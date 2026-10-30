Looking Like a European It Girl Is Easy This Winter—Just Wear One of These 5 Elegant Trends
From mood-boosting knits to considered waisted silhouettes, scroll on to see five elevated and elegant trends I've spotted on chic Europeans this season, and that I’m adding to my winter 2026 wardrobe.
Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a classic dresser to the core, prioritising simple silhouettes, neutral hues and pared-back designs. But even a minimalist like me gets bored of wearing the same basics day after day. So, for winter 2026, I’ve made it my goal to add slightly trendier pieces to my outfit rotations—nothing too out there, of course, as I still want my capsule wardrobe to feel timeless and well within my comfort zone. I’m after fresher but no less wearable fashion tweaks that will take my winter outfits from simple to elevated. And my first port of call? Scouting what the chicest dressers around Europe are wearing.
Whether you’re a maximalist or a more simplistic dresser like me, there are just certain fashion trends that make your outfits look considered and yet, somehow, don't feel too try-hard. Cool European dressers I follow always seem to deliver on this formidable combination, so they're always where I look if I'm interested in adopting a new trend before anyone else.
From eternally chic Parisiennes to functionally-stylish Scandi girls and, of course, the eclectic aesthetics I spot every day on my travels around London, the European fashion set consistently brings about new trends and looks that strike the balance between modern and classic. And this season is no different.
From mood-boosting knits to considered waisted silhouettes, keep scrolling to discover the five elevated but elegant European fashion trends I’ll be adding to my winter 2026 wardrobe.
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5 European Fashion Trends I'm Adding to My Winter 2026 Capsule
WHERE: Oslo, Norway
WHAT: Fringe-Detailing
Style notes: A statement detail that somehow also manages to feel inherently sophisticated, fringe hemlines are the perfect addition to any minimalist's wardrobe this season, and I’ve been majorly inspired by the elegant fashion girls from Oslo. Bringing texture and movement to an otherwise basic winter outfit, it comes without the need for bold colours or busy patterns that feel a little too out there for pared-back dressers like me.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Fringed Scarf Jacket
I've had my eye on this iconic scarf jacket for awhile.
These will add interest to even the most basic of tees.
WHERE: Paris, France
WHAT: Waisted Jackets
Style notes: Waisted silhouettes have been huge in the past few years, and the French girls have proven that they’re going nowhere for winter 2026. An instant outfit elevator, chic Parisiennes have proven that a jacket with a cinched-in waist is not only extremely flattering, but the shape provides a polished finish that will dress up any jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers this season. And the best part? The luxury and high-street picks I’ve rounded up below prove that this sophisticated outerwear style will look expensive regardless of the price point you choose to invest in.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Suedette Collared Peplum Utility Jacket
No one will believe this is a high-street find.
Jacquemus
De-Nîmes Denim Jacket
An elegant take on the classic denim jacket.
ralph lauren
Stretch Wool Crepe Jacket
This will go with everything you own.
H&M
Scoop-Neck Jersey Blazer
Such as flattering neckline.
WHERE: London, England
WHAT: Violet Knitwear
Style notes: I’ve been spotting bright purple knits on my commute around London for a while now. A much bolder alternative to the darker neutrals I tend to reach for when the temperature drops, I’ll be wearing violet jumpers, cardigans, scarves, and gloves in place of the vibrant cherry reds I added to my wardrobe in 2025. This knitwear colour trend feels eye-catching enough to gain the acceptance of the more daring dressers around the city, but remains wearable enough for those with a more classic taste, like me.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Pure Cashmere T-Shirt
Wear with jeans, tailored trousers and midi skirts alike.
SANDRO
Ribbed-Knit V-Neck Wool and Cashmere Jumper
An investment knit you'll rely on for many years to come.
MANGO
Fringed Edge Scarf
If a jumper feels too daring for you, why not try this more subtle scarf.
ZARA
Soft Knit Jumper
Just the right amount of slouch.
WHERE: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
WHAT: Animal-Print Faux Fur
Style notes: Faux fur and animal print are in no way new trends for winter, but pair them together as the Dutch fashion girls do, and you’ve got yourself a fresh detail to elevate your cold-weather looks. Whether it be leopard, zebra, or even the most recently trending deer print, faux fur in these patterns will act as a point of difference in an otherwise pared-back outfit. Not to mention, the faux fur will keep you cosy even on the chilliest of days.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Fluffy Jacket
Cosy and chic in equal measure.
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Fur Scarf
An instant outfit elevator.
revolve
Alivia Faux Fur Jacket
Just so chic.
Next
Heavyweight Faux Fur Scarf
Deer print is my newest obsession.
WHERE: Munich, Germany
WHAT: Check Prints
Style notes: If you’ve already started your winter shopping, you’ve likely noticed checks are everywhere at the moment, and the chicest dressers in Munich have fully embraced the trend. Whether it be preppy plaid or moody ‘dark academia’ tartan, checks are an elevated pattern in neutral hues that still feels wearable to a minimal dresser like me. And you best believe I’ll be using this print trend as an easy way to add interest to my winter capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
Loewe
Checked Wool Blouson Jacket
I'd style this with espresso tailored trousers and suede loafers.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.