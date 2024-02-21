I’m Not a Dress Person, But I’m Making An Exception for This Spring-Ready Style

By Natalie Munro
published

Spring is just around the corner but I'm already spotting so many people styling the new-season's favourite fabric on repeat right now. Everywhere I look fashion people are donning denim. From the playful, double denim looks I spotted during London Fashion Week, to the newest trending jean shape, the style set are backing the springtime staple early this year.

To get into spirit, I'm also hopping on board, but instead of adding yet another pair of jeans to my wardrobe, I'm opting for the one-and-done denim dress that I've been seeing more and more of recently to see me through the next few months in style.

denim dress

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

It's no surprise we've seen denim dresses hit the streets over the past few weeks, as the S/S 24 runway shows predicted a revival of the trend. Appearing across collections at David Koma and Sacai, denim dresses were styled with knee boots, strappy sandals, textured tights and smart brogues, giving the much-loved fabric a refresh for spring, whilst delivering a healthy dose of styling inspiration for in the process.

denim dress

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Koma)

Further cementing its relevance, in the last week, several members of the Who What Wear team have either flirted with the idea of buying a denim dress or have actually committed to the trend with a purchase. So, needless to say, we predict this piece is going to reach new heights over the next few months.

From Aligne to Zara and Reformation, scroll on to shop our edit of the best denim dresses.

SHOP THE DENIM DRESS TREND

Gabriella Denim Midi Dress
Aligne
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress

I'll always come back to A-line dresses for the unparalleled comfort.

Amory Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Amory Denim Midi Dress

This elegant dress styled well with a mary jane or court shoe.

Denim Midi Shirt Dress
COS
Denim Midi Shirt Dress

This longline dress is perfect for winter-to-spring styling.

Z1975 Midi Denim Dress
Zara
Midi Denim Dress

Dress up with heels or style with your favourite colourful trainers.

Tate Denim Maxi Shirt Dress
Hush
Tate Denim Maxi Shirt Dress

Drop waist dresses are set to be huge this spring/summer.

HAIKURE, + Net Sustain Tatum Two-Tone Denim Mini Dress
Haikure
Tatum Two-Tone Denim Mini Dress

This two-tone mini dress does all of the heard work for you.

Kendi Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Kendi Denim Midi Dress

A denim dress will work to keep you warm on early spring day.

Kierfer Midaxi Denim Dress
Aligne
Kierfer Midaxi Denim Dress

With long sleeves and a maxi hemline, this is ideal for late winter styling.

Amber Denim Dress
Free People
Amber Denim Dress

Wear with knee boots right now before graduating to mary janes come summer.

LOEWE, Oversized Chain-Embellished Denim Mini Shirt Dress
Loewe
Oversized Chain-Embellished Denim Mini Shirt Dress

This casual dress is perfect for weekend styling.

Denim Midi Dress
Co
Denim Midi Dress

Get into the spring spirit.

denim dress
Sezane
Aluzie Dress

This feminine dress prefectly toes the line of smart and casual.

Gabriella Short Sleeve Zip Midi Dress
Aligne
Gabriella Short Sleeve Zip Midi Dress

Dark wash denim looks so good with red and silver.

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG, Perla Denim Dress
Diane Von Furstenberg
Perla Denim Dress

The dramatic collar elevates the feel of this denim dress.

Loeb Denim Dress
Reformation
Loeb Denim Dress

Throw on a denim jacket to being a spring time twist to the double denim trend.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

