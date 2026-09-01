Let's Get Stylish—These New Zara Items Are Giving "I'm the Chicest Person This Fall"

I can't get over the fresh jackets.

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Model wearing Zara fall clothing.
(Image credit: Zara)

Let's get stylish, okay? I know you're already stylish, so what I really mean is let's add some chic items to that wardrobe. Zara is a great resource to uncover the modern staples to create fashionable outfits.

Below, you'll find an edit of the best new fall arrivals from Zara. Forward jackets? You better believe you'll find everything from cool funnel-neck styles to leathers. What about versatile basics? You'll absolutely find standouts, along with gorgeous shoes, knits, and more.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.