Let's Get Stylish—These New Zara Items Are Giving "I'm the Chicest Person This Fall"

Let's get stylish, okay? I know you're already stylish, so what I really mean is let's add some chic items to that wardrobe. Zara is a great resource to uncover the modern staples to create fashionable outfits.
Below, you'll find an edit of the best new fall arrivals from Zara. Forward jackets? You better believe you'll find everything from cool funnel-neck styles to leathers. What about versatile basics? You'll absolutely find standouts, along with gorgeous shoes, knits, and more.
ZARA
Metallic Zipper Sweatshirt
A zippered pullover is a no-fail piece.
ZARA
Belted Faux Leather Jacket
This jacket looks far more expensive than it is.
ZARA
Hooded Bomber Sweatshirt
Talk about a cool sweatshirt.
ZARA
Detachable Hood Jacket
ZARA
Contrast Henley T-Shirt
ZARA
Belted Midi Skater Skirt
ZARA
Low-Rise Flare Pants
You'll get a lot of wear out of this sweater.
Zw Collection
Bomber Jacket
ZARA
100% Wool Striped Short Sleeve Jumper
Adore these colors together.
ZARA
Polka Dot Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Striped Mock Neck T-Shirt
Wear on its own or for layering.
ZARA
Satin Lace Midi Skirt
You could style this skirt with a sweater and boots once the temperature drops.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
Zw Collection
Striped Bib Shirt
ZARA
Satin Double-Breasted Blazer
Zw Collection
100% Leather Buckle Jacket
ZARA
Fitted Ribbed Knit Jacket
ZARA
Striped Tie-Neck Shirt
Can't go wrong with loafers.
ZARA
Trf High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans