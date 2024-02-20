8 Trends We Spotted on the Streets at London Fashion Week

Judith Jones
By Judith Jones
Fashion month is now well underway, and following the vibrant energy of Copenhagen and the electric buzz of New York, we've arrived at the next stop of the season: London. While we've been keeping a close eye on all the fresh styles coming off the runways, there's no doubt we've also been swooning over all the coolest street style looks coming straight out of the British capital. Stylish guests are bringing a slew of this season's biggest trends to life while attending the fall 2024 shows. From sheer dresses to faux-fur coats, below, we're highlighting eight trends we have noticed popping all over the streets of London.

Keep scrolling below to see the best street style trends and looks from London Fashion Week fall 2024.

1. Double Denim

Head-to-toe denim looks were seen in full force on the streets of London—with relaxed jeans and matching denim jackets reigning supreme.

Denim look from London fashion week street style

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Denim look from London fashion week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Denim look London street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Denim street style outfit at London fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Denim coat outfit at London fashion week

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Shop the trend:

Michele Flight Denim Jacket
Reformation
Michele Flight Denim Jacket

Abby High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Abby High Rise Straight Jeans

2. Mob Wife Coats

From long faux-fur coats to leopard print, there were plenty of plush statement toppers leaning into the glamour of this season's trending mob wife aesthetic.

faux fur street style looks at London fashion week

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

mob wife coats on streets at London fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

faux fur cropped jacket outfit

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

leopard print coat at London fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

faux fur jacket outfit

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Shop the trend:

Faux-Fur Coat
Toteme
Faux-Fur Coat

Sari Coat
HEARTLOOM
Sari Coat

3. Pops of Red

The vibrant red trend is here to stay, according to the street style set in London. We saw pops of the bold color on everything from hair accessories to handbags and tights.

Red accessories on the streets of London

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Red tights on the street style set

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Red accessory trend on a fashion influencer

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

red scarf outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Red tights outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Prisma Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag
Ferragamo
Prisma Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag

Alisah Mary Jane Flat
Steve Madden
Alisah Mary Jane Flat

4. Leather Toppers

From trench coats to oversize bomber jackets and blazers, leather toppers of all silhouettes and understated colors were styled over dresses, jeans, and knits.

leather jacket outfit

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Leather jacket outfit and jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leather jacket outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leather jacket outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leather blazer outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Corinna Leather Blazer
AllSaints
Corinna Leather Blazer

Leaher trench coat
Gap
Vegan Leather Trench Coat

5. Mixed Prints

Londoners are known for their eclectic and eccentric mix of prints and textures, and this season the fashion set clearly had a lot of fun pairing unique patterns together—whether it's a punk mixed-plaid skirt with a leather jacket or a floral dress with a tweed blazer, there were plenty of statement looks to catch your eye.

leopard print skirt at London fashion week

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

dress and blazer outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Plaid skirt outfit in London

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Print dress and leather jacket outfit

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

eclectic outfit at London fashion week

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Shop the trend:

leopard pring skirt
H&M
Crêped Viscose Skirt

Printed coat
ZARA
Wrap Front Knit Coat

6. Sheer Pieces

It may be winter, but that did not stop the sheer trend from making a statement on the streets of London. From long dresses to subtler blouses, the transparent trend was well and truly solidified by the London fashion set.

sheer trend outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sheer dress outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

sheer coat at London fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

sheer pants outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Sunday In Brooklyn Sheer Slip Midi Skirt
Sunday in Brooklyn
Sheer Slip Midi Skirt

sheer top
ZARA
100% Silk T-Shirt

7. Olive & Brown Color Palette

We saw luxurious hues of brown and olive pop up time and again on the street style set this season—often styled together. The sumptuous colors are not only versatile but also unquestionably elegant.

brown and olive outfit in London

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Olive brown colored outfits

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Elegant brown olive outfit in London

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Brown outfits during London fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Olive trench coat outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Olive trench coat
The Cotton Modern Trench Coat

Agency Pant
Babaton
Agency Pant

8. Skirts Over Pants

We've seen this trend bubble up this past season, and London proved that we can expect the cool combo to be a major thing this spring. We love the chic ways it was styled—from a floral dress over white jeans to a sleek black skirt over dark-wash denim.

skirt over pants outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

skirt over pants trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

skirt over pants outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

mango, Side Zipper Mini Skirt

mango
Side Zipper Mini Skirt

mango, Pants Bottom Side Zipper
mango
Pants Bottom Side Zipper

Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.

