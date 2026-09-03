I Can Tell You're a Fashion Person If You're Wearing One of These Outfits This September

Okay, we’re officially confused about the weather. The 1st of September is technically where autumn begins but after a summer of more heatwaves than we can count, the significant drop in temperature is providing more than just a chill breeze here in the UK. Seriously, Met Office— we were promised a few more warm days. Alas, that is the nature of this transitional period in the UK.
Personally, I’ve always loved this time of year. Perhaps it’s juvenile, but I’ve always associated it with the beginning of a new school year: a chance to refocus, revamp and decide what I could do better for the final quarter. And where better to start than with a refresh of my outfit rotation?
When it comes to deciding what to wear in September, we’re taking it tentatively. Think a slew of stylish but simple outfits that can be easily layered and dressed down according to the weather's turbulent mood. Some days, yes, it will be warm enough for a flip-flop and on others, only a trench coat and thick trousers will do.
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Be it heeled ballet pumps styled with sport shorts or a suede trench coat finished with a swishy midi skirt, the beauty of these outfits is their amenability. With each feature pieces that can be tailored and tapered to work both the moment summer hits and when a sudden downpour approaches— now that's what we call getting more bang for your buck. Scroll down to see our full edit of September-ready outfits.
7 Easy yet Chic Outfits to Wear in September 2026:
1. Fitted Blazer + Straight Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The brilliance of Gabrielle Luksaite's (pictured above) outfit lies in its ability to balance the contemporary with the classic. Her black Tabi’s and stand-up-collar blazer add a playful edge whilst the neutrality of her white denim jeans and subtle hint of emerald in her bag complete the look with a sophisticated polish.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Kora Jacket
This looks almost identical to Gab's own.
The White Company
Marlow Straight Leg Jeans
The contrast stick makes this more than just your everyday pair.
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
These shoes have been going viral on social media as of late.
2. Trench coat + Capri Leggings + Jumper
Style Notes: You'll be hard-pressed to find a jacket that works quite as hard as a trench does come September. Timeless and most importantly functional, it'll keep you warm on cooler days and chilly nights. Keeping her base simple, Nina Lea Jolley plays with colour and trending styles like capri leggings to keep her look feeling fresh.
Shop the Look:
Abercombie
Carrie Long Trench Coat
A classic.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
All of my favourite fashion people wear by the COS clean cut T-shirt.
MANGO
Capri Trousers With Openings
The back zip will lift your derrière in all the right ways.
TONY BIANCO
Krista Heeled Leather Sandals
I'd reserve these heeled sandals for a warmer September day.
Boden
Lucy Cotton V-Neck Jumper
I've seen so many fashionable dressers style V-neck jumpers over white T-shirts recently.
3. Shirt + Trouser + Boots
Style Notes: In my humble opinion, you can never go wrong with an all-black look and Mimi Nguyen (pictured above) is one of the very best I’ve seen. From her relaxed shirt to her softly tailored, fitted trousers, it's an outfit that will easily take you from the office to post-work drinks.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Mason Pant
These look almost identical to Mimi's own.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend:
No need to size up as this black shirt comes naturally oversized.
Tony Bianco
Quest Boot
I've been loving '90s-inspired boots like these as of late.
MANGO
Satin Clutch Bag With Tassels
Trust me, pouch bags are about to become all the rage this year.
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil
In my opinion, these are so well priced for solid god hoops.
4. Coat + Jumper + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The threat of a sudden downpour shouldn’t stop you from putting your summer whites to good use. To make best use of them, take cues from Debora Rosa (pictured above) and style yours with a cosy grey V-neck jumper, long camel wool coat and minimal loafers to create a look that's as chic as it is functional.
Shop the Look:
Karen Millen
Forever Wool Double Breasted Tailored Midi Coat
This is sign to invest in a good wool coat early before they sell out.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
If you missed out on last years best selling V-neck, its back in a full size range.
M&S
Pure Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt
Style with capri's and loafers.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Sammie Loafers
These loafers have been top of my wishlist since last year.
CHIMI
Code
Shop Kendall Jenner's favourite style.
5. Leather Bomber + Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: If dressing like an off-duty supermodel is the goal, then Nnenna Echem (pictured above) has the look for you. Consisting of a stylish funnel-neck leather bomber, straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe boots, the outfit balances an air of ‘90s classicism with a fresh, contemporary mood.
Shop the Look:
Allsaints
Elisa Leather Bomber Jacket
Allsaints leather jacket selection has always been regarded as some of the best.
COS
Valley Bootcut Jeans
I wear these jeans at least once a week.
M&S
Leather Stiletto Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
Trust me, these are about to become your every day boot.
The perfect way to shield your eye's from the drerrie weather.
6. T-shirt + Sport Shorts + Heeled Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: If you know anything about my style, a pair of sport shorts had to feature in this roundup at least once. Having shed their sluggish connotations, they can look super polished. Case-in-point: Marina Torres (pictured above) look. Using a long-sleeved T-shirt as coverage and heeled ballet pumps for a fashion-forward polish, her shorts are the perfect finishing touch. Bonus points if you match your accessories to you shorts as she has.
Shop the Look:
Leset
Margo cotton-jersey T-shirt
Size up for a looser, more relaxed fit.
Adanola
Woven Tape Detail Shorts
Shop Marina's exact shorts.
The Row
90's Bag
Find me a chicer bag, I'll wait.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ballet Flats - Black - 2
If you missed out on Massimo Dutti's viral pair of heeled ballet flats, Zara have a pair almost identical.
NEIMA ROW
Tia Black
These sunglasses have just to the top of my wishlist.
7. Suede Trench + Midi skirt + Flip Flops
Style Notes: Having spent the last six months in flips flips, I’m not ready quite ready to pack the style away just yet. So this month, I’ll be taking pointers from Sylive Mus (pictured above). Her chocolate brown suede trench coat and black satin midi skirt quietly scream autumn, making her flip-flops feel less beach-ready and more city.
Shop the Look:
Roman
Suedette Coat
This looks almost identical to Sylvie's own.
Reformation
Layla Silk Knee Length Skirt
This is exactly how I'll be dressing this September.
M&S
Pure Cotton Slash Neck Top
I've seen so many boat neck top around lately.
Archies Footwear
Arch Support Flip Flops - Classic
I'm a massive fan of Archies arch support flip flops.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.