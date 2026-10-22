This Once-Dated Easy Jeans Outfit Is Cool Again—Here's the It-Girl Proof

You're not imagining it. In this day and age, whether or not something is considered dated can change on a dime—outfit styling included. The look Jenna Ortega just wore for press appearances in NYC proves my point perfectly.
When it comes to choosing what shoes to pair with a jeans outfit, it's become the fashion-person norm to choose the wrong shoes, as in a clashing, unexpected style instead of a matchy-matchy one. Well, now that wearing bold colors and primary-color blocking has become wildly popular, the matchy-matchy look is back. Embracing it in a simple way, just as Ortega did, is the most effortless, chic way to wear it.
Ortega opted for denim with a canary-yellow sweater and shoes in the same hue. It makes for a striking jeans outfit, but it's not one you have to put a lot of thought into. Just take a sweater in any color (one that isn't a neutral for maximum effectiveness) and pair it with shoes in the same color. Wear your favorite jeans, and you're done.
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Scroll on to see the look on Ortega and shop a handful of cool sweater-and-shoe pairings to wear with your jeans.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.