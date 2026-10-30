Looking Like a European It Girl Is Easy This Winter—Just Wear One of These 5 Elegant Trends

From mood-boosting knits to considered waisted silhouettes, scroll on to see five elevated and elegant trends I've spotted on chic Europeans this season, and that I’m adding to my winter 2026 wardrobe.

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@thealiceedit, @annaaborisovna, @amaka.hamelijnck, @dinahansen, @selenamual,  @ingridedvinsen, and @aidabadji_, wearing winter 2026&#039;s European fashion trends
(Image credit: @thealiceedit, @annaaborisovna, @amaka.hamelijnck, @dinahansen, @selenamual,  @ingridedvinsen, @aidabadji_, Who What Wear UK)
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Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a classic dresser to the core, prioritising simple silhouettes, neutral hues and pared-back designs. But even a minimalist like me gets bored of wearing the same basics day after day. So, for winter 2026, I’ve made it my goal to add slightly trendier pieces to my outfit rotations—nothing too out there, of course, as I still want my capsule wardrobe to feel timeless and well within my comfort zone. I’m after fresher but no less wearable fashion tweaks that will take my winter outfits from simple to elevated. And my first port of call? Scouting what the chicest dressers around Europe are wearing.

@ingridedvinsen wears a white fringe satin scarf,&amp;nbsp;@selenamual wears a leopard-print faux-fur trim jacket, @annabelrosendahl wears a grey fringe scarf coat, @sylviemus_ wears a black waisted jacket

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen@annabelrosendahl, @selenamual, @sylviemus_)

Whether you’re a maximalist or a more simplistic dresser like me, there are just certain fashion trends that make your outfits look considered and yet, somehow, don't feel too try-hard. Cool European dressers I follow always seem to deliver on this formidable combination, so they're always where I look if I'm interested in adopting a new trend before anyone else.

From eternally chic Parisiennes to functionally-stylish Scandi girls and, of course, the eclectic aesthetics I spot every day on my travels around London, the European fashion set consistently brings about new trends and looks that strike the balance between modern and classic. And this season is no different.

From mood-boosting knits to considered waisted silhouettes, keep scrolling to discover the five elevated but elegant European fashion trends I’ll be adding to my winter 2026 wardrobe.

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WHERE: Oslo, Norway

WHAT: Fringe-Detailing

@dinahansen wears a black fringe scarf with a white maxi coat, @ingridedvinsen wears a cream fringe scarf with a black maxi coat, @annabelrosendahl wears a grey fringe scarf jacket

(Image credit: @dinahansen, @ingridedvinsen, @annabelrosendahl)

Style notes: A statement detail that somehow also manages to feel inherently sophisticated, fringe hemlines are the perfect addition to any minimalist's wardrobe this season, and I’ve been majorly inspired by the elegant fashion girls from Oslo. Bringing texture and movement to an otherwise basic winter outfit, it comes without the need for bold colours or busy patterns that feel a little too out there for pared-back dressers like me.

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WHERE: Paris, France

WHAT: Waisted Jackets

@sylviemus_ wears a black waisted jacket and maxi skirt, @sabinasocol wears a waisted barn jacket and brown leggings, @aidabadji_wears a brown waisted jacket

(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @sabinasocol, @aidabadji_)

Style notes: Waisted silhouettes have been huge in the past few years, and the French girls have proven that they’re going nowhere for winter 2026. An instant outfit elevator, chic Parisiennes have proven that a jacket with a cinched-in waist is not only extremely flattering, but the shape provides a polished finish that will dress up any jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers this season. And the best part? The luxury and high-street picks I’ve rounded up below prove that this sophisticated outerwear style will look expensive regardless of the price point you choose to invest in.

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WHERE: London, England

WHAT: Violet Knitwear

@chloekathbutler wears a violet jumper with a grey knit and suede skirt, Who What Wear&#039;s Natalie Munro wears a violet jumper and jeans, @thealiceedit wears a violet jumper with a white tee and cargos

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler, Who What Wear UK, @thealiceedit)

Style notes: I’ve been spotting bright purple knits on my commute around London for a while now. A much bolder alternative to the darker neutrals I tend to reach for when the temperature drops, I’ll be wearing violet jumpers, cardigans, scarves, and gloves in place of the vibrant cherry reds I added to my wardrobe in 2025. This knitwear colour trend feels eye-catching enough to gain the acceptance of the more daring dressers around the city, but remains wearable enough for those with a more classic taste, like me.

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WHERE: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

WHAT: Animal-Print Faux Fur

lindatol_ wears a leopard-print faux-fur jacket, @amaka.hamelijnck wears a deer-print faux-fur jacket, @selenamual wears a leopard-print faux-fur trim jacket

(Image credit: @lindatol_, @amaka.hamelijnck, @selenamual)

Style notes: Faux fur and animal print are in no way new trends for winter, but pair them together as the Dutch fashion girls do, and you’ve got yourself a fresh detail to elevate your cold-weather looks. Whether it be leopard, zebra, or even the most recently trending deer print, faux fur in these patterns will act as a point of difference in an otherwise pared-back outfit. Not to mention, the faux fur will keep you cosy even on the chilliest of days.

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WHERE: Munich, Germany

WHAT: Check Prints

@immegii wears a red check jacket and short with a black coat and boots, @annaaborisovna wears a green check shirt with black trousers, @courtney__flowers wears a brown check coat and leather tote

(Image credit: @immegii, @annaaborisovna, @courtney__flowers)

Style notes: If you’ve already started your winter shopping, you’ve likely noticed checks are everywhere at the moment, and the chicest dressers in Munich have fully embraced the trend. Whether it be preppy plaid or moody ‘dark academia’ tartan, checks are an elevated pattern in neutral hues that still feels wearable to a minimal dresser like me. And you best believe I’ll be using this print trend as an easy way to add interest to my winter capsule wardrobe.

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.