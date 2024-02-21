I’m Not a Dress Person, But I’m Making An Exception for This Spring-Ready Style

Spring is just around the corner but I'm already spotting so many people styling the new-season's favourite fabric on repeat right now. Everywhere I look fashion people are donning denim. From the playful, double denim looks I spotted during London Fashion Week, to the newest trending jean shape, the style set are backing the springtime staple early this year.

To get into spirit, I'm also hopping on board, but instead of adding yet another pair of jeans to my wardrobe, I'm opting for the one-and-done denim dress that I've been seeing more and more of recently to see me through the next few months in style.

It's no surprise we've seen denim dresses hit the streets over the past few weeks, as the S/S 24 runway shows predicted a revival of the trend. Appearing across collections at David Koma and Sacai, denim dresses were styled with knee boots, strappy sandals, textured tights and smart brogues, giving the much-loved fabric a refresh for spring, whilst delivering a healthy dose of styling inspiration for in the process.

Further cementing its relevance, in the last week, several members of the Who What Wear team have either flirted with the idea of buying a denim dress or have actually committed to the trend with a purchase. So, needless to say, we predict this piece is going to reach new heights over the next few months.

From Aligne to Zara and Reformation, scroll on to shop our edit of the best denim dresses.

SHOP THE DENIM DRESS TREND

Aligne Gabriella Denim Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW I'll always come back to A-line dresses for the unparalleled comfort.

Reformation Amory Denim Midi Dress £228 SHOP NOW This elegant dress styled well with a mary jane or court shoe.

COS Denim Midi Shirt Dress £115 SHOP NOW This longline dress is perfect for winter-to-spring styling.

Zara Midi Denim Dress £50 SHOP NOW Dress up with heels or style with your favourite colourful trainers.

Hush Tate Denim Maxi Shirt Dress £45 SHOP NOW Drop waist dresses are set to be huge this spring/summer.

Haikure Tatum Two-Tone Denim Mini Dress £375 SHOP NOW This two-tone mini dress does all of the heard work for you.

Reformation Kendi Denim Midi Dress £228 SHOP NOW A denim dress will work to keep you warm on early spring day.

Aligne Kierfer Midaxi Denim Dress £89.49 SHOP NOW With long sleeves and a maxi hemline, this is ideal for late winter styling.

Free People Amber Denim Dress £140 SHOP NOW Wear with knee boots right now before graduating to mary janes come summer.

Loewe Oversized Chain-Embellished Denim Mini Shirt Dress £1200 SHOP NOW This casual dress is perfect for weekend styling.

Co Denim Midi Dress £490 SHOP NOW Get into the spring spirit.

Sezane Aluzie Dress £163 SHOP NOW This feminine dress prefectly toes the line of smart and casual.

Aligne Gabriella Short Sleeve Zip Midi Dress £99 SHOP NOW Dark wash denim looks so good with red and silver.

Diane Von Furstenberg Perla Denim Dress £367 SHOP NOW The dramatic collar elevates the feel of this denim dress.