I Want to Look Elegant and Polished, Even When It's Raining—7 Outfits That Nail the Brief

From savvy layering techniques to intentional accessories that perfectly blend form and function, below, I’ve rounded up seven elegant rainy day outfits to try out this winter.

I love almost everything about winter, from the brisk morning walks with a hot matcha in hand to choosing which cold-weather accessories I’ll be investing in. But, there’s one part of the season that I’ll never be a fan of—rainy days. Between the bulky rain macs and frumpy welly boots, I end up feeling as miserable as the weather looks. And unfortunately for me, the showers have already started here in the UK.

However, for winter 2025, I’m determined to look elegant and polished even when it's pouring outside. I mean, let’s be honest with ourselves, there’s a high chance that we’ll have more rainy days than not over the next few months, so it’s crucial to look, and more importantly, feel good even when the downpour starts. I therefore decided to take a browse at my favourite style influencers on Instagram for some wet-weather outfit inspiration. And I was not disappointed.

From savvy layering techniques that keep you equal parts warm, dry and stylish to intentional accessories that perfectly blend form and function, below, I’ve rounded up seven elegant rainy day outfits to try out this winter. Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.

9 Elegant Rainy Day Outfits to See You Through Winter 2025

1. Technical Jacket + Barrel Trousers + Trainers

@nlmarilyn wears a beige technical jacket, black barrel-leg trousers, trainers and black leather bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: 'Technical chic' is having a moment this season, and there’s no better time to adopt this utility-led style into your outfit than when it’s raining outside. Add a pair of barrel-trousers to elevate this classic outerwear style, and then keep accessories simple and practical.

2. Car Coat + Cropped Trousers + Boots

@michellelin.lin wears a car coat, black trousers, boots and a black leather quilted bag

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: Stay prepared for unpredictable weather with a waterproof car coat. It’s easy to wear and will look just as chic on those days when it’s not rainy as it does when it is. Pair it with cropped trousers that will keep hemline off the wet floor and patent boots for some interest.

3. Trench Coat + Midi Skirt + Chunky Loafers

@modestmira_ wears a beige trench coat, red turtleneck jumper, black midi skirt, grey chunky socks and black chunky loafers

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: It doesn’t get more elegant than a trench coat, in my opinion, and this classic outerwear style was made with rain in mind. Try wearing it with a bold red knit, neutral midi skirt, and chunky loafers to keep the trench from touching the ground.

4. Maxi Coat + Jeans + Cap

@ingridedvinsen wears a grey wool maxi coat, black jumper, grey jeans, black and white trainers and a black baseball cap

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: You might initially feel sceptical about wearing your maxi coat out when it’s raining, but with the right styling choices, you can make it work. Add some chunky trainers to stop the coat from skimming the wet floor, and add a cap to shield you from lighter rainfall.

5. Wool Coat + Shorts + Kitten-Heel Boots

@annabelrosendahl wears a brown wool coat, jumper, black shorts, kitten-heel boots and a barrel bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: You don't have to shy away from shorts just because it's raining. A wool coat and jumper will keep you toasty on top. Then, just add some tights to beat the chill and a pair of kitten-heel boots to keep your feet warm and dry.

6. Wool Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots

@anoukyve wears a grey wool blazer, black sweatshirt, brown leggings, riding boots and a tan leather bucket bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: When it’s dreary outside, there’s nothing I want to be more than comfortable, so a sweatsuit-and-leggings combo will always get a yes from me. To dress (and warm) it up, add a boxy wool blazer and sleek riding boots.

