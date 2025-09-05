I Spot New It Bags for a Living—This Under-the-Radar Tote Is About to be Everywhere

Liffner is known for sleek, high-quality bags with a timeless appeal, and the new Bowling Bag is set to be the brand's next best-seller.

Woman wears black trench coat, knit jumper, blue jeans and brown bag; woman wears brown barn jacket, black jeans, tan loafers and suede brown bag
(Image credit: @anoukyve @johannapiispa )
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whilst I'm partial to an excellent jacket or staple pair of jeans, handbags are my true passion. For frequent readers of Who What Wear UK, you may have already seen me delve into iconic luxury buys and praise expensive-looking offerings from the high street. It's a topic that I approach with care and insight, and now my expertise tells me that this new style is about to become a beloved style of stylish people everywhere. Truthfully, it already is. If you haven't yet heard of Liffner, the new release of the Bowling Bag serves as the perfect introduction.

The brand has cemented itself as a fashion person's favourite for its eye for detail, understated designs that are crafted to stand the test of time, and sweet details that ensure that those in the know are able to identify each creation as a Liffner piece. Taking in the Bowling bag, you'll recognise that this is a brand that seamlessly brings together timeless design with a joyful, modern edge. Note the bags' handles, known to those who follow the brand as the sprout shoulder straps, a mismatched rounded and sharp finish that denotes the origin of the brand without the need for bold logos or eye-catching monograms. That's Liffner. Bringing together restrained Scandinavian design, exquisite Italian craftspersonship and a touch of individuality to create enduring pieces.

The Bowling bag is impressive in an assortment of ways. First is the high-quality leather that is used for all Liffner's bags, with this style available in smooth black and brown, as well as an elevated suede option. The second is the classic appeal. The soft, rounded bowling bag style is one that remains a staple in handbag collections, with a slightly more relaxed feel than classic structured styles, bringing an ease to everyday dressing. Finally, it's the practicality of the bag that really justifies its place in your wardrobe. The spacious size sets it up to become a beloved work tote or everyday bag for those who like to carry the essentials and a little more. The brand even shows how a laptop can fit comfortably within the measurements. Whilst sizable inside, it's in no way bulky, as the minimalist design brings a streamlined effect.

If you're looking for an elegant, practical and anti-trend bag to join your collection, scroll on to shop Liffner's Bowling bag, and see more tote bags we adore right now.

Shop the Liffner Bowling Bag:

Shop More Tote Bags We Adore:

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸