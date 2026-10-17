We Try Before You Buy: How Fashion Insiders Are Wearing Purple Now
You've seen it on the runways and on your favourite stylish celebs, and now it's in your social media feeds. We can all agree that purple is having a major fashion moment right now, and if you're wondering how to wear the divisive hue, our editors have the answer.
Our We Try Before You Buy series aims to take the stress out of shopping and eliminate the number of Post Office visits you make each month to return failed online orders. We test new-season buys and styling ideas so you don’t have to, and this month, our editors experimented with this season's trending colour, purple, to see how to make it work for their wardrobes and yours.
Granted, it may be the one colour trend no one saw coming (except Who What Wear UK, of course), but however you feel about bold purple, it's clear that it's causing a real stir in autumn/winter 2026. With designers making a compelling case for embracing colour beyond the usual seasonal palette of rust, brown and khaki, rich purple has emerged as the shade that fashion insiders are wearing now. Of course, "purple" is a wide term that covers everything from rich aubergine to soft lilac, but if the Celine, Ferragamo and Loewe collections taught us anything, it's that royal purple is leading the charge.
Before you write purple off as too tricky to style, the autumn/winter collections offered plenty of inspiration for making it feel both modern and wearable. At Valentino, a vibrant purple pencil skirt was styled with a peach knit and fur collar, proving that unexpected pairings can feel remarkably chic. Elsewhere, Issey Miyake, COS and Balenciaga embraced head-to-toe purple, demonstrating how tonal dressing can give the shade a polished and considered feel. Whether you gravitate towards Mugler's slightly berry-toned grape or Weekend Max Mara's zingy violet, it would seem there is a statement shade for just about every wardrobe.
Of course, you don’t need to commit to a full runway-inspired look to get involved. If your wardrobe is largely made up of neutrals, a bright knit, a pair of tailored purple trousers or a statement handbag are easy ways to introduce the trend. Those who prefer a bolder approach can experiment with colour-blocking, pairing purple with cherry red for a particularly fashion-forward combination, or lean into the season’s monochromatic mood with coordinating separates or grounding black, chocolate brown or grey.
Over on the red carpets (and off-duty, too), celebrities are leaning into the look, stepping out in purple ensembles so bold that they have people gathering around the water cooler to discuss them the next day. You may not remember what film he was in most recently, but you will remember where you were when you saw Alexander Skarsgård in purple Valentino track pants and red socks. And even if it isn't quite scarf weather in the UK, Zoë Kravitz just updated her favourite styling signature (adding a pop-of-colour scarf to a largely black-and-white outfit) with an amethyst option in a move other stylish dressers are sure to follow this winter.
So, as a team of fashion editors up for any (clothing-related) challenge, we got to thinking about how to introduce purple into our own wardrobes. Whether you’re interested in updating your everyday knitwear, searching for an alternative to your plain white tee or looking for an outfit that feels a little more directional, our editors have been road-testing purple to provide you with plenty of inspiration. Keep scrolling to see how to wear the purple trend this season, with the chicest colour combinations, styling ideas and the key pieces to know about now.
How Who What Wear UK Editors Are Wearing Purple Now
Head-to-Toe
Style Notes: Before you panic, we're not sure we're quite ready to stack layers of purple with matching accessories, so "head-to-toe" in this case refers to the instant, one-piece outfit: the dress. With no need to think about complementary pieces, purple dresses are a easy way to add a dose of drama without having to think about colour pairings. If in doubt, black goes with everything, and for fashion news editor Natalie, slinky, purple dresses are ticking all the right boxes.
"With its supple velvet composition and calf-skimming bodycon silhouette, Desigual's textured, flocked dress hits all the right ’90s notes. Flecked with hints of dusty burgundy, this feels like a more approachable way to embrace purple head-to-toe, whilst still making an impact. I wore mine without a layer, but I think it would look just as good styled with a red or burgundy jacket, picking up on the subtle colour accents woven into the design." — Natalie Munro, fashion news editor
Shop Purple Dresses:
Desigual
Midi Flocked Dress
Rat & Boa
Absinthe Dress
Loewe
Dress in Wool Blend
Colour-Pop Accessories
Style Notes: Balenciaga! Acne Studios! Dior Men's! Purple bags have been seen nestled in the crooks of arms and casually slung over stylish shoulders for the past few months, and party season is the perfect time to lean into statement bags that bring a look to life. For colour sceptics who are uncertain about purple ready-to-wear, a great bag (or even the flash of a sock) nods to the trend without being overbearing, something our junior fashion editor Imani is backing.
"I’ve long been a believer that accessories are the easiest way to have a little fun with colour, and this look feels like a case in point. From the punchy pop of purple in the bag to the more muted plum of my socks, introducing this vibrant shade energised a more minimalist look whilst bringing out the best in my red jumper. Bold, but not too try-hard, Mulberry has nailed the trend with brand new bags in a new amethyst colourway that has tempted me away from black." — Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, junior fashion editor
Shop Purple Mulberry Bags:
Mulberry
Small Stevie Top Handle
Mulberry
Small Roxanne Bag
Mulberry
Bayswater Bag
The Basic Tee
Style Notes: Let's just call it: 2026 is the year of the long-sleeved T-shirt, as at some point we collectively agreed we'd had enough of cropped baby tees and opted for baggier boyfriend fits instead. If you've already stocked up on white, grey and black, purple could be the new addition you didn't know you needed to brighten up everyday denim.
"I'll keep saying it: every great wardrobe starts with a basic tee, and in 2026, the most relevant iteration is a long-sleeved crew-neck in a punchy shade of purple. Making the bold hue feel more wearable, the simple cut is a breeze to style with jeans. Bringing colour to my complexion in a way my go-to white and black tees simply never could, this proved a low-lift, high-impact way to energise my everyday styling." — Natalie
Shop COS Purple Tops:
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
For Evening
Style Notes: If you weren't convinced by sweeping gowns in jewel tones, there is an equally strong alternative for evening that isn't "jeans and a nice top". Purple silk is decadent, unapologetic and always knows how to make an entrance, and whether you pair it with capris, skirts, tailored shorts or wide-leg trousers, this is an elegant, after-dark option for when you're tired of sequins.
"In my book, why save the party just for December? Party dressing should be a year-round affair. That said, if all-out glamour feels a little much for the average weekday, the trick is to dress it down, tempering the mood with a loose leather bomber, capris and kitten heels to make the whole ensemble feel less contrived. It’s that high-low mix of rich-looking purple silk and tough black separates that make it feel a little dark, edgy and grounded by staples. Right now, Reformation is my go-to for slinky purple pieces with cool-girl energy." — Imani
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.