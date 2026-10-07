Jeans and a tank top are probably not the outfit combination that you think of first when Paris Fashion Week rolls around, but you'd be surprised at how many people rely on the basic pairing, be they models or A-list ambassadors. The former category almost exclusively wears tanks and jeans to castings and shows. Sure, it's not as common among celebrities, but there are some who aren't afraid to get casual in the front row. Case in point: Zendaya, who arrived at the Louis Vuitton show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week donning a cropped tank, low-rise jeans, and a few additions that turn the combination into a worthy ensemble for one of the fashion season's biggest shows.
The Odyssey actress, who doubles as an ambassador for the brand, paired her easy jeans-and-tank duo with white pumps and a Victorian-esque white jacket made entirely of delicate ruffled lace. As a result, she (with the help of longtime image architect Law Roach, who accompanied her to the show) created the Paris Fashion Week way to wear a tank with jeans. All you need is a statement jacket and a pair of white heels.
On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton jacket; Cartier rings and earrings
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Any jacket will do, as long as it makes a statement, and Zendaya's absolutely did. Surprise! The jacket was actually a recycled piece from her Odyssey press tour. She wore it to the Paris premiere, though it looks almost unrecognizable when you see it in this other context. For that red carpet, it was styled with a matching lace gown with a large center cutout, and the dress was the star. Now, worn with a simple pair of low-slung, loose jeans and a cropped tank top, it takes over, immediately becoming the cornerstone of her look for the show.
To finish off her outfit, Zendaya added a slew of Cartier jewelry from the Trinity and Love Unlimited collections and, of course, her stunning engagement ring. Those accessories might be hard to re-create at home, but the rest of her Paris Fashion Week look—that you can certainly do yourself. Shop the necessary items below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.