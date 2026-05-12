As a fashion obsessed editor, I'm always excited to talk about the latest trends to grace the runway, but when it comes to my own wardrobe, I tend to come back to tried and true classics, especially when shopping for designer pieces. If I've saved up my hard earned cash, I like to have the confidence that my luxury purchase is going to go the distance, but one piece that has proved it's worth time and time again is the designer woven bag.
I know what you might be thinking, but no, I don't necessarily mean raffia baskets. After Loewe's ubiquitous basket bag became the smash hit of 2019, it opened the doors for a woven revival that saw Dragon Diffusion rise to prominence, and following that, an intensified appetite for woven leather that made heroes of Bottega Veneta's Jodie and Sardine styles.
Like their straw sisters, leather woven bags have the same artisanal charm that uses texture as a point of difference from the more minimalist bags currently trending. Unlike classic baskets though, they don't feel solely confined to the spring and summer months, and even when I'm bundled up in chunky knits and wool coats, I'll still reach for a woven bag to help to elevate my look
Designer bags manage to have the monopoly on the market as such an intricate bag needs to not only look good, but to be functional as well (and if you've ever had the straps on a high street bag snap on you, you'll know what I mean). Equal parts polished and practical (some of the latest styles are big enough to fit all your essentials and your laptop), I'm a strong advocate for the woven bag as an everyday solution. Versatile, chic and with plenty of carefree attitude, this laidback 'throw-on-and-go' bag feels like a wise investment for those who transition effortlessly between dressed to nines and off-duty comfort.
Latest Videos From
While looking for the perfect designer woven bag this summer, I came across plenty of styles that I'm confident you'll love just as much as I do. Intrigued? Keep scrolling to see my favourite bags to invest in for summer 2026.
Shop the Best Designer Woven Bags 2026
Bottega Veneta
Women's Giorno in Ecru
There are dozens of Bottega bags I could have chosen for this list, but the brand new Giorno is such an elegant shape.
Jacquemus
Turismo Small Woven Suede Bowling Bag in Brown
The soft suede is such a nice finishing touch.
The Row
Lilou Woven Leather Shoulder Bag in Brown
The Row always gets leather handbags right.
Rixo
Saoirse Leather Bag in Dark Brown
Proof that cool woven bags don't just mean rectangular baskets.