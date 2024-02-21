I’m Not a Dress Person, But I’m Making An Exception for This Spring-Ready Style
Spring is just around the corner but I'm already spotting so many people styling the new-season's favourite fabric on repeat right now. Everywhere I look fashion people are donning denim. From the playful, double denim looks I spotted during London Fashion Week, to the newest trending jean shape, the style set are backing the springtime staple early this year.
To get into spirit, I'm also hopping on board, but instead of adding yet another pair of jeans to my wardrobe, I'm opting for the one-and-done denim dress that I've been seeing more and more of recently to see me through the next few months in style.
It's no surprise we've seen denim dresses hit the streets over the past few weeks, as the S/S 24 runway shows predicted a revival of the trend. Appearing across collections at David Koma and Sacai, denim dresses were styled with knee boots, strappy sandals, textured tights and smart brogues, giving the much-loved fabric a refresh for spring, whilst delivering a healthy dose of styling inspiration for in the process.
Further cementing its relevance, in the last week, several members of the Who What Wear team have either flirted with the idea of buying a denim dress or have actually committed to the trend with a purchase. So, needless to say, we predict this piece is going to reach new heights over the next few months.
From Aligne to Zara and Reformation, scroll on to shop our edit of the best denim dresses.
SHOP THE DENIM DRESS TREND
I'll always come back to A-line dresses for the unparalleled comfort.
This two-tone mini dress does all of the heard work for you.
With long sleeves and a maxi hemline, this is ideal for late winter styling.
Wear with knee boots right now before graduating to mary janes come summer.
This casual dress is perfect for weekend styling.
Throw on a denim jacket to being a spring time twist to the double denim trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
