots and black bag

Caroline carries the Freja NYC Caroline bag in black (£258)

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Freja NYC has quietly become the under-the-radar bag brand of fashion people across the globe. With a focus on slow and meaningful designs, each new piece shares the same intention to detail, refined look and vegan materials. Whilst they have the look of supple leather, each piece is crafted from ultrafiber, a premium fabric made using recycled microfiber with a top layer of water-based PU. This keeps the elegant look of regular leathers, now with a vegan focus and lightweight finish.

Image of chanel ballet flats, freja brown bag, coffee cup

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

With so many handbag brands around, it takes something special to set a brand apart. Freja’s focus on detail and silhouette has propelled them into the wardrobes of the most stylish people around, with designs starting from the inside out to bring together practicality as well as style. A true example of this is the Caroline bag, created in collaboration with Caroline Lin, crafted to be the ultimate shoulder bag.

Caroline wears a white top, white maxi skirt and carries cream bag

Caroline carries the Freja NYC Caroline bag in oat (£258)

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Exuding luxury from every angle, the '90s-style shoulder bag features a classic silhouette with softened edges, keeping it polished yet wearable. The longer straps are not only a sleek design detail, but also allow the bag to fit neatly over the shoulder. Inside, you’ll spy the brand’s signature merlot pop of colour, along with an interior slip pocket and key clip. The flap closure secures the style, with a rounded edge to retain the sophisticated look of the bag. No matter the year, no matter the season, this bag will move with your wardrobe and bring its polished finish to any outfit along the way.

