8 Trends We Spotted on the Streets at London Fashion Week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion month is now well underway, and following the vibrant energy of Copenhagen and the electric buzz of New York, we've arrived at the next stop of the season: London. While we've been keeping a close eye on all the fresh styles coming off the runways, there's no doubt we've also been swooning over all the coolest street style looks coming straight out of the British capital. Stylish guests are bringing a slew of this season's biggest trends to life while attending the fall 2024 shows. From sheer dresses to faux-fur coats, below, we're highlighting eight trends we have noticed popping all over the streets of London.

Keep scrolling below to see the best street style trends and looks from London Fashion Week fall 2024.

1. Double Denim

Head-to-toe denim looks were seen in full force on the streets of London—with relaxed jeans and matching denim jackets reigning supreme.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Reformation Michele Flight Denim Jacket $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans $198 $168 SHOP NOW

2. Mob Wife Coats

From long faux-fur coats to leopard print, there were plenty of plush statement toppers leaning into the glamour of this season's trending mob wife aesthetic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

HEARTLOOM Sari Coat $199 SHOP NOW

3. Pops of Red

The vibrant red trend is here to stay, according to the street style set in London. We saw pops of the bold color on everything from hair accessories to handbags and tights.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Ferragamo Prisma Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag $2300 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Alisah Mary Jane Flat $90 $74 SHOP NOW

4. Leather Toppers

From trench coats to oversize bomber jackets and blazers, leather toppers of all silhouettes and understated colors were styled over dresses, jeans, and knits.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

AllSaints Corinna Leather Blazer $500 $300 SHOP NOW

Gap Vegan Leather Trench Coat $150 SHOP NOW

5. Mixed Prints

Londoners are known for their eclectic and eccentric mix of prints and textures, and this season the fashion set clearly had a lot of fun pairing unique patterns together—whether it's a punk mixed-plaid skirt with a leather jacket or a floral dress with a tweed blazer, there were plenty of statement looks to catch your eye.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Shop the trend:

H&M Crêped Viscose Skirt $26 SHOP NOW

ZARA Wrap Front Knit Coat $90 SHOP NOW

6. Sheer Pieces

It may be winter, but that did not stop the sheer trend from making a statement on the streets of London. From long dresses to subtler blouses, the transparent trend was well and truly solidified by the London fashion set.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

Sunday in Brooklyn Sheer Slip Midi Skirt $80 SHOP NOW

7. Olive & Brown Color Palette

We saw luxurious hues of brown and olive pop up time and again on the street style set this season—often styled together. The sumptuous colors are not only versatile but also unquestionably elegant.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

The Cotton Modern Trench Coat $268 SHOP NOW

Babaton Agency Pant $148 SHOP NOW

8. Skirts Over Pants

We've seen this trend bubble up this past season, and London proved that we can expect the cool combo to be a major thing this spring. We love the chic ways it was styled—from a floral dress over white jeans to a sleek black skirt over dark-wash denim.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the trend:

mango Side Zipper Mini Skirt $60 SHOP NOW