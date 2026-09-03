Buying a designer bag is no small ordeal, especially these days, when handbags are priced higher than ever before. To invest in one takes significant forethought and involves countless variables that one must consider before pressing purchase (or walking into a boutique and swiping). Rising prices are likely also why so many are now falling back on black handbags. Bold colors and materials don't feel safe—not like black does. But before you invest in a black bag because you think you have to, consider that there are other timeless color options out there—and some are arguably even chicer and more sophisticated.
One such anti-trend shade is beige—specifically, beige suede. The bag color has quietly taken over in 2026, usurping even chocolate brown and burgundy. Much of its growing popularity stems from Matthieu Blazy's Chanel. The designer, who kicked off his tenure at the French fashion house last October with a historic spring/summer 2026 collection, has made beige suede one of the most sought-after color-and-material bag pairings of the year. And the combination's most recent sighting has only spurred fashion's growing interest.
At the start of the Venice Film Festival, Kendall Jenner arrived at the airport wearing a downright historic travel ensemble, featuring an ivory-colored vintage Prada top-and-pant set from the spring/summer 1998 collection that was sourced from the UK-based vintage store, Cheree Cheree, with a vintage Cartier Baignoire watch that The Millennial Decorator, a.k.a. Julia Rabinowitz, sourced. Yet, somehow, those aren't even the best parts of the airport outfit. She finished off the look with an oversized weekender made of a rich beige suede with black leather accents from Blazy's cruise 26/27 Chanel collection.
Immediately, the popular vintage sourcing agency, @sourcewhere, reported a spike in requests for the bag.
Jenner isn't the only person reaching for beige suede bags, though. Elsa Hosk has, too, been carrying her Chanel Maxi Flap Bag in beige suede on repeat, styling the shoulder bag with everything from button-down shirts and jeans to white summer dresses and rain boots. Both examples were elevated by the color and material of her bag, and as much as we love a black leather bag, one simply wouldn't have made the same impact as Hosk's beige suede bag.
Chanel also isn't solely responsible for this rise, even if it was Blazy's bag designs that have driven a lot of this year's interest in the trend. Gucci, too, has leaned into beige suede handbags, with Demi Moore recently donning the Italian brand's Paparazzo bag in the pairing. The Row, Loewe, and Saint Laurent are also on board. Here's the only problem: With so much interest, beige suede bags are selling out left and right. Keep scrolling to shop the ones still in stock while you can.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.