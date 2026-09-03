I Can Tell You're a Fashion Person If You're Wearing One of These Outfits This September

I've collated seven easy but elegant outfit ideas to help you get dressed this autumn. Keep scrolling to see and shop the outfits perfect for the new season.

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What to wear in September 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Okay, we’re officially confused about the weather. The 1st of September is technically where autumn begins but after a summer of more heatwaves than we can count, the significant drop in temperature is providing more than just a chill breeze here in the UK. Seriously, Met Office— we were promised a few more warm days. Alas, that is the nature of this transitional period in the UK.

Personally, I’ve always loved this time of year. Perhaps it’s juvenile, but I’ve always associated it with the beginning of a new school year: a chance to refocus, revamp and decide what I could do better for the final quarter. And where better to start than with a refresh of my outfit rotation?

When it comes to deciding what to wear in September, we’re taking it tentatively. Think a slew of stylish but simple outfits that can be easily layered and dressed down according to the weather's turbulent mood. Some days, yes, it will be warm enough for a flip-flop and on others, only a trench coat and thick trousers will do.

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Be it heeled ballet pumps styled with sport shorts or a suede trench coat finished with a swishy midi skirt, the beauty of these outfits is their amenability. With each feature pieces that can be tailored and tapered to work both the moment summer hits and when a sudden downpour approaches— now that's what we call getting more bang for your buck. Scroll down to see our full edit of September-ready outfits.

7 Easy yet Chic Outfits to Wear in September 2026:

1. Fitted Blazer + Straight Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats

gabsluk

(Image credit: @gabsluk)

Style Notes: The brilliance of Gabrielle Luksaite's (pictured above) outfit lies in its ability to balance the contemporary with the classic. Her black Tabi’s and stand-up-collar blazer add a playful edge whilst the neutrality of her white denim jeans and subtle hint of emerald in her bag complete the look with a sophisticated polish.

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2. Trench coat + Capri Leggings + Jumper

ninaleacaine

(Image credit: @ninaleacaine)

Style Notes: You'll be hard-pressed to find a jacket that works quite as hard as a trench does come September. Timeless and most importantly functional, it'll keep you warm on cooler days and chilly nights. Keeping her base simple, Nina Lea Jolley plays with colour and trending styles like capri leggings to keep her look feeling fresh.

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3. Shirt + Trouser + Boots

mimixn

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: In my humble opinion, you can never go wrong with an all-black look and Mimi Nguyen (pictured above) is one of the very best I’ve seen. From her relaxed shirt to her softly tailored, fitted trousers, it's an outfit that will easily take you from the office to post-work drinks.

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4. Coat + Jumper + Ballet Flats

deborabrosa

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: The threat of a sudden downpour shouldn’t stop you from putting your summer whites to good use. To make best use of them, take cues from Debora Rosa (pictured above) and style yours with a cosy grey V-neck jumper, long camel wool coat and minimal loafers to create a look that's as chic as it is functional.

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5. Leather Bomber + Jeans + Boots

nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If dressing like an off-duty supermodel is the goal, then Nnenna Echem (pictured above) has the look for you. Consisting of a stylish funnel-neck leather bomber, straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe boots, the outfit balances an air of ‘90s classicism with a fresh, contemporary mood.

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6. T-shirt + Sport Shorts + Heeled Ballet Pumps

marina_torres

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: If you know anything about my style, a pair of sport shorts had to feature in this roundup at least once. Having shed their sluggish connotations, they can look super polished. Case-in-point: Marina Torres (pictured above) look. Using a long-sleeved T-shirt as coverage and heeled ballet pumps for a fashion-forward polish, her shorts are the perfect finishing touch. Bonus points if you match your accessories to you shorts as she has.

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7. Suede Trench + Midi skirt + Flip Flops

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(Image credit: @)

Style Notes: Having spent the last six months in flips flips, I’m not ready quite ready to pack the style away just yet. So this month, I’ll be taking pointers from Sylive Mus (pictured above). Her chocolate brown suede trench coat and black satin midi skirt quietly scream autumn, making her flip-flops feel less beach-ready and more city.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.