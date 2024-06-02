6 Quick Dress Outfits That Are Guaranteed To Invite Compliments This Summer

Contending with busy parks? Check. Swapping jeans for skirts? Check. Hayfever? Triple check. It looks like summer is just around the corner, and with so many new dress trends already making their way into stores, we're officially ready to make the move from transitional wardrobe to warm-weather commitment. From flirty minis to boho maxis, summer dresses are the easiest and most elegant way to pull together a summer look. And although we aren't quite ready to give up on oversized shirts, linen trousers, and breezy skirts just yet, we find that the right dress can be the foundation for so many compliment-worthy outfits without having to do the extra legwork of figuring out what will go with it. (Hint: everything does.) With that being said, dresses are nothing new, so we're confident you already have a wardrobe full of great options, so rather than encouraging you to start from scratch, we've pulled together some easy ways to style them up.

Should you be fortunate enough to be booking a holiday, don't pack until you've seen the simple, 90's dress trend that you can wear for both day and night. Settling for summer in the city? We've got you. Trainers will feel so much more polished with the dress influencers are wearing theirs with now. Oh, and of course, there's work too! And whether you're in an office or are always on the go, there's one colour you can rely on for a sleek and sophisticated look, but more on that later.

While little black dresses are forever, and long white dresses are seasonal staple, we thought about all of the hero dresses that are likely to be in your wardrobes, and searched through to socials to see how Instagram's best dressed are making classic dresses feel fresh again. From kitsch puffed sleeve dresses to slinky slips, keep scrolling for 6 summer dress outfits to carry you through the season in the most stylish way possible. And, they only take five minutes to assemble.

1. Head-to-toe Black

Style Notes: Yes, it is possible to wear black in summer without overheating. Strip back the layers and opt for an airy maxi for a chic instant outfit that doesn't need over-accessorising. We're taking notes from Valeria [pictured above], and pairing this elegant dress with a black bag and shoes for an expensive look that you can put together without a second thought.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Midi Skater Dress £40 SHOP NOW The princess-waist cut makes this fit ultra-flattering.

Arket Chunky Thong Sandals £139 SHOP NOW You'll wear these on repeat in summer.

OLIVER PEOPLES + Khaite 1966c Oversized Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £450 SHOP NOW These are top of my wish list right now.

TOTEME T-Lock Top Handle Black €1190 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear editor favourite.

2. Slip Dress + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: There is no dress code that a slip dress can't meet, and Zoe Foster's outfit is a case in point. Not only would this white slip look good with a chunky, flat sandal like a Birkenstock, it's just as good dressed up with an evening heel too. No need to suffer in high stilettos though, fashion insiders rely on kitten and demi-heels for a look equally chic that comfortably lasts all night.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Dahlia Cotton Sweater Dress £198 SHOP NOW The thicker fabric ensures a smoother silhouette.

& Other Stories Kitten Heel Leather Sandals £115 SHOP NOW These come in three different colours, but the chocolate brown shade is so current.

Loewe Small Paseo Basket in Raffia and Nappa Calfskin £1750 SHOP NOW Brand new from Loewe, a cult classic in the making.

Whistles Curved Earring £35 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.

3. Mini Dress + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be summer without the opportunity to go bare-legged, and a playful mini deserves an equally cute shoe trend—enter the ballet flat. Of course, a versatile mini would be perfectly paired with a leather ballet pump for a nod to French styling, but Salome's mesh flats are ideal for summer heatwaves when you'd prefer to be wearing nothing at all.

Shop the Look:

Asceno Antigua Checked Linen Minidress £255 SHOP NOW Act fast, this sale find is nearly out of stock.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Bravo, COS.

M&S Collection Straw Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW I keep telling everyone I know about M&S' exceptionally good basket bags.

BELLE SMITH Champagne Diamond Hoops £1080 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful, subtle hint of sparkle.

4. Floral Dresses + Slides

Style Notes: Floral dress trends have evolved in 2024, and we're currently obsessed with rustic, provincial inspired prints that look like they've stepped straight out of an idyllic village in the South of France. These colourful, micro florals come into their own in the summer, and look best with brown leather, raffia, and cosy knits to drape around your shoulders after the sun sets.

Shop the Look:

KITRI Velma Red Rosebud Midi Dress £165 SHOP NOW Kitri got the pretty print memo.

H&M Leather Sandals £38 SHOP NOW H&M have some of the most affordable (but expensive looking) slides on the market.

GANNI Knitted Cardigan £245 SHOP NOW You can wear this all year round.

CELINE Cat-Eye Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW Celine sunnies are the fashion insider go-to.

5. Prairie Dresses + Mary Janes

Style Notes: Echo the colours of a countryside summer with a watercolour prairie dress, Mary Janes and a sensible trench (you know, just in case). This outfit is light enough for high temperatures, and layers up when you need it, and you'll wear it long into autumn too just by adding a pair of socks or tights.

Shop the Look:

Hill House Home Scarlett Midi Nap Dress in White Floral Patchwork £190 SHOP NOW Hill House Home is the first place we think of when it comes to cute midi dresses.

Flabelus Ishmael Mary Janes £118 SHOP NOW These come in just about every colour you can think of, so there's a pair for every outfit.

H&M Short Trench Coat £45 SHOP NOW Let's face it, it's too warm for long coats.

JW Anderson Logo Shade Bucket Hat £150 SHOP NOW For the city and the beach.

6. Puff Sleeve Dress + Trainers

Style Notes: Looking for an outfit you can throw on for a weekend of errands? Trainers are always reliable, but when you want to give the impression that you've taken your time getting ready, dress up casual kicks with a pretty dress. Not only does the combination make sense, it's also incredibly comfortable. You're welcome.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Blue Ditsy Floral Beau Midi Dress £63 SHOP NOW Choose from hot pink, bright green, or this calming blue floral.

NEW BALANCE 574 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW White trainers will never go out of style.

Zara Bucket Bag with Buckle £30 SHOP NOW No one will believe that this from the high-street.

