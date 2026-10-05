The Chicest Women in Any Room Are Wearing This Elegant Yet Very Cool Trend

The autumn/winter 2026 runways have confirmed one thing—while hushed luxury isn't out, we're seeing much more personality and whimsy being added to the trend and otherwise classic outfits.
Now, if you consider yourself a through-and-through minimalist like me, this might sound daunting. However, rest assured that there are a number of traditionally “maximalist” trends that can apply themselves just as well to the pared-back dresser. And the one that’s at the top of my radar for the season ahead? The fringe fashion trend.
A statement detail that somehow also manages to feel inherently sophisticated and timeless, the tassels set to dominate winter 2026 are a far cry from the Western or boho aesthetics that might initially come to mind. Instead, they feel like a seamless evolution for those of us who might typically adopt a less-is-more approach to dressing, but are now looking to add an element of interest to our outfits in a way that feels considered and tasteful.
Spotted in the form of outerwear, dresses, trousers, scarves and even knitwear, elegant fashion people are using this detail as a built-in accessory that adds texture and movement to a basic outfit without having to rely on bold colours, busy patterns or over-the-top accessories that can often feel a little too out there for someone like myself. Not to mention that the playful fringing adds a sense of softness to the sharper silhouettes such as blazers and starched coats that a polished dresser tends to opt for throughout the cooler months.
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Now, I’m well aware that a trend like this can run the risk of looking a little gimmicky, so my personal inclination is to stick to simple fringing instead of heavily tiered detailing, neutral hues and high-quality fabrics such as suede, silk and leather. This ensures that your outfit will look elevated, but also remain premium-looking and refined—something I’m sure we all want to emulate this season.
So if you, too, are interested in adopting this eye-catching yet elegant trend into your own outfits, but aren’t sure where to start, below, I’ve rounded up the best fringe fashion items to consider adding to your wardrobe.
Shop the Elevated Fringe Fashion Trend
Toteme
Fringed Scarf Jacket
Toteme's iconic scarf jacket has been updated in this elevated fringe iteration.
Topshop
Satin Scarf
Tie this around you waist. neck or the handle of your tote.
Simkhai
Jordan caped wool and cashmere maxi dress
An elegant knit dress you'll never want to part with.
ZARA
Fringed Shoulder Bag
Of course, Zara has already hopped on to winter 2026's hottest trend.
Rohe
Fringe Scarf Poncho
No notes.
Anthropologie
Jacquard Fringed Wrap Skirt
Imagine this with a cashmere knit and ankle boots.
H&M
Fringed Loafers
How cool are these?
TALLER MARMO
Cecil fringed crepe kaftan
Taller Marmo has been all about the fringe trend far longer than any other brand.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.