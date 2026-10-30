While many people are scrambling to find last-minute Halloween costumes right now, I'm happily excluding myself from the festivities and focusing instead on securing my fall wardrobe. I've got bigger things to worry about than cobbling together an Elle Woods outfit or DIYing a pair of Victoria's Secret Angel wings—I have gaps in my real-life wardrobe that desperately need filling! Yes, I sound like the ultimate Halloween Scrooge, but I'm totally fine with that.
Right now, I'm excited to shop for leather jackets, jeans, and loafers, so obviously I'm obsessed with Katie Holmes's newest outfit. She wore the Mateo Bomber Jacket ($600) from Banana Republic's new collab with Zankov, along with Banana Republic High-Rise Barrel Jeans ($148). She styled them with a black bag and burgundy leather loafers that perfectly matched the color of her jacket. If you ask me, a pair of merlot-hued loafers screams fashion person, so they're a foolproof investment for 2027. The color always looks expensive no matter the actual price tag, and it's simultaneously trendy and timeless.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.