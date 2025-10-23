I love almost everything about winter, from the brisk morning walks with a hot matcha in hand to choosing which cold-weather accessories I’ll be investing in. But, there’s one part of the season that I’ll never be a fan of—rainy days. Between the bulky rain macs and frumpy welly boots, I end up feeling as miserable as the weather looks. And unfortunately for me, the showers have already started here in the UK.
However, for winter 2025, I’m determined to look elegant and polished even when it's pouring outside. I mean, let’s be honest with ourselves, there’s a high chance that we’ll have more rainy days than not over the next few months, so it’s crucial to look, and more importantly, feel good even when the downpour starts. I therefore decided to take a browse at my favourite style influencers on Instagram for some wet-weather outfit inspiration. And I was not disappointed.
From savvy layering techniques that keep you equal parts warm, dry and stylish to intentional accessories that perfectly blend form and function, below, I’ve rounded up seven elegant rainy day outfits to try out this winter. Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.
9 Elegant Rainy Day Outfits to See You Through Winter 2025
1. Technical Jacket + Barrel Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: 'Technical chic' is having a moment this season, and there’s no better time to adopt this utility-led style into your outfit than when it’s raining outside. Add a pair of barrel-trousers to elevate this classic outerwear style, and then keep accessories simple and practical.
Shop the Look:
COS
Hooded Wool Utility Jacket
This will come in handy no matter the time of year.
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Trousers
Such an elevated silhouette.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers
Taekwondo is the newest Adidas style that fashion people are turning to.
Miu Miu
Medium Leather Tote Bag
Elegant, practical and timeless.
2. Car Coat + Cropped Trousers + Boots
Style Notes: Stay prepared for unpredictable weather with a waterproof car coat. It’s easy to wear and will look just as chic on those days when it’s not rainy as it does when it is. Pair it with cropped trousers that will keep hemline off the wet floor and patent boots for some interest.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat
This was made with innovative water-resistant Stormwear™ technology.
COS
Tailored Cropped Trousers
Keep hemlines of the floor with a cropped silhouette.
Free People
Easy Does It Vegan Ankle Boots
I love this pared-back Western style.
Charles & Keith
Ivette Woven Tote Bag
I love the shape of this.
3. Trench Coat + Midi Skirt + Chunky Loafers
Style Notes: It doesn’t get more elegant than a trench coat, in my opinion, and this classic outerwear style was made with rain in mind. Try wearing it with a bold red knit, neutral midi skirt, and chunky loafers to keep the trench from touching the ground.
Shop the Look:
Róhe
Oversized Classic Trench
I can't get enough of Róhe's outerwear lately.
Whistles
Wool Mix Split Funnel Knit
For a pop of colour.
& Other Stories
Knitted Pencil Midi Skirt
Wear with a jumpers, cardigan or a button-up shirt.
Uniqlo
Heattech Socks
These were made with technology to keep your feet warm.
Gucci
Loafer With Horsebit
Iconic.
4. Maxi Coat + Jeans + Cap
Style Notes: You might initially feel sceptical about wearing your maxi coat out when it’s raining, but with the right styling choices, you can make it work. Add some chunky trainers to stop the coat from skimming the wet floor, and add a cap to shield you from lighter rainfall.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This sells out every year.
Boden
Eva Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
This will act as the basis for so many of your winter outfits.
H&M
Wide Jeans
H&M's wide jeans come editor-approved.I
Reiss
Leather Low-Top Trainers
I love the contrast sole.
Next
Baseball Cap
The finishing touch.
5. Wool Coat + Shorts + Kitten-Heel Boots
Style Notes: You don't have to shy away from shorts just because it's raining. A wool coat and jumper will keep you toasty on top. Then, just add some tights to beat the chill and a pair of kitten-heel boots to keep your feet warm and dry.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Buttoned Wool Coat
Chocolate brown is a big colour trend this season.
hush
Cora Longline Chunky Cashmere Jumper
I own this and it's so cosy.
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt.
Reformation
Mason Short
The iconic Mason pants also come in this chic shorts iteration.
Calzedonia
20 Denier Sheer Tights
There's something so chic about sheer tights.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Boots
H&M make some of the best boots on the high street.
The Row
Round 90's Bag
So sleek.
6. Wool Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: When it’s dreary outside, there’s nothing I want to be more than comfortable, so a sweatsuit-and-leggings combo will always get a yes from me. To dress (and warm) it up, add a boxy wool blazer and sleek riding boots.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Wool-Blend Hand Finished Blazer
This also comes in beige and burgundy.
ARKET
Leather-Patch Wool-Cotton Jumper
Equal parts cosy and stylish.
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
I've heard nothing but good things about Lululemon's leggings.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
The brown makes a nice point of difference from black.