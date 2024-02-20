8 Trends We Spotted on the Streets at London Fashion Week
Fashion month is now well underway, and following the vibrant energy of Copenhagen and the electric buzz of New York, we've arrived at the next stop of the season: London. While we've been keeping a close eye on all the fresh styles coming off the runways, there's no doubt we've also been swooning over all the coolest street style looks coming straight out of the British capital. Stylish guests are bringing a slew of this season's biggest trends to life while attending the fall 2024 shows. From sheer dresses to faux-fur coats, below, we're highlighting eight trends we have noticed popping all over the streets of London.
Keep scrolling below to see the best street style trends and looks from London Fashion Week fall 2024.
1. Double Denim
Head-to-toe denim looks were seen in full force on the streets of London—with relaxed jeans and matching denim jackets reigning supreme.
Shop the trend:
2. Mob Wife Coats
From long faux-fur coats to leopard print, there were plenty of plush statement toppers leaning into the glamour of this season's trending mob wife aesthetic.
Shop the trend:
3. Pops of Red
The vibrant red trend is here to stay, according to the street style set in London. We saw pops of the bold color on everything from hair accessories to handbags and tights.
Shop the trend:
4. Leather Toppers
From trench coats to oversize bomber jackets and blazers, leather toppers of all silhouettes and understated colors were styled over dresses, jeans, and knits.
Shop the trend:
5. Mixed Prints
Londoners are known for their eclectic and eccentric mix of prints and textures, and this season the fashion set clearly had a lot of fun pairing unique patterns together—whether it's a punk mixed-plaid skirt with a leather jacket or a floral dress with a tweed blazer, there were plenty of statement looks to catch your eye.
Shop the trend:
6. Sheer Pieces
It may be winter, but that did not stop the sheer trend from making a statement on the streets of London. From long dresses to subtler blouses, the transparent trend was well and truly solidified by the London fashion set.
Shop the trend:
7. Olive & Brown Color Palette
We saw luxurious hues of brown and olive pop up time and again on the street style set this season—often styled together. The sumptuous colors are not only versatile but also unquestionably elegant.
Shop the trend:
8. Skirts Over Pants
We've seen this trend bubble up this past season, and London proved that we can expect the cool combo to be a major thing this spring. We love the chic ways it was styled—from a floral dress over white jeans to a sleek black skirt over dark-wash denim.
Shop the trend:
Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.